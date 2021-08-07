intermock

Mocking library to create mock objects and JSON for TypeScript interfaces via Faker.

This is not an officially supported Google product.

Installation

npm install intermock

CLI

Intermock exposes a CLI, which is the recommended way to use the tool. The following subsections show an example file, command, and output to demonstrate using the CLI.

Example file

interface Admin extends User { adminRecord: AdminRecord; } interface Student extends User { schoolRecord: SchoolRecord; } interface User { firstName: string ; lastName: string ; username: string ; emailAddress: string ; } interface AdminRecord { studentsPassedEachYear: number []; } interface SchoolRecord { startDate: string ; endDate: string ; isActive: boolean ; grades: number []; }

Example command

node ./node_modules/intermock/build/src/cli/index.js --files ./example-file.ts --interfaces "Admin"

Example output

{ "Admin" : { "firstName" : "Willa" , "lastName" : "Walker" , "username" : "Shyann_Mante" , "emailAddress" : "Cristobal_Rutherford73@gmail.com" , "adminRecord" : { "studentsPassedEachYear" : [ 80342 , 23404 , 12854 , 74937 , 38185 , 73316 ] } },

API Usage

Intermock’s API exports only one function, as seen below:

Function

mock(options: Options): object| string

Options

export interface Options { files?: Array <[ string , string ]>; language?: SupportedLanguage; interfaces?: string []; isFixedMode?: boolean ; output?: OutputType; isOptionalAlwaysEnabled?: boolean ; }

Type Support

The following TypeScript features are supported:

Interfaces

Interfaces with properties of primitive types

Interfaces with property references to other complex types

Interfaces with extensions

Unions

Type aliases

Arrays

Namespaces

Tuples

Mapped types

Generics

Functions (stringified output!)

Optional properties

Type imports

Specific Faker data types (via JSDoc comment) interface Host { addr: string ; }

Building

npm run build

Development

If you want to run the build script and tests after you save a file while developing, run the following command: npm run test-watch

Docs

Developing Docs

To develop documentation run the following commands:

npm run build npm run docs-serve

Edit the files in docs/ and Webpack's Dev Server should auto-reload when there are changes

Statically Building Docs

To build the docs statically run the following command:

npm run build npm run docs-build

Contributing

Read all of CONTRIBUTING.md in this repo Sign the CLA In a terminal, run npm run ci Fix any linting, formatting, and/or compiling errors. (Note: Format errors can be fixed by npm run format . DO NOT fix linting errors by disabling the linter on a line and/or block) Create a Pull Request Address all comments, if any If everything looks good after comments are addressed, your PR will be merged!

License