🛠️ Chatbot generator for Intelligo Framework
🛠️ Chatbot generator for Intelligo Framework
$ npm install intelligo-cli -g
Generate the your messenger bot project:
Set the values in
config/default.json before running the bot. Using your Facebook Page's / App's
ACCESS_TOKEN,
VERIFY_TOKEN and
APP_SECRET
ACCESS_TOKEN: A page access token for your app, found under App -> Products -> Messenger -> Settings -> Token Generation
VERIFY_TOKEN: A token that verifies your webhook is being called. Can be any value, but needs to match the value in App -> Products -> Webhooks -> Edit Subscription
APP_SECRET: A app secret for your app, found under App -> Settings -> Basic -> App Secret -> Show
Note: If you don't know how to get these tokens, take a look at Facebook's Quick Start Guide .
Generate the your slack bot project:
Before you start, you'll need a Slack App. If you don't already have one, click the following link to create it and put
token in
index.js file.
$ npm install
Start your bot app:
$ npm start
To check out docs, visit intelligo.js.org.
Copyright (C) 2019 Intelligo Systems.
Intelligo framework is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
(See the LICENSE file for the whole license text.)