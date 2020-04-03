Exposes a way to enforce an interface on classes.
npm install --save interface
To enforce an interface, first create a new
Interface and pass it the function names that you want to enforce.
const MyInterface = Interface.create('myMethodA', 'myMethodB')
or alternatively
const MyInterface = new Interface('myMethodA', 'myMethodB')
Next, just make your class extend from the interface. Make sure you call
super() within your class's constructor.
class MyClass extends MyInterface {
constructor () {
super()
}
myMethodA () {
// ...implementation goes here
}
}
Now, whenever you try to instantiate
MyClass, the interface will be enforced.
const instance = new MyClass()
// throws a new error with the message:
// 'The following function(s) need to be implemented for class MyClass: myMethodB'
Of course, the interface is enforced on all subclasses as well.
class MySubClass extends MyClass {
constructor () {
super()
}
myMethodA () {
// override 'myMethodA'
}
}
const instance = new MySubClass()
// still throws an error with the message:
// 'The following function(s) need to be implemented for class MyClass: myMethodB'
Interfaces can be enforced for classes defined the old way too.
const inherits = require('util').inherits
const MyInterface = new Interface('myMethodA', 'myMethodB', 'myMethodC')
function MyClass () {
MyInterface.call(this)
}
inherits(MyClass, MyInterface)
MyClass.prototype.myMethodA = function () {
// implementation
}
function MySubClass () {
MyClass.call(this)
}
// inherit prototype of parent class
inherits(MySubClass, MyClass)
MySubClass.prototype.myMethodB = function () {
// implementation
}
var instance = new MySubClass()
// throws an error with the message:
// 'The following function(s) need to be implemented for class MyClass: myMethodC'
You can also enforce that arbitrary objects match an interface by using
the
isImplementedBy method.
const MyInterface = new Interface('myMethod')
class MyClass {
myMethod () {
// some implementation
}
}
class MyOtherClass {
myOtherMethod () {
// some implementation
}
}
const instanceA = new MyClass()
const instanceB = new MyOtherClass()
MyInterface.isImplementedBy(instanceA) // returns true
MyInterface.isImplementedBy(instanceB) // returns false