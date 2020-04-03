Exposes a way to enforce an interface on classes.

Installation

npm install --save interface

Usage

To enforce an interface, first create a new Interface and pass it the function names that you want to enforce.

const MyInterface = Interface.create( 'myMethodA' , 'myMethodB' )

or alternatively

const MyInterface = new Interface( 'myMethodA' , 'myMethodB' )

Next, just make your class extend from the interface. Make sure you call super() within your class's constructor.

class MyClass extends MyInterface { constructor () { super () } myMethodA () { } }

Now, whenever you try to instantiate MyClass , the interface will be enforced.

const instance = new MyClass()

Of course, the interface is enforced on all subclasses as well.

class MySubClass extends MyClass { constructor () { super () } myMethodA () { } } const instance = new MySubClass()

Interfaces can be enforced for classes defined the old way too.

const inherits = require ( 'util' ).inherits const MyInterface = new Interface( 'myMethodA' , 'myMethodB' , 'myMethodC' ) function MyClass ( ) { MyInterface.call( this ) } inherits(MyClass, MyInterface) MyClass.prototype.myMethodA = function ( ) { } function MySubClass ( ) { MyClass.call( this ) } inherits(MySubClass, MyClass) MySubClass.prototype.myMethodB = function ( ) { } var instance = new MySubClass()

You can also enforce that arbitrary objects match an interface by using the isImplementedBy method.