Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

817

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

intermock Build Status

Mocking library to create mock objects and JSON for TypeScript interfaces via Faker.

This is not an officially supported Google product.

Installation

npm install intermock

CLI

Intermock exposes a CLI, which is the recommended way to use the tool. The following subsections show an example file, command, and output to demonstrate using the CLI.

Example file

interface Admin extends User {
   adminRecord: AdminRecord;
}

interface Student extends User {
   schoolRecord: SchoolRecord;
}

interface User {
   firstName: string;
   lastName: string;
   username: string;
   emailAddress: string;
}

interface AdminRecord {
   studentsPassedEachYear: number[];
}

interface SchoolRecord {
   startDate: string;
   endDate: string;
   isActive: boolean;
   grades: number[];
}

Example command

node ./node_modules/intermock/build/src/cli/index.js --files ./example-file.ts --interfaces "Admin"

Example output

{
  "Admin": {
    "firstName": "Willa",
    "lastName": "Walker",
    "username": "Shyann_Mante",
    "emailAddress": "Cristobal_Rutherford73@gmail.com",
    "adminRecord": {
      "studentsPassedEachYear": [
        80342,
        23404,
        12854,
        74937,
        38185,
        73316
      ]
    }
  },

API Usage

Intermock’s API exports only one function, as seen below:

Function

// Returns an object or string based on `output` property specified in `Options`
mock(options: Options): object|string

Options

export interface Options {
 // Array of file tuples. (filename, data)
 files?: Array<[string, string]>;

 // TypeScript is currently the only supported language
 language?: SupportedLanguage;

 // Specific interfaces to write to output
 interfaces?: string[];

 // Used for testing mode,
 isFixedMode?: boolean;

 // One of object|json|string. Strings have their object's functions
 // stringified.
 output?: OutputType;

 // Should optional properties always be enabled
 isOptionalAlwaysEnabled?: boolean;
}

Type Support

The following TypeScript features are supported:

  • Interfaces
  • Interfaces with properties of primitive types
  • Interfaces with property references to other complex types
  • Interfaces with extensions
  • Unions
  • Type aliases
  • Arrays
  • Namespaces
  • Tuples
  • Mapped types
  • Generics
  • Functions (stringified output!)
  • Optional properties
  • Type imports
  • Specific Faker data types (via JSDoc comment)
    interface Host {
  /** @mockType {internet.ipv6} */
  addr: string;
}

Building

npm run build

Development

If you want to run the build script and tests after you save a file while developing, run the following command: npm run test-watch

Docs

Developing Docs

To develop documentation run the following commands:

npm run build
npm run docs-serve

Edit the files in docs/ and Webpack's Dev Server should auto-reload when there are changes

Statically Building Docs

To build the docs statically run the following command:

npm run build
npm run docs-build

Contributing

  1. Read all of CONTRIBUTING.md in this repo
  2. Sign the CLA
  3. In a terminal, run npm run ci
  4. Fix any linting, formatting, and/or compiling errors. (Note: Format errors can be fixed by npm run format. DO NOT fix linting errors by disabling the linter on a line and/or block)
  5. Create a Pull Request
  6. Address all comments, if any
  7. If everything looks good after comments are addressed, your PR will be merged!

License

See LICENSE in this repo

