Readme


Intelligo AI chatbot framework

npm downloads undefined Followers Tweet

Intelligo is a AI Chatbot Framework for Node.js.

Installation

NPM

Documentation

You can find the Intelligo documentation on the website.

Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.

You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.

ProjectBuild StatusNPM version
neuroBuild statusnpm version
intelligo-generatorBuild statusnpm version

Example

import express from 'express';
import { MessengerBot } from 'intelligo';

const app = express();

const bot = new MessengerBot({
  PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN: 'PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN',
  VALIDATION_TOKEN: 'VALIDATION_TOKEN',
  APP_SECRET: 'APP_SECRET',
  app: app,
});

bot.initWebhook();

//Train the neural network with an array of training data.
bot.learn([
  { input: 'I feel great about the world!', output: 'happy' },
  { input: 'The world is a terrible place!', output: 'sad' },
]);

//Subscribe to messages sent by the user with the bot.on() method.
bot.on('message', (event) => {

  const senderID = event.sender.id,
        message = event.message;

  if (message.text) {
      const result = bot.answer(message.text);
      bot.sendTextMessage(senderID, result);
  }
});
app.set('port', process.env.PORT || 5000);
app.listen(app.get('port'), function() {
  console.log('Server is running on port', app.get('port'));
});

Training

Use bot.learn() to train the neural network with an array of training data. The network has to be trained with all the data in bulk in one call to bot.learn(). More training patterns will probably take longer to train, but will usually result in a network better at classifying new patterns.

Example using strings with inputs and outputs:

bot.learn([
    { input: 'I feel great about the world!', output: 'happy' },
    { input: 'The world is a terrible place!', output: 'sad' },
  ]);

const result = bot.answer('I feel great about the world!');  // 'happy'

bot.on('message', (event));

Triggered when a message is sent to the bot.

bot.on('message', (event) => {

  if (message.text) {
      const result = bot.answer(message.text);
      bot.sendTextMessage(event.sender.id, event.message);
  }
});

Quick Start

The quickest way to get started with intelligo is to utilize the intelligo-generator to generate an bot as shown below:

Install the command line tool

$ npm install intelligo-cli -g

Intelligo Generator basic usage

Generate the your messenger bot project:

Set the values in config/default.json before running the bot. Using your Facebook Page's / App's ACCESS_TOKEN, VERIFY_TOKEN and APP_SECRET

  • ACCESS_TOKEN: A page access token for your app, found under App -> Products -> Messenger -> Settings -> Token Generation
  • VERIFY_TOKEN: A token that verifies your webhook is being called. Can be any value, but needs to match the value in App -> Products -> Webhooks -> Edit Subscription
  • APP_SECRET: A app secret for your app, found under App -> Settings -> Basic -> App Secret -> Show

Note: If you don't know how to get these tokens, take a look at Facebook's Quick Start Guide .

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Run your bot

Start your bot app:

$ npm start

Examples

Collection of examples for using Intelligo Framework.

Stay In Touch

Contributors

  • 📥 Pull requests and 🌟 Stars are always welcome.
  • You may contribute in several ways like creating new features, fixing bugs, improving documentation and examples or translating any document here to your language. Find more information in CONTRIBUTING.md. Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Supporting

If you'd like to join them, please consider:

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com Become a Patron!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

Copyright (C) 2018-present Turtuvshin Byambaa.
Intelligo framework is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
(See the LICENSE file for the whole license text.)

