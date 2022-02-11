openbase logo
Readme

intercom-node

Circle CI npm Intercom API Version Typescript Supported

Official Node bindings to the Intercom API

Project Updates

Breaking changes

The Node SDK has been updated to support latest API version (2.4). The update also contains requested features, such like Typescript support. You can find more information on how-to migrate and what has changed in the migration guide.

Installation

yarn add intercom-client

This client is intended for server side use only. Please use the Intercom Javascript SDK for client-side operations.

Testing

yarn test

Running the code locally

Compile using babel:

yarn prepublish

Usage

Import Intercom:

import { Client } from './dist/index';

Create a client using access tokens:

const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } });

Request Options

This client library also supports passing in request options:

const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } });
client.useRequestOpts({
    baseURL: 'http://local.test-server.com',
});

Note that certain request options (such as json, and certain headers names cannot be overriden).

Setting the API version

We version our API (see the "Choose Version" section of the API & Webhooks Reference for details). You can specify which version of the API to use when performing API requests using request options:

const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } });
client.useRequestOpts({
    headers: {
        'Intercom-Version': 2.4,
    },
});

Examples

Admins

Retrieve admin

const admin = await client.admins.find({ id: '123' });

Set Admin away

await client.admins.away({
    adminId: '123',
    enableAwayMode: true,
    enableReassignMode: false,
});

List all activity logs

await client.admins.listAllActivityLogs({
    before: new Date('Fri, 17 Dec 2021 18:02:18 GMT');,
    after: new Date('Fri, 17 Dec 2021 18:02:18 GMT');,
});

List all admins

const admins = await client.admins.list();

Articles

Create an article

const article = await client.articles.create({
    title: 'Thanks for everything',
    description: 'English description',
    body: '<p>This is the body in html</p>',
    authorId: 1,
    state: 'published',
    parentId: 1,
    parentType: 'collection',
    translatedContent: {
        fr: {
            title: 'Allez les verts',
            description: 'French description',
            body: '<p>French body in html</p>',
            author_id: 1,
            state: 'published',
        },
    },
});

Retrieve an article

const response = await client.articles.find({ id: '123' });

Update an article

const article = await client.articles.update({
    id: '123',
    title: 'Thanks for everything',
    description: 'English description',
    body: '<p>This is the body in html</p>',
    authorId: 1,
    state: 'published',
    parentId: 1,
    parentType: 'collection',
    translatedContent: {
        fr: {
            title: 'Allez les verts',
            description: 'French description',
            body: '<p>French body in html</p>',
            author_id: 1,
            state: 'published',
        },
    },
});

Delete an article

await client.articles.delete({ id: '123' });

List all articles

const response = await client.articles.list({
    page: 3,
    perPage: 12,
});

Companies

Create a company

const company = await client.companies.create({
    createdAt: dateToUnixTimestamp(new Date()),
    companyId: '46029',
    name: 'BestCompanyInc.',
    monthlySpend: 9001,
    plan: '1. Get pizzaid',
    size: 62049,
    website: 'http://the-best.one',
    industry: 'The Best One',
    customAttributes: {},
});

Update a company

const company = await client.companies.create({
    createdAt: dateToUnixTimestamp(new Date()),
    companyId: '46029',
    name: 'BestCompanyInc.',
    monthlySpend: 9001,
    plan: '1. Get pizzaid',
    size: 62049,
    website: 'http://the-best.one',
    industry: 'The Best One',
    customAttributes: {},
});

Retrieve a company

By id
const company = await client.companies.find({
    companyId: 123,
});
By name
const company = await client.companies.find({
    name: 'bruh moment inc.',
});

Delete a company

const company = await client.companies.delete({
    id: 62049,
});

List all companies

With pagination
const companies = await client.companies.list({
    page: 1,
    perPage: 35,
    order: Order.DESC,
});
With TagId and SegmentId
const companies = await client.companies.list({
    tagId: '1234',
    segmentId: '4567',
});

Scroll over companies

Using infinite scroll
const companies = await client.companies.scroll.each({});
Using manual scroll
const companies = await client.companies.scroll.next({
    scrollParam: '123_soleil',
});

Attach a contact

const response = await client.companies.attachContact({
    contactId: '123',
    companyId: '234',
});

Detach a contact

const response = await client.companies.detachContact({
    contactId: '123',
    companyId: '234',
});

List attached contacts

const response = await client.companies.listAttachedContacts({
    companyId: '123',
    page: 1,
    perPage: 15,
});

List attached segments

const response = await client.companies.listAttachedSegments({
    companyId: '123',
});

Contacts

Create Contact

With User Role
const user = await client.contacts.createUser({
    externalId: '536e564f316c83104c000020',
    phone: '+48370044567',
    name: 'Niko Bellic',
    avatar: 'https://nico-from-gta-iv.com/lets_go_bowling.jpg',
    signedUpAt: 1638203719,
    lastSeenAt: 1638203720,
    ownerId: '536e564f316c83104c000021',
    isUnsubscribedFromEmails: true,
});
With Lead Role
const lead = await client.contacts.createLead({
    phone: '+48370044567',
    name: 'Roman Bellic',
    avatar: 'https://nico-from-gta-iv.com/lets_go_bowling_yey.jpg',
    signedUpAt: 1638203719,
    lastSeenAt: 1638203720,
    ownerId: '536e564f316c83104c000021',
    isUnsubscribedFromEmails: true,
});

Retrieve a Contact

const response = await client.contacts.find({ id: '123' });

Update a Contact

const response = await client.contacts.update({
    id: '123',
    role: Role.USER,
    name: 'Roman The Bowling Fan',
    customAttributes: {
        callBrother: "Hey Niko, it's me – Roman. Let's go bowling!",
    },
});

Delete a Contact

const response = await client.contacts.delete({ id: '123' });

Archive a Contact

const response = await client.contacts.archive({ id: '123' });

Unarchive a Contact

const response = await client.contacts.unarchive({ id: '123' });

Merge two Contacts

const response = await client.contacts.mergeLeadInUser({
    leadId: '123',
    userId: '234',
});

Search for contacts

const response = await client.contacts.search({
    data: {
        query: {
            operator: Operators.AND,
            value: [
                {
                    operator: Operators.AND,
                    value: [
                        {
                            field: 'updated_at',
                            operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
                            value: 1560436650,
                        },
                        {
                            field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
                            operator: Operators.EQUALS,
                            value: 1,
                        },
                    ],
                },
                {
                    operator: Operators.OR,
                    value: [
                        {
                            field: 'updated_at',
                            operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
                            value: 1560436650,
                        },
                        {
                            field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
                            operator: Operators.EQUALS,
                            value: 2,
                        },
                    ],
                },
            ],
        },
        pagination: {
            per_page: 5,
            starting_after:
                'WzE2MzU4NjA2NDgwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJlNDM4YjdhM2EwMWE4YWYxNSIsMl0=',
        },
        sort: { field: 'name', order: SearchContactOrderBy.ASC },
    },
});

List all Contacts

With cursor
const response = await client.contacts.list({
    perPage: 5,
    startingAfter:
        'WzE2MzU3NzU4NjkwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJhMDMwZTk4OTBkZWU4NGM5YiIsMl0=',
});
Without a cursor
const response = await client.contacts.list();

List attached companies

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedCompanies({
    id: '123',
    perPage: 5,
    page: 1,
});

List attached tags

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedTags({ id: '123' });

List attached segments

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedSegments({ id: '123' });

List attached email subscriptions

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedEmailSubscriptions({
    id: '123',
});

Conversations

Create a conversation

const response = await client.conversations.create({
    userId: '123',
    body: 'Hello darkness my old friend',
});

Retrieve a conversation

Formatted text
const response = await client.conversations.find({
    id: '123',
});
As plain text
const response = await client.conversations.find({
    id: '123',
    inPlainText: true,
});

Update a conversation

const response = await client.conversations.update({
    id,
    markRead: true,
    customAttributes: {
        anything: 'you want',
    },
});

Reply to a conversation

By id
As user
const response = await client.conversations.replyByIdAsUser({
    id: '098',
    body: 'blablbalba',
    intercomUserId: '123',
    attachmentUrls: '345',
});
As admin
const response = await client.conversations.replyByIdAsAdmin({
    id: '098',
    adminId: '458',
    messageType: ReplyToConversationMessageType.NOTE,
    body: '<b>Bee C</b>',
    attachmentUrls: ['https://site.org/bebra.jpg'],
});
By last conversation
As user
const response = await client.conversations.replyByLastAsUser({
    body: 'blablbalba',
    intercomUserId: '123',
    attachmentUrls: '345',
});
As admin
const response = await client.conversations.replyByLastAsAdmin({
    adminId: '458',
    messageType: ReplyToConversationMessageType.NOTE,
    body: '<b>Bee C</b>',
    attachmentUrls: ['https://site.org/bebra.jpg'],
});

Assign a conversation

As team without assignment rules
const response = await client.conversations.assign({
    id: '123',
    type: AssignToConversationUserType.TEAM,
    adminId: '456',
    assigneeId: '789',
    body: '<b>blablbalba</b>',
});
As team with assignment rules
const response = await client.conversations.assign({
    id: '123',
    withRunningAssignmentRules: true,
});

Snooze a conversation

const response = await client.conversations.snooze({
    id: '123',
    adminId: '234',
    snoozedUntil: '1501512795',
});

Close a conversation

const response = await client.conversations.close({
    id: '123',
    adminId: '456',
    body: "That's it...",
});

Open a conversation

const response = await client.conversations.open({
    id: '123',
    adminId: '234',
});

Attach a contact to group conversation

As admin, using intercomUserid
const response = await client.conversations.attachContactAsAdmin({
    id: '123',
    adminId: '234',
    customer: {
        intercomUserId: '456',
    },
});
As contact, using intercomUserid
const response = await client.conversations.attachContactAsAdmin({
    id: '123',
    userId: '234',
    customer: {
        intercomUserId: '456',
    },
});

Delete a contact from group conversation as admin

const response = await client.conversations.detachContactAsAdmin({
    conversationId: '123',
    contactId: '456',
    adminId: '789',
});

Search for conversations

const response = await client.conversations.search({
    data: {
        query: {
            operator: Operators.AND,
            value: [
                {
                    operator: Operators.AND,
                    value: [
                        {
                            field: 'updated_at',
                            operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
                            value: 1560436650,
                        },
                        {
                            field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
                            operator: Operators.EQUALS,
                            value: 1,
                        },
                    ],
                },
                {
                    operator: Operators.OR,
                    value: [
                        {
                            field: 'updated_at',
                            operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
                            value: 1560436650,
                        },
                        {
                            field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
                            operator: Operators.EQUALS,
                            value: 2,
                        },
                    ],
                },
            ],
        },
        pagination: {
            per_page: 5,
            starting_after:
                'WzE2MzU4NjA2NDgwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJlNDM4YjdhM2EwMWE4YWYxNSIsMl0=',
        },
        sort: {
            field: 'name',
            order: SearchConversationOrderBy.DESC,
        },
    },
});

List all conversations

const response = await client.conversations.list({
    order: Order.DESC,
    sort: SortBy.UpdatedAt,
    page: 1,
    perPage: 10,
});

Redact a conversation

const response = await client.conversations.redactConversationPart({
    type: RedactConversationPartType.CONVERSATION_PART,
    conversationId: '123',
    conversationPartId: '456',
});

Counts

App Total Count

const response = await client.counts.forApp();

Conversation Count Model

const response = await client.counts.countConversation();

Admin Conversation Count Model

const response = await client.counts.countAdminConversation();

User Segment/Tag Count Model

Count User Segment
const response = await client.counts.countUserSegment();
Count User Tag
const response = await client.counts.countUserTag();

Company User/Segment/Tag Count Model

Count Company Segment
const response = await client.counts.countCompanySegment();
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyTag();
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyUser();
Count Company Tag
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyTag();
Count Company User
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyUser();

Data Attributes

Create Data Attribute

const response = await client.dataAttributes.create({
    name: 'list_cda',
    model: ModelType.CONTACT,
    dataType: DataType.STRING,
    description: 'You are either alive or dead',
    options: [{ value: 'alive' }, { value: 'dead' }],
});

Update Data Attribute

const response = await client.dataAttributes.update({
    id: '123',
    description: 'You are either alive or dead',
    options: [{ value: 'alive' }, { value: 'dead' }],
    archived: true,
});

List all Data Attributes

const response = await client.dataAttributes.list({
    model: ModelType.CONTACT,
    includeArchived: true,
});

Events

Submit a data event

const response = await client.events.create({
    eventName: 'placed-order',
    createdAt: 1389913941,
    userId: 'f4ca124298',
    metadata: {
        order_date: 1392036272,
        stripe_invoice: 'inv_3434343434',
        order_number: {
            value: '3434-3434',
            url: 'https://example.org/orders/3434-3434',
        },
        price: {
            currency: 'usd',
            amount: 2999,
        },
    },
});

List all data events

const response = await client.events.listBy({
    userId: '1234',
    perPage: 2,
    summary: true,
    email: 'i_love_memes@gmail.com',
});

Help Center - Collections

Create a collection

const collection = await client.helpCenter.collections.create({
    name: 'Thanks for everything',
    description: 'English description',
    translatedContent: {
        fr: {
            name: 'Allez les verts',
            description: 'French description',
        },
    },
});

Retrieve a collection

const response = await client.helpCenter.collections.find({ id: '123' });

Update a collection

const article = await client.helpCenter.collections.update({
    id: '123',
    name: 'Thanks for everything',
    description: 'English description',
    translatedContent: {
        fr: {
            name: 'Allez les verts',
            description: 'French description',
        },
    },
});

Delete a collection

await client.helpCenter.collections.delete({
    id: '123',
});

List all collections

const response = client.helpCenter.collections.list({
    page: 3,
    perPage: 12,
});

Help Center - Sections

Create a section

const collection = await client.helpCenter.sections.create({
    name: 'Thanks for everything',
    parentId: '1234',
    translatedContent: {
        fr: {
            name: 'Allez les verts',
            description: 'French description',
        },
    },
});

Retrieve a section

const response = await client.helpCenter.sections.find({ id: '123' });

Update a section

const article = await client.helpCenter.sections.update({
    id: '123',
    name: 'Thanks for everything',
    parentId: '456',
    translatedContent: {
        fr: {
            name: 'Allez les verts',
            description: 'French description',
        },
    },
});

Delete a section

await client.helpCenter.sections.delete({
    id: '123',
});

List all sections

const response = client.helpCenter.sections.list({
    page: 3,
    perPage: 12,
});

Messages

Create a message

const response = await client.messages.create({
    messageType: 'email',
    subject: 'This is our demand now',
    body: 'Destroy ponies',
    template: 'plain',
    from: {
        type: 'admin',
        id: '394051',
    },
    to: {
        type: 'user',
        id: '536e564f316c83104c000020',
    },
});

Notes

Create a note

const response = await client.notes.create({
    adminId: '12345',
    body: 'Shiny',
    contactId: '5678',
});

Retrieve a note

const response = await client.notes.find({ id: '123' });

List all notes

const response = await client.notes.list({
    contactId: '123',
    page: 2,
    perPage: 3,
});

Segments

Retrieve a segment

const response = await client.segments.find({
    id: '123',
    includeCount: true,
});

List all segments

const response = await client.segments.list({
    includeCount: true,
});

Tags

Create or update a tag

Create
const response = await client.tags.create({ name: 'haven' });
Update
const response = await client.tags.update({ id: '123', name: 'haven' });

Delete a tag

const response = await client.tags.delete({ id: 'baz' });

Attach a contact

const response = await client.tags.tagContact({
    contactId: '123',
    tagId: '234',
});

Attach a conversation

const response = await client.tags.tagConversation({
    conversationId: '123',
    tagId: '456',
    adminId: '789',
});

Tag companies

const response = await client.tags.tagCompanies({
    tagName: 'gutenTag',
    companiesIds: ['123', '234', '456'],
});

Untag companies

const response = await client.tags.tagCompanies({
    tagName: 'gutenTag',
    companiesIds: ['123', '234', '456'],
});

Untag conversation

const response = await client.tags.untagConversation({
    conversationId: '123',
    tagId: '345',
    adminId: '678',
});

Untag contact

const response = await client.tags.untagContact({
    contactId: '123',
    tagId: '345',
});

List all tags

const response = await client.tags.list();

Teams

Retrieve a team

const response = await client.teams.find({
    id: '123',
});

List all teams

const response = await client.teams.list();

Visitors

Retrieve a Visitor

const response = await client.visitors.find({ id: '123' });

OR

const response = await client.visitors.find({ userId: '123' });

Update a Visitor

const response = await client.visitors.update({
    userId: '123',
    name: 'anonymous bruh',
    customAttributes: {
        paid_subscriber: true,
    },
});

Delete a Visitor

const response = await client.visitors.delete({
    id,
});

Convert a Visitor

const response = await client.visitors.mergeToContact({
    visitor: {
        id: '123',
    },
    user: {
        userId: '123',
    },
    type: Role.USER,
});

Identity verification

intercom-node provides a helper for using identity verification:

import { IdentityVerification } from 'intercom-client';

IdentityVerification.userHash({
    secretKey: 's3cre7',
    identifier: 'jayne@serenity.io',
});

License

Apache-2.0

Pull Requests

  • Add tests! Your patch won't be accepted if it doesn't have tests.

  • Document any change in behaviour. Make sure the README and any other relevant documentation are kept up-to-date.

  • Create topic branches. Don't ask us to pull from your master branch.

  • One pull request per feature. If you want to do more than one thing, send multiple pull requests.

  • Send coherent history. Make sure each individual commit in your pull request is meaningful. If you had to make multiple intermediate commits while developing, please squash them before sending them to us.

