Official Node bindings to the Intercom API
The Node SDK has been updated to support latest API version (2.4). The update also contains requested features, such like Typescript support. You can find more information on how-to migrate and what has changed in the migration guide.
yarn add intercom-client
This client is intended for server side use only. Please use the Intercom Javascript SDK for client-side operations.
yarn test
Compile using babel:
yarn prepublish
Import Intercom:
import { Client } from './dist/index';
Create a client using access tokens:
const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } });
This client library also supports passing in
request options:
const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } });
client.useRequestOpts({
baseURL: 'http://local.test-server.com',
});
Note that certain request options (such as
json, and certain
headers names cannot be overriden).
We version our API (see the "Choose Version" section of the API & Webhooks Reference for details). You can specify which version of the API to use when performing API requests using request options:
const client = new Client({ tokenAuth: { token: 'my_token' } });
client.useRequestOpts({
headers: {
'Intercom-Version': 2.4,
},
});
const admin = await client.admins.find({ id: '123' });
await client.admins.away({
adminId: '123',
enableAwayMode: true,
enableReassignMode: false,
});
await client.admins.listAllActivityLogs({
before: new Date('Fri, 17 Dec 2021 18:02:18 GMT');,
after: new Date('Fri, 17 Dec 2021 18:02:18 GMT');,
});
const admins = await client.admins.list();
const article = await client.articles.create({
title: 'Thanks for everything',
description: 'English description',
body: '<p>This is the body in html</p>',
authorId: 1,
state: 'published',
parentId: 1,
parentType: 'collection',
translatedContent: {
fr: {
title: 'Allez les verts',
description: 'French description',
body: '<p>French body in html</p>',
author_id: 1,
state: 'published',
},
},
});
const response = await client.articles.find({ id: '123' });
const article = await client.articles.update({
id: '123',
title: 'Thanks for everything',
description: 'English description',
body: '<p>This is the body in html</p>',
authorId: 1,
state: 'published',
parentId: 1,
parentType: 'collection',
translatedContent: {
fr: {
title: 'Allez les verts',
description: 'French description',
body: '<p>French body in html</p>',
author_id: 1,
state: 'published',
},
},
});
await client.articles.delete({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.articles.list({
page: 3,
perPage: 12,
});
const company = await client.companies.create({
createdAt: dateToUnixTimestamp(new Date()),
companyId: '46029',
name: 'BestCompanyInc.',
monthlySpend: 9001,
plan: '1. Get pizzaid',
size: 62049,
website: 'http://the-best.one',
industry: 'The Best One',
customAttributes: {},
});
const company = await client.companies.find({
companyId: 123,
});
const company = await client.companies.find({
name: 'bruh moment inc.',
});
const company = await client.companies.delete({
id: 62049,
});
const companies = await client.companies.list({
page: 1,
perPage: 35,
order: Order.DESC,
});
const companies = await client.companies.list({
tagId: '1234',
segmentId: '4567',
});
const companies = await client.companies.scroll.each({});
const companies = await client.companies.scroll.next({
scrollParam: '123_soleil',
});
const response = await client.companies.attachContact({
contactId: '123',
companyId: '234',
});
const response = await client.companies.detachContact({
contactId: '123',
companyId: '234',
});
const response = await client.companies.listAttachedContacts({
companyId: '123',
page: 1,
perPage: 15,
});
const response = await client.companies.listAttachedSegments({
companyId: '123',
});
const user = await client.contacts.createUser({
externalId: '536e564f316c83104c000020',
phone: '+48370044567',
name: 'Niko Bellic',
avatar: 'https://nico-from-gta-iv.com/lets_go_bowling.jpg',
signedUpAt: 1638203719,
lastSeenAt: 1638203720,
ownerId: '536e564f316c83104c000021',
isUnsubscribedFromEmails: true,
});
const lead = await client.contacts.createLead({
phone: '+48370044567',
name: 'Roman Bellic',
avatar: 'https://nico-from-gta-iv.com/lets_go_bowling_yey.jpg',
signedUpAt: 1638203719,
lastSeenAt: 1638203720,
ownerId: '536e564f316c83104c000021',
isUnsubscribedFromEmails: true,
});
const response = await client.contacts.find({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.contacts.update({
id: '123',
role: Role.USER,
name: 'Roman The Bowling Fan',
customAttributes: {
callBrother: "Hey Niko, it's me – Roman. Let's go bowling!",
},
});
const response = await client.contacts.delete({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.contacts.archive({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.contacts.unarchive({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.contacts.mergeLeadInUser({
leadId: '123',
userId: '234',
});
const response = await client.contacts.search({
data: {
query: {
operator: Operators.AND,
value: [
{
operator: Operators.AND,
value: [
{
field: 'updated_at',
operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
value: 1560436650,
},
{
field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
operator: Operators.EQUALS,
value: 1,
},
],
},
{
operator: Operators.OR,
value: [
{
field: 'updated_at',
operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
value: 1560436650,
},
{
field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
operator: Operators.EQUALS,
value: 2,
},
],
},
],
},
pagination: {
per_page: 5,
starting_after:
'WzE2MzU4NjA2NDgwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJlNDM4YjdhM2EwMWE4YWYxNSIsMl0=',
},
sort: { field: 'name', order: SearchContactOrderBy.ASC },
},
});
const response = await client.contacts.list({
perPage: 5,
startingAfter:
'WzE2MzU3NzU4NjkwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJhMDMwZTk4OTBkZWU4NGM5YiIsMl0=',
});
const response = await client.contacts.list();
const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedCompanies({
id: '123',
perPage: 5,
page: 1,
});
const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedTags({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedSegments({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.contacts.listAttachedEmailSubscriptions({
id: '123',
});
const response = await client.conversations.create({
userId: '123',
body: 'Hello darkness my old friend',
});
const response = await client.conversations.find({
id: '123',
});
const response = await client.conversations.find({
id: '123',
inPlainText: true,
});
const response = await client.conversations.update({
id,
markRead: true,
customAttributes: {
anything: 'you want',
},
});
const response = await client.conversations.replyByIdAsUser({
id: '098',
body: 'blablbalba',
intercomUserId: '123',
attachmentUrls: '345',
});
const response = await client.conversations.replyByIdAsAdmin({
id: '098',
adminId: '458',
messageType: ReplyToConversationMessageType.NOTE,
body: '<b>Bee C</b>',
attachmentUrls: ['https://site.org/bebra.jpg'],
});
const response = await client.conversations.replyByLastAsUser({
body: 'blablbalba',
intercomUserId: '123',
attachmentUrls: '345',
});
const response = await client.conversations.replyByLastAsAdmin({
adminId: '458',
messageType: ReplyToConversationMessageType.NOTE,
body: '<b>Bee C</b>',
attachmentUrls: ['https://site.org/bebra.jpg'],
});
const response = await client.conversations.assign({
id: '123',
type: AssignToConversationUserType.TEAM,
adminId: '456',
assigneeId: '789',
body: '<b>blablbalba</b>',
});
const response = await client.conversations.assign({
id: '123',
withRunningAssignmentRules: true,
});
const response = await client.conversations.snooze({
id: '123',
adminId: '234',
snoozedUntil: '1501512795',
});
const response = await client.conversations.close({
id: '123',
adminId: '456',
body: "That's it...",
});
const response = await client.conversations.open({
id: '123',
adminId: '234',
});
const response = await client.conversations.attachContactAsAdmin({
id: '123',
adminId: '234',
customer: {
intercomUserId: '456',
},
});
const response = await client.conversations.attachContactAsAdmin({
id: '123',
userId: '234',
customer: {
intercomUserId: '456',
},
});
const response = await client.conversations.detachContactAsAdmin({
conversationId: '123',
contactId: '456',
adminId: '789',
});
const response = await client.conversations.search({
data: {
query: {
operator: Operators.AND,
value: [
{
operator: Operators.AND,
value: [
{
field: 'updated_at',
operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
value: 1560436650,
},
{
field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
operator: Operators.EQUALS,
value: 1,
},
],
},
{
operator: Operators.OR,
value: [
{
field: 'updated_at',
operator: Operators.GREATER_THAN,
value: 1560436650,
},
{
field: 'conversation_rating.rating',
operator: Operators.EQUALS,
value: 2,
},
],
},
],
},
pagination: {
per_page: 5,
starting_after:
'WzE2MzU4NjA2NDgwMDAsIjYxODJiNjJlNDM4YjdhM2EwMWE4YWYxNSIsMl0=',
},
sort: {
field: 'name',
order: SearchConversationOrderBy.DESC,
},
},
});
const response = await client.conversations.list({
order: Order.DESC,
sort: SortBy.UpdatedAt,
page: 1,
perPage: 10,
});
const response = await client.conversations.redactConversationPart({
type: RedactConversationPartType.CONVERSATION_PART,
conversationId: '123',
conversationPartId: '456',
});
const response = await client.counts.forApp();
const response = await client.counts.countConversation();
const response = await client.counts.countAdminConversation();
const response = await client.counts.countUserSegment();
const response = await client.counts.countUserTag();
const response = await client.counts.countCompanySegment();
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyTag();
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyUser();
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyTag();
const response = await client.counts.countCompanyUser();
const response = await client.dataAttributes.create({
name: 'list_cda',
model: ModelType.CONTACT,
dataType: DataType.STRING,
description: 'You are either alive or dead',
options: [{ value: 'alive' }, { value: 'dead' }],
});
const response = await client.dataAttributes.update({
id: '123',
description: 'You are either alive or dead',
options: [{ value: 'alive' }, { value: 'dead' }],
archived: true,
});
const response = await client.dataAttributes.list({
model: ModelType.CONTACT,
includeArchived: true,
});
const response = await client.events.create({
eventName: 'placed-order',
createdAt: 1389913941,
userId: 'f4ca124298',
metadata: {
order_date: 1392036272,
stripe_invoice: 'inv_3434343434',
order_number: {
value: '3434-3434',
url: 'https://example.org/orders/3434-3434',
},
price: {
currency: 'usd',
amount: 2999,
},
},
});
const response = await client.events.listBy({
userId: '1234',
perPage: 2,
summary: true,
email: 'i_love_memes@gmail.com',
});
const collection = await client.helpCenter.collections.create({
name: 'Thanks for everything',
description: 'English description',
translatedContent: {
fr: {
name: 'Allez les verts',
description: 'French description',
},
},
});
const response = await client.helpCenter.collections.find({ id: '123' });
const article = await client.helpCenter.collections.update({
id: '123',
name: 'Thanks for everything',
description: 'English description',
translatedContent: {
fr: {
name: 'Allez les verts',
description: 'French description',
},
},
});
await client.helpCenter.collections.delete({
id: '123',
});
const response = client.helpCenter.collections.list({
page: 3,
perPage: 12,
});
const collection = await client.helpCenter.sections.create({
name: 'Thanks for everything',
parentId: '1234',
translatedContent: {
fr: {
name: 'Allez les verts',
description: 'French description',
},
},
});
const response = await client.helpCenter.sections.find({ id: '123' });
const article = await client.helpCenter.sections.update({
id: '123',
name: 'Thanks for everything',
parentId: '456',
translatedContent: {
fr: {
name: 'Allez les verts',
description: 'French description',
},
},
});
await client.helpCenter.sections.delete({
id: '123',
});
const response = client.helpCenter.sections.list({
page: 3,
perPage: 12,
});
const response = await client.messages.create({
messageType: 'email',
subject: 'This is our demand now',
body: 'Destroy ponies',
template: 'plain',
from: {
type: 'admin',
id: '394051',
},
to: {
type: 'user',
id: '536e564f316c83104c000020',
},
});
const response = await client.notes.create({
adminId: '12345',
body: 'Shiny',
contactId: '5678',
});
const response = await client.notes.find({ id: '123' });
const response = await client.notes.list({
contactId: '123',
page: 2,
perPage: 3,
});
const response = await client.segments.find({
id: '123',
includeCount: true,
});
const response = await client.segments.list({
includeCount: true,
});
const response = await client.tags.create({ name: 'haven' });
const response = await client.tags.update({ id: '123', name: 'haven' });
const response = await client.tags.delete({ id: 'baz' });
const response = await client.tags.tagContact({
contactId: '123',
tagId: '234',
});
const response = await client.tags.tagConversation({
conversationId: '123',
tagId: '456',
adminId: '789',
});
const response = await client.tags.tagCompanies({
tagName: 'gutenTag',
companiesIds: ['123', '234', '456'],
});
const response = await client.tags.untagConversation({
conversationId: '123',
tagId: '345',
adminId: '678',
});
const response = await client.tags.untagContact({
contactId: '123',
tagId: '345',
});
const response = await client.tags.list();
const response = await client.teams.find({
id: '123',
});
const response = await client.teams.list();
const response = await client.visitors.find({ id: '123' });
OR
const response = await client.visitors.find({ userId: '123' });
const response = await client.visitors.update({
userId: '123',
name: 'anonymous bruh',
customAttributes: {
paid_subscriber: true,
},
});
const response = await client.visitors.delete({
id,
});
const response = await client.visitors.mergeToContact({
visitor: {
id: '123',
},
user: {
userId: '123',
},
type: Role.USER,
});
intercom-node provides a helper for using identity verification:
import { IdentityVerification } from 'intercom-client';
IdentityVerification.userHash({
secretKey: 's3cre7',
identifier: 'jayne@serenity.io',
});
Apache-2.0
Add tests! Your patch won't be accepted if it doesn't have tests.
Document any change in behaviour. Make sure the README and any other relevant documentation are kept up-to-date.
Create topic branches. Don't ask us to pull from your master branch.
One pull request per feature. If you want to do more than one thing, send multiple pull requests.
Send coherent history. Make sure each individual commit in your pull request is meaningful. If you had to make multiple intermediate commits while developing, please squash them before sending them to us.