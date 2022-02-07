The landscapeapp is an upstream NPM module that supports building interactive landscape websites such as the CNCF Cloud Native Landscape (source) and the LF Artificial Intelligence Landscape (source). The application is managed by Dan Kohn of CNCF and is under active development by Andrey Kozlov (who did most of the development to date) and Jordi Noguera.
In addition to creating fully interactive sites, the landscapeapp builds static images on each update. See examples in ADOPTERS.md. All current Linux Foundation landscapes are listed in landscapes.yml.
When creating new entries, the only 4 required fields are
name,
homepage_url,
logo, and
crunchbase.
- item:
name: <entry name>
homepage_url: <website for entry>
# filename in hosted_logos folder. Put the svg file into the hosted_logos
folder and reference its name.
logo: <logo for entry>
crunchbase: <twitter for entry>
Additional keys that can be set are defined below:
# url for the Twitter account; Only add if the value in Crunchbase is incorrect
twitter:
# url to the repo for the project; will fetch stats if it starts with https://github.com/. If you add a `repo_url` the card will be white instead of grey.
repo_url:
# url to the GitHub organization for the project; when using `repo_url`, `project_org` can be set pointing to an organization on GitHub, this will have the effect of pulling the information for all the repos belonging to that organization but using `repo_url` for information regarding license and best practices.
project_org:
# additional repos for the project; will fetch stats if they start with https://github.com/
additional_repos:
# Stock Ticker for the organization of the project/entry; normally pulls from Crunchbase but can be overridden here. For delisted and many foreign countries, you'll need to add `stock_ticker` with the value to look up on Yahoo Finance to find the market cap.
stock_ticker:
# description of the entry; if not set pulls from the GitHub repo description
description:
# default branch to reference if not the main one for the repo
branch:
# if the entry is a project hosted by the project, let's you set the maturity level. Should be a value in relations.values.children.id in settings.yml
project:
# url for the CII Best Practices entry if it's not directly mapped to the repo_url
url_for_bestpractices:
# set to false if a repo_url is given but the entry is a project that isn't open source
open_source:
# allows multiple entries with the same repo_url; set for each instance
allow_duplicate_repo:
# set to true if you are using an anonymous organization. You will also need anonymous_organization set in settings.yml
unnamed_organization:
For some of the key, there is some guidance as listed below.
The most challenging part of creating a new landscape is finding SVG images for all projects and companies. These landscapes represent a valuable resource to a community in assembling all related projects, creating a taxonomy, and providing up-to-date logos, and unfortunately, there are no shortcuts.
Do not try to convert PNGs to SVGs. You can't automatically go from a low-res to a high-res format, and you'll just waste time and come up with a substandard result. Instead, invest your time finding SVGs and then (when necessary) having a graphic designer recreate images when high res ones are not available.
Tips for finding high quality images:
For new landscapes of any size, you will probably need a graphic artist to rebuild some of the logos for you.
If the project is hosted/sponsored by an organization but doesn't have a logo, best practice is to use that organization's logo with the title of the project underneath ( example ). You can use a tool such as Inkscape to add the text.
If you get an error with the image that it has a PNG embedded, you will need to find a different SVG that doesn't include a PNG or work with a graphic artist to rebuild the logo.
SVGs need to not rely on external fonts so that they will render correctly in any web browser, whether or not the correct fonts are installed. That means that all embedded text and tspan elements need to be converted to objects. Use of SVGs with embedded text will fail with an error. You can convert the SVGs as using one of the tools below.
We require all landscape entries to include a Crunchbase url. We use the Crunchbase API to fetch the backing organization and headquarters location and (if they exist), Twitter, LinkedIn, funding, parent organization, and stock ticker. For open source, non-affiliated projects, we will just create a nonprofit organization representing the project (if one doesn't already exist), and set the location to the lead developer.
Using an external source for this info saves effort in most cases, because most organizations are already listed. Going forward, the data is being independently maintained and updated over time.
To override industries returned from Crunchbase for a specific Crunchbase entry, add it to an
crunchbase_overrides top-level entry on
landscape.yml. For instance, the following will set
industries for Linux Foundation to Linux and Cloud Computing:
crunchbase_overrides:
https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/linux-foundation:
industries:
- Linux
- Cloud Computing
crunchbase_overrides must be a top-level key on
landscape.yml, so it should be a sibling of
landscape. That's to prevent having to override multiple items that share the same Crunchbase URL.
The canonical source for all data is
landscape.yml. Once a day, the landscapeapp update_server pulls data for projects and companies from the following sources:
The update server enhances the source data with the fetched data and saves the result in
processed_landscape.yml and as
data.json, the latter of which is what the app loads to display data.
If you want to create an interactive landscape for your project or organization:
youracronym-landscape so it's distinct from other landscapes stored in the same directory. From inside your new directory, copy over files from a simpler landscape like https://github.com/graphql/graphql-landscape with
cp -r ../graphql-landscape/* ../graphql-landscape/.github ../graphql-landscape/.gitignore ../graphql-landscape/.npmrc ../graphql-landscape/.nvmrc ..
settings.yml and
landscape.yml for your topic.
y reset-tweet-count to start the count of tweets mentioning your landscape at zero.
You want to add the following to your
~/.bash_profile. If you're with the LF, ask Dan Kohn on CNCF Slack for the Crunchbase and Twitter keys.
For the GitHub key, please go to https://github.com/settings/tokens and create a key (you can call it
personal landscape) with no permissions. That is, don't click any checkboxes, because you only need to access public repos.
export CRUNCHBASE_KEY_4="key-here"
export TWITTER_KEYS=keys-here
export GITHUB_KEY=key-here
You can administer a landscape without ever needing to install the software locally. However, a local install is helpful for rapid development, as it reduces the 5 minute build time on Netlify to 10 seconds or less locally. In particular, you want a local install when you're reconfiguring the layout. We recommend installing one or more landscapes as sibling directories to the landscapeapp. Then, you want to install the npm modules for landscapeapp but not for any of the landscapes. Here are the install directions.
So, if you're in a directory called
dev, you would do:
dev$ git clone git@github.com:cncf/landscapeapp.git
dev$ git clone git@github.com:cdfoundation/cdf-landscape.git
dev$ cd landscapeapp
dev$ npm install -g yarn@latest
dev$ yarn
Now, to use the local landscapeapp you can add the following to your
~/.bash_profile or
.zshrc:
function y { export PROJECT_PATH=`pwd` && (cd ../landscapeapp && yarn run "$@")}
export -f y
# yf does a normal build and full test run
alias yf='y fetch'
alias yl='y check-links'
alias yq='y remove-quotes'
# yp does a build and then opens up the landscape in your browser ( can view the PDF and PNG files )
alias yp='y build && y open:dist'
# yo does a quick build and opens up the landscape in your browser
alias yo='y open:src'
alias a='for lpath in /Users/your-username/dev/{landscapeapp,cdf-landscape,lfai-landscape}; do echo $lpath; git -C $lpath pull -p; done; (cd /Users/your-username/dev/landscapeapp && yarn);'
Reload with
. ~/.bash_profile and then use
yo,
yf, etc. to run functions on the landscape in your landscape directory.
a will do a git pull on each of the project directories you specify and install any necessary node modules for landscapeapp.
Go to the google search console, add a new property, enter the url of the given project, for example, https://landscape.cncf.io
Next, google will want to verify that it is your site, thus you need to choose
an
html tag verification option and copy a secret code from it and put it to
the
settings.yml of a given landscape project. Then commit the change to the default branch and
wait till Netlify deploys the default branch. The key is named
google_site_veryfication and it is
somewhere around line 14 in settings.yml. After netlify successfully deploys
that dashboard, verify the html tag in a google console. Do not forget to add
Dan@linuxfoundation.org as someone who has a full access from a
Settings
menu for a given search console.
Please open an issue or, for sensitive information, email info@cncf.io.
We have a sophisticated build system. We build this landscapeapp repo together with every landscape after each commit to the landscapeapp. A list of landscapes is stored in the landscapes.yml An individual landscape is built on a PR to that landscape.
Details about building a repo on netlify:
To build an individual landscape, we use Netlify. Netlify has certain issues with the performance and their caching algorithm is ineffective, thus in order to produce the fastest build, these steps are done
Note, that script
netlify/landscape.js from THIS repo is used to run an
individual build on every landscape.
A file netlify.toml specifies which commands are used and how to make a build.
We start from the
netlify folder and then download the landscape.js script from the default branch
of a landscapeapp repo and then run a
node netlify/landscape.js
script because otherwise, Netlify will run an unnecessary
npm install
In order to make a build as fast as possible, we designed a way to run it on our
own build server. The problem is that Netlify uses very slow and cheap amazon
virtual machines, while our build server has a lot of CPUs and enough of RAM, that
allows further parallelization during build steps.
When an environment variable BUILD_SERVER is set, the following steps will occur:
landscapeapp in a
package folder is rsynced and sent to our build server
landscapeapp repo as a key to cache
node_modules,
~/.nvm and
~/.npm folders,
this way if the hash has not changed - we reuse existing node_modules without any
setup
~/.nvm,
~/.npm and
node_modules for further usage
Those extra steps allow us to run a build faster because we avoid an
npm install step
almost every time and extra RAM and CPU allow running npm tasks
renderLandscape,
checkLandscape and
jest in parallel.
Still, if for certain reasons, remote solution stopped to work and we need to restore the Netlify build process as soon as possible, BUILD_SERVER variable should be set to empty in either a given landscape or in a shared variables section. Usually, the build will fail for all the landscapes, thus renaming the variable to BUILD_SERVER_1 in shared variables is the most efficient way.
One of the possible issues why remote builds would stop to work,
although let's hope that will never change, would be that a cache folder is broken, therefore
ssh root@${BUILD_SERVER} and then calling
rm -rf /root/build on our build server will clear all the caches used for node_modules.
Then you need to trigger a Netlify build again.
Without BUILD_SERVER variable, the following steps are done, from a file netlify/netlify.sh
npm install
PROJECT_PATH=.. npm run build from the interactive-landscape package
landscapeapp on a Netlify
We want to ensure that we are making builds of all the landscapes, defined in
landscapes.yml
Netlify parameters are stored in the
notilfy.toml file, and it runs the
node netlify/landscapeapp.js from the
netlify folder.
First, we check if the hash of
.nvmrc,
package.json and
npm-shrinkwrap
file already exists as a key of our cache on our remote server.
If it does exist, it means we can use this folder for
node_modules,
.npm
and
.nvm folders for every individual landscape.
Then we use rsync to send the current checkout of a repo to our remote server
Then for every individual landscape, we run a
build.sh file on a remote
server, in each own docker container for every landscape. That is done in parallel. The file
build.sh checks out the
default branch of a given landscape and then runs
npm run build with a
PROJECT_PATH pointed to the given landscape
When all builds had been finished, the output is returned to the
dist/${landscape.name}
subfolder and logs are shown.
Then _redirects and _headers files are generated to allow us to view
individual landscapes from a Netlify build.
This repo is built only on our build server because Netlify has a 30 minutes timeout and we can not build individual landscapes there in parallel. Still,
if every build fails and there are no obvious reasons, it may help to clear a
node_modules cache:
ssh root@${BUILD_SERVER} and then calling
rm -rf /root/build and then running a new build on Netlify again
If for some reasons our current server is lost or wiped, or we have to rent a different build server, these are required steps
Install docker on a new server. Just the latest docker, nothing else is required
Generate a new pair of ssh keys, and add a public key to the
/root/.ssh/authorized_keys file
Take a private key without first and last lines, replace \n with space, and add as a BUILDBOT_KEY variable to the shared variable on a Netlify website
Update the BUILD_SERVER shared variable on a Netlify website and provide the IP address of the new build server
To just check that all is fine, go to the
netlify folder on your computer,
checkout any branch you want or even make local changes, and run
node landscapeapp.js, do not forget to set all required variables, including the
BUILDBOT_KEY and BUILD_SERVER. The build should finish with the success and
copy generated files and folders to the
dist folder in the root of the repo checkout
We have an issue #75, where we update all out packages. This is how an update is usually done:
ncu -u which is same as
npm-check-updates -u, do not forget to
install
npm install -g npm-check-updates
npm install , commit and push and make a PR
npm run open:src should still work well
You can embed the landscape in a website in a few different ways...
<!-- Embed ASWF landscape as a PNG -->
<img src="https://landscape.aswf.io/images/landscape.png" alt="Academy Software Foundation Landscape Image">
<!-- Embed list of all Open Mainframe Project members -->
<iframe src="https://landscape.openmainframeproject.org/category=open-mainframe-project-member-company&format=logo-mode&grouping=category&embed=yes" frameborder="0" id="landscape" scrolling="no" style="width: 1px; min-width: 100%; opacity: 1; visibility: visible; overflow: hidden; height: 1717px;"></iframe>
<script src="https://landscape.openmainframeproject.org/iframeResizer.js"></script>
A Guide can be generated by adding a file
guide.md.
guide.md will be mostly regular markdown with some custom behavior:
No Headings level 1 allowed, use level 2 or higher.
If a section on the guide refers to a category on the landscape, an info icon will be added on the category on the landscape and such icon will redirect to the entry on the guide for that category.
In order to associate the category and the section on the guide, the section on the guide should be wrapped between
<section data-category="$categoryId"> and
</section>, where
$categoryId is the id of the category.
Don't include a title for the section, a level 2 heading will be automatically generated using the name of the category.
If a section on the guide refers to a subcategory on the landscape, an info icon will be added on the subcategory on the landscape and such icon will redirect to the entry on the guide for that subcategory.
In order to associate the subcategory and the section on the guide, the section on the guide should be wrapped between
<section data-subcategory="$subcategoryId" data-buzzwords="$buzzword1,$buzzword2"> and
</section>, where
$subcategoryId is the id of the subcategory. Buzzwords is a comma-separated list of words that describe the subcategory, a table will be automatically generated at the bottom of the section including those buzzwords and the list of projects hosted by the organization. The cards with all the logos for that subcategory will also be included at the bottom of the section.
Don't include a title for the section, level 3 heading will be automatically generated using the name of the subcategory.
The guide will include a side-navigation generated automatically from all the headings levels 2 and 3 found on the guide. Level 3 headings will be nested under the closest level 2 heading above.