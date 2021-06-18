Intelligo AI chatbot framework
Intelligo is a AI Chatbot Framework for Node.js.
You can find the Intelligo documentation on the website.
Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.
You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.
import express from 'express';
import { MessengerBot } from 'intelligo';
const app = express();
const bot = new MessengerBot({
PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN: 'PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN',
VALIDATION_TOKEN: 'VALIDATION_TOKEN',
APP_SECRET: 'APP_SECRET',
app: app,
});
bot.initWebhook();
//Train the neural network with an array of training data.
bot.learn([
{ input: 'I feel great about the world!', output: 'happy' },
{ input: 'The world is a terrible place!', output: 'sad' },
]);
//Subscribe to messages sent by the user with the bot.on() method.
bot.on('message', (event) => {
const senderID = event.sender.id,
message = event.message;
if (message.text) {
const result = bot.answer(message.text);
bot.sendTextMessage(senderID, result);
}
});
app.set('port', process.env.PORT || 5000);
app.listen(app.get('port'), function() {
console.log('Server is running on port', app.get('port'));
});
Use
bot.learn() to train the neural network with an array of training data. The network has to be trained with all the data in bulk in one call to
bot.learn(). More training patterns will probably take longer to train, but will usually result in a network better at classifying new patterns.
Example using strings with inputs and outputs:
bot.learn([
{ input: 'I feel great about the world!', output: 'happy' },
{ input: 'The world is a terrible place!', output: 'sad' },
]);
const result = bot.answer('I feel great about the world!'); // 'happy'
bot.on('message', (event));
Triggered when a message is sent to the bot.
bot.on('message', (event) => {
if (message.text) {
const result = bot.answer(message.text);
bot.sendTextMessage(event.sender.id, event.message);
}
});
The quickest way to get started with intelligo is to utilize the
intelligo-generator to generate an bot as shown below:
Install the command line tool
$ npm install intelligo-cli -g
Generate the your messenger bot project:
Set the values in
config/default.json before running the bot. Using your Facebook Page's / App's
ACCESS_TOKEN,
VERIFY_TOKEN and
APP_SECRET
ACCESS_TOKEN: A page access token for your app, found under App -> Products -> Messenger -> Settings -> Token Generation
VERIFY_TOKEN: A token that verifies your webhook is being called. Can be any value, but needs to match the value in App -> Products -> Webhooks -> Edit Subscription
APP_SECRET: A app secret for your app, found under App -> Settings -> Basic -> App Secret -> Show
Note: If you don't know how to get these tokens, take a look at Facebook's Quick Start Guide .
$ npm install
Start your bot app:
$ npm start
Collection of examples for using Intelligo Framework.
