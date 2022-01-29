openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ii

internal-ip

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.0 (see all)

Get your internal IP address

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2M

GitHub Stars

277

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

internal-ip

Get your internal IP address

Install

npm install internal-ip

Usage

import {internalIpV6, internalIpV4} from 'internal-ip';

console.log(await internalIpV6());
//=> 'fe80::1'

console.log(await internalIpV4());
//=> '10.0.0.79'

API

The package returns the address of the internet-facing interface, as determined from the default gateway. When the address cannot be determined for any reason, undefined will be returned.

The package relies on operating systems tools. On Linux and Android, the ip command must be available, which depending on distribution might not be installed by default. It is usually provided by the iproute2 package. internalIpV6Sync() and internalIpV4Sync() are not supported in browsers and just return undefined.

internalIpV6()

Returns the internal IPv6 address asynchronously.

internalIpV4()

Returns the internal IPv4 address asynchronously.

internalIpV6Sync()

Returns the internal IPv6 address synchronously.

internalIpV4Sync()

Returns the internal IPv4 address synchronously.

Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial