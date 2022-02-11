Official Node bindings to the Intercom API

Breaking changes

The Node SDK has been updated to support latest API version (2.4). The update also contains requested features, such like Typescript support. You can find more information on how-to migrate and what has changed in the migration guide.

Installation

yarn add intercom-client

This client is intended for server side use only. Please use the Intercom Javascript SDK for client-side operations.

Testing

yarn test

Running the code locally

Compile using babel:

yarn prepublish

Usage

Import Intercom:

import { Client } from './dist/index' ;

Create a client using access tokens:

const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } });

Request Options

This client library also supports passing in request options:

const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } }); client.useRequestOpts({ baseURL: 'http://local.test-server.com' , });

Note that certain request options (such as json , and certain headers names cannot be overriden).

Setting the API version

We version our API (see the "Choose Version" section of the API & Webhooks Reference for details). You can specify which version of the API to use when performing API requests using request options:

const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } }); client.useRequestOpts({ headers: { 'Intercom-Version' : 2.4 , }, });

Examples

Admins

const admin = await client.admins.find({ id: '123' });

await client.admins.away({ adminId: '123' , enableAwayMode: true , enableReassignMode: false , });

await client.admins.listAllActivityLogs({ before: new Date ( 'Fri, 17 Dec 2021 18:02:18 GMT' );, after: new Date ( 'Fri, 17 Dec 2021 18:02:18 GMT' );, });

const admins = await client.admins.list();

Articles

const article = await client.articles.create({ title: 'Thanks for everything' , description: 'English description' , body: '<p>This is the body in html</p>' , authorId: 1 , state: 'published' , parentId: 1 , parentType: 'collection' , translatedContent: { fr: { title: 'Allez les verts' , description: 'French description' , body: '<p>French body in html</p>' , author_id: 1 , state: 'published' , }, }, });

const response = await client.articles.find({ id: '123' });

const article = await client.articles.update({ id: '123' , title: 'Thanks for everything' , description: 'English description' , body: '<p>This is the body in html</p>' , authorId: 1 , state: 'published' , parentId: 1 , parentType: 'collection' , translatedContent: { fr: { title: 'Allez les verts' , description: 'French description' , body: '<p>French body in html</p>' , author_id: 1 , state: 'published' , }, }, });

await client.articles.delete({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.articles.list({ page: 3 , perPage: 12 , });

Companies

const company = await client.companies.create({ createdAt: dateToUnixTimestamp( new Date ()), companyId: '46029' , name: 'BestCompanyInc.' , monthlySpend: 9001 , plan: '1. Get pizzaid' , size: 62049 , website: 'http://the-best.one' , industry: 'The Best One' , customAttributes: {}, });

By id

const company = await client.companies.find({ companyId: 123 , });

By name

const company = await client.companies.find({ name: 'bruh moment inc.' , });

const company = await client.companies.delete({ id: 62049 , });

With pagination

const companies = await client.companies.list({ page: 1 , perPage: 35 , order: Order.DESC, });

With TagId and SegmentId

const companies = await client.companies.list({ tagId: '1234' , segmentId: '4567' , });

Using infinite scroll

const companies = await client.companies.scroll.each({});

Using manual scroll

const companies = await client.companies.scroll.next({ scrollParam: '123_soleil' , });

const response = await client.companies.attachContact({ contactId: '123' , companyId: '234' , });

const response = await client.companies.detachContact({ contactId: '123' , companyId: '234' , });

const response = await client.companies.listAttachedContacts({ companyId: '123' , page: 1 , perPage: 15 , });

const response = await client.companies.listAttachedSegments({ companyId: '123' , });

With User Role

const user = await client.contacts.createUser({ externalId: '536e564f316c83104c000020' , phone: '+48370044567' , name: 'Niko Bellic' , avatar: 'https://nico-from-gta-iv.com/lets_go_bowling.jpg' , signedUpAt: 1638203719 , lastSeenAt: 1638203720 , ownerId: '536e564f316c83104c000021' , isUnsubscribedFromEmails: true , });

With Lead Role

const lead = await client.contacts.createLead({ phone: '+48370044567' , name: 'Roman Bellic' , avatar: 'https://nico-from-gta-iv.com/lets_go_bowling_yey.jpg' , signedUpAt: 1638203719 , lastSeenAt: 1638203720 , ownerId: '536e564f316c83104c000021' , isUnsubscribedFromEmails: true , });

const response = await client.contacts.find({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.contacts.update({ id: '123' , role: Role.USER, name: 'Roman The Bowling Fan' , customAttributes: { callBrother: "Hey Niko, it's me – Roman. Let's go bowling!" , }, });

const response = await client.contacts.delete({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.contacts.archive({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.contacts.unarchive({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.contacts.mergeLeadInUser({ leadId: '123' , userId: '234' , });

const response = await client.contacts.search({ data: { query: { operator: Operators.AND, value: [ { operator: Operators.AND, value: [ { field: 'updated_at' , operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN, value: 1560436650 , }, { field: 'conversation_rating.rating' , operator: Operators.EQUALS, value: 1 , }, ], }, { operator: Operators.OR, value: [ { field: 'updated_at' , operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN, value: 1560436650 , }, { field: 'conversation_rating.rating' , operator: Operators.EQUALS, value: 2 , }, ], }, ], }, pagination: { per_page: 5 , starting_after: 'WzE2MzU4NjA2NDgwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJlNDM4YjdhM2EwMWE4YWYxNSIsMl0=' , }, sort: { field: 'name' , order: SearchContactOrderBy.ASC }, }, });

With cursor

const response = await client.contacts.list({ perPage: 5 , startingAfter: 'WzE2MzU3NzU4NjkwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJhMDMwZTk4OTBkZWU4NGM5YiIsMl0=' , });

Without a cursor

const response = await client.contacts.list();

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedCompanies({ id: '123' , perPage: 5 , page: 1 , });

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedTags({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedSegments({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedEmailSubscriptions({ id: '123' , });

Conversations

const response = await client.conversations.create({ userId: '123' , body: 'Hello darkness my old friend' , });

Formatted text

const response = await client.conversations.find({ id: '123' , });

As plain text

const response = await client.conversations.find({ id: '123' , inPlainText: true , });

const response = await client.conversations.update({ id, markRead: true , customAttributes: { anything: 'you want' , }, });

By id

As user

const response = await client.conversations.replyByIdAsUser({ id: '098' , body: 'blablbalba' , intercomUserId: '123' , attachmentUrls: '345' , });

As admin

const response = await client.conversations.replyByIdAsAdmin({ id: '098' , adminId: '458' , messageType: ReplyToConversationMessageType.NOTE, body: '<b>Bee C</b>' , attachmentUrls: [ 'https://site.org/bebra.jpg' ], });

By last conversation

As user

const response = await client.conversations.replyByLastAsUser({ body: 'blablbalba' , intercomUserId: '123' , attachmentUrls: '345' , });

As admin

const response = await client.conversations.replyByLastAsAdmin({ adminId: '458' , messageType: ReplyToConversationMessageType.NOTE, body: '<b>Bee C</b>' , attachmentUrls: [ 'https://site.org/bebra.jpg' ], });

As team without assignment rules

const response = await client.conversations.assign({ id: '123' , type : AssignToConversationUserType.TEAM, adminId: '456' , assigneeId: '789' , body: '<b>blablbalba</b>' , });

As team with assignment rules

const response = await client.conversations.assign({ id: '123' , withRunningAssignmentRules: true , });

const response = await client.conversations.snooze({ id: '123' , adminId: '234' , snoozedUntil: '1501512795' , });

const response = await client.conversations.close({ id: '123' , adminId: '456' , body: "That's it..." , });

const response = await client.conversations.open({ id: '123' , adminId: '234' , });

As admin, using intercomUserid

const response = await client.conversations.attachContactAsAdmin({ id: '123' , adminId: '234' , customer: { intercomUserId: '456' , }, });

const response = await client.conversations.attachContactAsAdmin({ id: '123' , userId: '234' , customer: { intercomUserId: '456' , }, });

const response = await client.conversations.detachContactAsAdmin({ conversationId: '123' , contactId: '456' , adminId: '789' , });

const response = await client.conversations.search({ data: { query: { operator: Operators.AND, value: [ { operator: Operators.AND, value: [ { field: 'updated_at' , operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN, value: 1560436650 , }, { field: 'conversation_rating.rating' , operator: Operators.EQUALS, value: 1 , }, ], }, { operator: Operators.OR, value: [ { field: 'updated_at' , operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN, value: 1560436650 , }, { field: 'conversation_rating.rating' , operator: Operators.EQUALS, value: 2 , }, ], }, ], }, pagination: { per_page: 5 , starting_after: 'WzE2MzU4NjA2NDgwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJlNDM4YjdhM2EwMWE4YWYxNSIsMl0=' , }, sort: { field: 'name' , order: SearchConversationOrderBy.DESC, }, }, });

const response = await client.conversations.list({ order: Order.DESC, sort: SortBy.UpdatedAt, page: 1 , perPage: 10 , });

const response = await client.conversations.redactConversationPart({ type : RedactConversationPartType.CONVERSATION_PART, conversationId: '123' , conversationPartId: '456' , });

Counts

const response = await client.counts.forApp();

const response = await client.counts.countConversation();

const response = await client.counts.countAdminConversation();

Count User Segment

const response = await client.counts.countUserSegment();

Count User Tag

const response = await client.counts.countUserTag();

Count Company Segment

const response = await client.counts.countCompanySegment(); const response = await client.counts.countCompanyTag(); const response = await client.counts.countCompanyUser();

Count Company Tag

const response = await client.counts.countCompanyTag();

Count Company User

const response = await client.counts.countCompanyUser();

Data Attributes

const response = await client.dataAttributes.create({ name: 'list_cda' , model: ModelType.CONTACT, dataType: DataType.STRING, description: 'You are either alive or dead' , options: [{ value: 'alive' }, { value: 'dead' }], });

const response = await client.dataAttributes.update({ id: '123' , description: 'You are either alive or dead' , options: [{ value: 'alive' }, { value: 'dead' }], archived: true , });

const response = await client.dataAttributes.list({ model: ModelType.CONTACT, includeArchived: true , });

Events

const response = await client.events.create({ eventName: 'placed-order' , createdAt: 1389913941 , userId: 'f4ca124298' , metadata: { order_date: 1392036272 , stripe_invoice: 'inv_3434343434' , order_number: { value: '3434-3434' , url: 'https://example.org/orders/3434-3434' , }, price: { currency: 'usd' , amount: 2999 , }, }, });

const response = await client.events.listBy({ userId: '1234' , perPage: 2 , summary: true , email: 'i_love_memes@gmail.com' , });

Help Center - Collections

const collection = await client.helpCenter.collections.create({ name: 'Thanks for everything' , description: 'English description' , translatedContent: { fr: { name: 'Allez les verts' , description: 'French description' , }, }, });

const response = await client.helpCenter.collections.find({ id: '123' });

const article = await client.helpCenter.collections.update({ id: '123' , name: 'Thanks for everything' , description: 'English description' , translatedContent: { fr: { name: 'Allez les verts' , description: 'French description' , }, }, });

await client.helpCenter.collections.delete({ id: '123' , });

const response = client.helpCenter.collections.list({ page: 3 , perPage: 12 , });

Help Center - Sections

const collection = await client.helpCenter.sections.create({ name: 'Thanks for everything' , parentId: '1234' , translatedContent: { fr: { name: 'Allez les verts' , description: 'French description' , }, }, });

const response = await client.helpCenter.sections.find({ id: '123' });

const article = await client.helpCenter.sections.update({ id: '123' , name: 'Thanks for everything' , parentId: '456' , translatedContent: { fr: { name: 'Allez les verts' , description: 'French description' , }, }, });

await client.helpCenter.sections.delete({ id: '123' , });

const response = client.helpCenter.sections.list({ page: 3 , perPage: 12 , });

Messages

const response = await client.messages.create({ messageType: 'email' , subject: 'This is our demand now' , body: 'Destroy ponies' , template: 'plain' , from : { type : 'admin' , id: '394051' , }, to: { type : 'user' , id: '536e564f316c83104c000020' , }, });

Notes

const response = await client.notes.create({ adminId: '12345' , body: 'Shiny' , contactId: '5678' , });

const response = await client.notes.find({ id: '123' });

const response = await client.notes.list({ contactId: '123' , page: 2 , perPage: 3 , });

Segments

const response = await client.segments.find({ id: '123' , includeCount: true , });

const response = await client.segments.list({ includeCount: true , });

Create

const response = await client.tags.create({ name: 'haven' });

const response = await client.tags.update({ id: '123' , name: 'haven' });

const response = await client.tags.delete({ id: 'baz' });

const response = await client.tags.tagContact({ contactId: '123' , tagId: '234' , });

const response = await client.tags.tagConversation({ conversationId: '123' , tagId: '456' , adminId: '789' , });

const response = await client.tags.tagCompanies({ tagName: 'gutenTag' , companiesIds: [ '123' , '234' , '456' ], });

const response = await client.tags.untagConversation({ conversationId: '123' , tagId: '345' , adminId: '678' , });

const response = await client.tags.untagContact({ contactId: '123' , tagId: '345' , });

const response = await client.tags.list();

Teams

const response = await client.teams.find({ id: '123' , });

const response = await client.teams.list();

Visitors

const response = await client.visitors.find({ id: '123' });

OR

const response = await client.visitors.find({ userId: '123' });

const response = await client.visitors.update({ userId: '123' , name: 'anonymous bruh' , customAttributes: { paid_subscriber: true , }, });

const response = await client.visitors.delete({ id, });

const response = await client.visitors.mergeToContact({ visitor: { id: '123' , }, user: { userId: '123' , }, type : Role.USER, });

Identity verification

intercom-node provides a helper for using identity verification:

import { IdentityVerification } from 'intercom-client'; IdentityVerification.userHash({ secretKey: 's3cre7', identifier: 'jayne@serenity.io', });

License

Apache-2.0

Pull Requests