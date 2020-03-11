This is a test suite and interface you can use to implement a connection. The connection interface contains all the metadata associated with it, as well as an array of the streams opened through this connection. In the same way as the connection, a stream contains properties with its metadata, plus an iterable duplex object that offers a mechanism for writing and reading data, with back pressure. This module and test suite were heavily inspired by abstract-blob-store and interface-stream-muxer.
The primary goal of this module is to enable developers to pick, swap or upgrade their connection without losing the same API expectations and mechanisms such as back pressure and the ability to half close a connection.
Publishing a test suite as a module lets multiple modules ensure compatibility since they use the same test suite.
Before creating a connection from a transport compatible with
libp2p it is important to understand some concepts:
connection. Each connection may have many streams.
A connection stands for the libp2p communication duplex layer between two nodes. It is not the underlying raw transport duplex layer (socket), such as a TCP socket, but an abstracted layer that sits on top of the raw socket.
This helps ensuring that the transport is responsible for socket management, while also allowing the application layer to handle the connection management.
describe('your connection', () => {
require('interface-connection/src/tests')({
async setup () {
return YourConnection
},
async teardown () {
// cleanup resources created by setup()
}
})
})
A valid connection (one that follows this abstraction), must implement the following API:
Connection
new Connection({
localAddr,
remoteAddr,
localPeer,
remotePeer,
newStream,
close,
getStreams,
stat: {
direction,
timeline: {
open,
upgraded
},
multiplexer,
encryption
}
})
<Multiaddr> conn.localAddr
<Multiaddr> conn.remoteAddr
<PeerId> conn.localPeer
<PeerId> conn.remotePeer
<Object> conn.stat
<Map> conn.registry
Array<Stream> conn.streams
Promise<object> conn.newStream(Array<protocols>)
<void> conn.removeStream(id)
<Stream> conn.addStream(stream, protocol, metadata)
Promise<> conn.close()
It can be obtained as follows:
const { Connection } = require('interface-connection')
const conn = new Connection({
localAddr: maConn.localAddr,
remoteAddr: maConn.remoteAddr,
localPeer: this._peerId,
remotePeer,
newStream,
close: err => maConn.close(err),
getStreams,
stats: {
direction: 'outbound',
timeline: {
open: maConn.timeline.open,
upgraded: Date.now()
},
multiplexer,
encryption
}
})
JavaScript -
const conn = new Connection({localAddr, remoteAddr, localPeer, remotePeer, newStream, close, getStreams, direction, multiplexer, encryption})
Creates a new Connection instance.
localAddr is the multiaddr address used by the local peer to reach the remote.
remoteAddr is the multiaddr address used to communicate with the remote peer.
localPeer is the PeerId of the local peer.
remotePeer is the PeerId of the remote peer.
newStream is the
function responsible for getting a new muxed+multistream-selected stream.
close is the
function responsible for closing the raw connection.
getStreams is the
function responsible for getting the streams muxed within the connection.
stats is an
object with the metadata of the connection. It contains:
direction is a
string indicating whether the connection is
inbound or
outbound.
timeline is an
object with the relevant events timestamps of the connection (
open,
upgraded and
closed; the
closed will be added when the connection is closed).
multiplexer is a
string with the connection multiplexing codec (optional).
encryption is a
string with the connection encryption method identifier (optional).
JavaScript -
conn.newStream(protocols)
Create a new stream within the connection.
protocols is an array of the intended protocol to use (by order of preference). Example:
[/echo/1.0.0]
It returns a
Promise with an object with the following properties:
{
stream,
protocol
}
The stream property contains the muxed stream, while the protocol contains the protocol codec used by the stream.
JavaScript -
conn.addStream(stream, { protocol, ...metadata })
Add a new stream to the connection registry.
stream is a muxed stream.
protocol is the string codec for the protocol used by the stream. Example:
/echo/1.0.0
metadata is an object containing any additional, optional, stream metadata that you wish to track (such as its
tags).
JavaScript -
conn.removeStream(id)
Removes the stream with the given id from the connection registry.
id is the unique id of the stream for this connection.
JavaScript -
conn.close()
This method closes the connection to the remote peer, as well as all the streams muxed within the connection.
It returns a
Promise.
JavaScript -
conn.id
This property contains the identifier of the connection.
JavaScript -
conn.registry
This property contains a map with the muxed streams indexed by their id. This registry contains the protocol used by the stream, as well as its metadata.
JavaScript -
conn.remotePeer
This property contains the remote
peer-id of this connection.
JavaScript -
conn.localPeer
This property contains the local
peer-id of this connection.
JavaScript -
conn.streams
This getter returns all the muxed streams within the connection.
It returns an
Array.
JavaScript -
conn.remoteAddr
This getter returns the
remote multiaddr address.
JavaScript -
conn.localAddr
This getter returns the
local multiaddr address.
JavaScript -
conn.stat
This getter returns an
Object with the metadata of the connection, as follows:
status:
This property contains the status of the connection. It can be either
open,
closing or
closed. Once the connection is created it is in an
open status. When a
conn.close() happens, the status will change to
closing and finally, after all the connection streams are properly closed, the status will be
closed.
timeline:
This property contains an object with the
open,
upgraded and
close timestamps of the connection. Note that, the
close timestamp is
undefined until the connection is closed.
direction:
This property contains the direction of the peer in the connection. It can be
inbound or
outbound.
multiplexer:
This property contains the
multiplexing codec being used in the connection.
encryption:
This property contains the encryption method being used in the connection. It is
undefined if the connection is not encrypted.
JavaScript -
conn.tags
This property contains an array of tags associated with the connection. New tags can be pushed to this array during the connection's lifetime.