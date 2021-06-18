

🛠️ Chatbot generator for Intelligo Framework

Installation

$ npm install intelligo-cli -g

Quick Start

Messenger bot

Generate the your messenger bot project:

Set the values in config/default.json before running the bot. Using your Facebook Page's / App's ACCESS_TOKEN , VERIFY_TOKEN and APP_SECRET

ACCESS_TOKEN: A page access token for your app, found under App -> Products -> Messenger -> Settings -> Token Generation

A token that verifies your webhook is being called. Can be any value, but needs to match the value in App -> Products -> Webhooks -> Edit Subscription APP_SECRET: A app secret for your app, found under App -> Settings -> Basic -> App Secret -> Show

Note: If you don't know how to get these tokens, take a look at Facebook's Quick Start Guide .

Slack bot

Generate the your slack bot project:

Before you start, you'll need a Slack App. If you don't already have one, click the following link to create it and put token in index.js file.

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Run bot

Start your bot app:

$ npm start

Documentation

To check out docs, visit intelligo.js.org.

License