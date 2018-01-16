intercept-stdout captures or modifies stdout and/or stderr.
Based on this gist.
// Start capturing stdout.
var intercept = require("intercept-stdout");
var captured_text = "";
var unhook_intercept = intercept(function(text) {
captured_text += text;
});
console.log("This text is being captured.");
// Stop capturing stdout.
unhook_intercept();
console.log("This text is not being captured.");
// This is the text that was captured.
console.log("CAPTURED:", captured_text);
// Start capturing stdout.
var intercept = require("intercept-stdout");
var modified_text = "";
var unhook_intercept = intercept(function(text) {
modified_text += text.replace(/captured/i, "modified");
});
console.log("This text is being captured.");
// Stop capturing stdout.
unhook_intercept();
// This is the modified text.
console.log("MODIFIED:", modified_text);
By default, the captured text is still sent to stdout. To avoid this, return an empty string in the interceptor:
var intercept = require("intercept-stdout");
var logs = [];
var unhook_intercept = intercept(function(text) {
logs.push(text);
return '';
});
console.log("This text won't be sent to stdout.");
// Stop capturing stdout.
unhook_intercept();
// Strings sent to stdout
console.log("Logs:", logs);
npm install
npm test
Starting in Version 0.1.2, you may now specify two interceptor callbacks. If a second interceptor callback is specified, the second callback will be invoked for
stderr output.
Versions > 0.1.1 hook both
stdout and
stderr. This change enables capturing of
console.log,
console.info,
console.warn, and
console.error. This change may break pre-existing interceptors if your interceptor expected output to be a full line of text.
Popular modules such as
mocha and
winston may colorize output by inserting ANSI escape codes into the output stream. Both
mocha and
winston make multiple calls to the output streams while colorizing a line -- in order to be robust, your code should anticipate and deal with this.