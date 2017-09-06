Interlude

Interlude is a functional ES6 based JavaScript library inspired by Haskell. It's aims to simplify and abstract common patterns by providing a set of common higher order functions.

Usage

Use it with qualified imports with the yet unfinished module import syntax or attach it to the short variable of choice. For selling points, here's how it will look with ES7 modules.

import { range, pow, times, all, eq, comparing, zipWith, zipWith3, iterate, gcd, uniqueBy, iterate, interval } from 'interlude' range( 5 ).map(pow( 2 )); var nested = [ [ 1 , 3 , 2 ], [ 2 , 2 ], [ 1 , 4 , 2 , 3 ] ]; nested.filter(all(eq( 2 ))); nested.sort(comparing( 'length' )); zipWith3( ( x, y, z ) => x + y + z, [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], range( 5 ), [ 1 , 0 , 0 ]); iterate( 8 , 2 , times( 2 )); var pascalNext = ( row ) => zipWith( ( x, y ) => x + y, row.concat( 0 ), [ 0 ].concat(row)); iterate( 6 , [ 1 ], pascalNext); var notCoprime = ( x, y ) => gcd(x, y) > 1 ; uniqueBy(notCoprime, interval( 2 , 20 ));

Interlude is merely a stable front for three re-exported modules:

interlude ├─── autonomy ├─── subset └─── operators

These provide the main documentation for interlude:

These modules are of course requirable by themselves, and we encourage you to require them directly. The submodules are small (<150 lines each) and focused.

Extras

Two extra modules (which were not included in interlude due to their smaller likelihood of use) are also good fits. They do not overlap in API, and are highly recommended when needed. You may wish to read their short APIs as well.

Installation

$ npm install interlude

License

MIT-Licensed. See LICENSE file for details.