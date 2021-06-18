openbase logo
43

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

🛠️ Chatbot generator for Intelligo Framework

Installation

$ npm install intelligo-cli -g

Quick Start

Messenger bot

Generate the your messenger bot project:

Set the values in config/default.json before running the bot. Using your Facebook Page's / App's ACCESS_TOKEN, VERIFY_TOKEN and APP_SECRET

  • ACCESS_TOKEN: A page access token for your app, found under App -> Products -> Messenger -> Settings -> Token Generation
  • VERIFY_TOKEN: A token that verifies your webhook is being called. Can be any value, but needs to match the value in App -> Products -> Webhooks -> Edit Subscription
  • APP_SECRET: A app secret for your app, found under App -> Settings -> Basic -> App Secret -> Show

Note: If you don't know how to get these tokens, take a look at Facebook's Quick Start Guide .

Slack bot

Generate the your slack bot project:

Before you start, you'll need a Slack App. If you don't already have one, click the following link to create it and put token in index.js file.

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Run bot

Start your bot app:

$ npm start

Documentation

To check out docs, visit intelligo.js.org.

License

Copyright (C) 2019 Intelligo Systems.
Intelligo framework is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
(See the LICENSE file for the whole license text.)

