⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been superseded by the multiformats module
A interface you can follow to implement a valid IPLD format, resolvable through the IPLD Resolver (available in IPFS)
The primary goal of this module is to define an interface that IPLD formats can implement and attach to any IPLD Resolver. The API is presented with both Node.js and Go primitives. However, there are no actual limitations keeping it from being extended for any other language, pushing forward cross compatibility and interoperability through different stacks.
A valid (read: that follows this interface) IPLD format implementation the following API.
IPLD Format APIs are restricted to a single IPLD Node, they never access any linked IPLD Nodes.
util.serialize(IpldNode)
Serialize an IPLD Node into a binary blob.
IpldNode is a previously deserialized binary blob.
Returns a Uint8Array with the serialized version of the given IPLD Node.
util.deserialize(binaryBlob)
Deserialize a binary blob into an IPLD Node.
The result is a JavaScript object. Its fields are the public API that can be resolved through. It’s up to the format to add convenient methods for manipulating the data.
All enumerable properties (the ones that are returned by a
Object.keys() call) of the deserialized object are considered for resolving IPLD Paths. They must only return values whose type is one of the IPLD Data Model.
The result must be able to be serialized with a
serialize() call. Deserializing and serializing a
binaryBlob (
await serialize(await deserialize(binaryBlob))) needs to result in data that is byte-identical to the input
binaryBlob.
util.cid(binaryBlob[, options])
Calculate the CID of the binary blob.
Possible
options are:
cidVersion (
number, default: 1): the CID version to be used
hashAlg (
Multicodec, default: the one the format specifies): the hash algorithm to be used
This can be used to verify that some data actually has a certain CID.
Returns a Promise containing the calculated CID of the given binary blob.
resolver.resolve(binaryBlob, path)
Resolves a path within the blob, returns the value and the partial missing path. This way the
js-ipldcan continue to resolve in case the value is a link.
Returns a
ResolverResult, which is an Object with the following keys:
value (
IPLD Data): the value resolved, whose type is one of the IPLD Data model
string): the remaining path that was not resolved under block scope
If
path is the root
/, the result is a nested object that contains all paths that
tree() returns. The values are the same as accessing them directly with the full path. Example:
tree() returns in iterator with those values:
["author/name", "author/email"]
await resolve(binaryblob, "/") would then have as a result:
{
"value": {
"author": {
"name": "vmx",
"email": "vmx@example.com"
}
},
"remainderPath": ""
}
If
resolve() is called with the root path (
/), then the
value of the
ResolverResult will equal the return value of a
deserialize() call.
Numbers within a path are interpreted as an array.
resolver.tree(binaryBlob)
Returns all the paths available in this blob
Returns an Iterable where each item is a path that can be resolved, e.g.
["/foo", "/bar", "/author/name", ...].
defaultHashAlg
Default hash algorithm of the format.
Most formats have one specific hash algorithm, e.g. Bitcoin’s is
dbl-sha2-256. CBOR can be used with any hash algorithm, though the default in the IPFS world is
sha256.
defaultHashAlg is used in the
util.cid() call if no hash algorithm is given. The value of
defaultHashAlg is of type
Multicodec should be one code defined in the Multihash Table.
codec
Identifier for the format implementation.
The
codec property of type
Multicodec is used to register a format implementation in IPLD. It should be one of the codes specified in the Multicodec Table.
