Node.js Intercept stdout

intercept-stdout captures or modifies stdout and/or stderr.

Based on this gist.

Capture

var intercept = require ( "intercept-stdout" ); var captured_text = "" ; var unhook_intercept = intercept( function ( text ) { captured_text += text; }); console .log( "This text is being captured." ); unhook_intercept(); console .log( "This text is not being captured." ); console .log( "CAPTURED:" , captured_text);

Modify

var intercept = require ( "intercept-stdout" ); var modified_text = "" ; var unhook_intercept = intercept( function ( text ) { modified_text += text.replace( /captured/i , "modified" ); }); console .log( "This text is being captured." ); unhook_intercept(); console .log( "MODIFIED:" , modified_text);

Suppress output

By default, the captured text is still sent to stdout. To avoid this, return an empty string in the interceptor:

var intercept = require ( "intercept-stdout" ); var logs = []; var unhook_intercept = intercept( function ( text ) { logs.push(text); return '' ; }); console .log( "This text won't be sent to stdout." ); unhook_intercept(); console .log( "Logs:" , logs);

Test

npm install npm test

Separating Error Text

Starting in Version 0.1.2, you may now specify two interceptor callbacks. If a second interceptor callback is specified, the second callback will be invoked for stderr output.

Errors and Warnings

Versions > 0.1.1 hook both stdout and stderr . This change enables capturing of console.log , console.info , console.warn , and console.error . This change may break pre-existing interceptors if your interceptor expected output to be a full line of text.

About Colorization