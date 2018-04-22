http://tarunc.github.io/intercom.io/

An API client in Node.JS for talking to intercom.io. This package implements the complete API (no longer; some of the API) for talking with the intercom.io API -- users, messages, impressions, tags, notes and more. This library's methods support promises ( methodName().then(resolve, reject) )(thru q) and node style callbacks ( methodName(function(err, data){ /* callback code */ }) ).

NOTE: This library is not maintained be me anymore. Pull requests are still welcome and will be merged appropriately. I recommend using Intercom's Node Library instead.

NOTE: This library is not maintained be me anymore. Pull requests are still welcome and will be merged appropriately. I recommend using Intercom's Node Library instead.

Installation

To install the latest stable release with the command-line tool:

npm install --save intercom.io

Usage

See this library's docs for complete API documentation and the intercom API documentation.

var Intercom = require ( 'intercom.io' ); var options = { personalAccessToken : "your_access_token" , timeout : 60 * 1000 }; var intercom = new Intercom(options); var options = { apiKey : "your_API_key" , appId : "your_APP_ID" }; var intercom = new Intercom(options); intercom.createUser({ "email" : "ben@intercom.io" , "user_id" : "7902" , "name" : "Ben McRedmond" , "created_at" : 1257553080 , "custom_data" : { "plan" : "pro" }, "last_seen_ip" : "1.2.3.4" , "last_seen_user_agent" : "ie6" , "companies" : [ { "id" : 6 , "name" : "Intercom" , "created_at" : 103201 , "plan" : "Messaging" , "monthly_spend" : 50 } ], "last_request_at" : 1300000000 }, function ( err, res ) { }); intercom.getUser({ "email" : "ben@intercom.io" }).then( function ( res ) { }, function ( err ) { }); intercom.getUsers({ page : 1 , per_page : 500 , tag_id : 7002 , tag_name : "me" }, function ( err, res ) { });

List of supported methods: (More methods on docs.)

* intercom.getPages * intercom.getUsers * intercom.getUser * intercom.viewUser * intercom.createUser * intercom.updateUser * intercom.deleteUser * intercom.bulkAddUsers * intercom.createContact * intercom.updateContact * intercom.deleteContact * intercom.getContact * intercom.viewContact * intercom.getContacts * intercom.convertContact * intercom.listCompanies * intercom.viewCompany * intercom.createCompany * intercom.updateCompany * intercom.listCompanyUsers * intercom.listAdmins * intercom.createNote * intercom.listNotes * intercom.viewNote * intercom.getTag * intercom.createTag * intercom.deleteTag * intercom.updateTag * intercom.listSegments * intercom.viewSegment * intercom.createEvent * intercom.getCounts * intercom.createUserMessage * intercom.listConversations * intercom.getConversation * intercom.replyConversation * intercom.markConversationAsRead * intercom.closeConversation

Note: Every method returns a promise but accepts callbacks too.

Note: Every method returns a promise but accepts callbacks too.

