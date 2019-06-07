Helper function for handling internal navigation in Single Page Apps (SPAs) in ~250 bytes before gzip.
Since events bubble you add a single click handler at the root of your app and then use this little utility to determine if it should be considered an internal navigation event. If it is internal it calls the function you supplied it. That's it!
It works by examining the event and event target. First it makes sure this was a left click (button
0) and that no modifier keys were being pressed (shift, ctrl, etc). If the event qualifies as a basic click, then it examines the
event.target. It looks for an
<a> tag first on the target element itself, then starts walking up the element tree looking to see if the target was wrapped in an
<a> tag. If it finds one with an origin that matches
window.location.origin and that doesn't have a
target='_blank' or a
target='_external' on it, then it's considered an internal navigation and calls the function you supplied with the new pathname.
<Link/> abstraction, you can just use plain old,
<a/> tags anywhere in your app. This means, that everything that browsers do with a links, still works. Like when you hover them it shows the actual URL, etc.
target="_blank" to be an internal navigation event.
npm install internal-nav-helper
This works with any framework it's just inspecting DOM events. But I like Preact and redux-bundler so here's an example for that setup:
import { h } from 'preact'
import { connect } from 'redux-bundler-connect'
import { getNavHelper } from 'internal-nav-helper'
const RootComponent = ({ doUpdateUrl }) => (
<div onClick={getNavHelper(doUpdateUrl)}>
<h1>Your app</h1>
<a href="/something">Some internal link will be handled</a>
<a href="/other" target="_blank">
An internal link that should open in new window
</a>
<a href="/same-origin-different-app" target="_external">
Technically same origin, but will be ignored because of
`target="_external"`
</a>
<a href="http://joreteg.com">
An external link it will not try to handle this
</a>
</div>
)
export default connect(
'doUpdateUrl',
RootComponent
)
3.1.0 now ignores
rel="external" closes #3. Updated to latest microbundle.
3.0.0 changing how second internal function is exposed. Updated microbundle to latest. (fumbled 2.x deploys, bumping major incase someone happened to install 2.x)
1.2.0 now exposes its internal
findAnchorTag method.
1.1.0 now ignores links with
download attribute (thanks @huygn). Updated dependencies. Removed sourcemaps (seemed unnecessary).
1.0.2 fixed issues in IE.
If you like this follow @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.