

Intelligo AI chatbot framework

Intelligo is a AI Chatbot Framework for Node.js.

Installation

Documentation

You can find the Intelligo documentation on the website.

Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.

You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.

Example

import express from 'express' ; import { MessengerBot } from 'intelligo' ; const app = express(); const bot = new MessengerBot({ PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN : 'PAGE_ACCESS_TOKEN' , VALIDATION_TOKEN : 'VALIDATION_TOKEN' , APP_SECRET : 'APP_SECRET' , app : app, }); bot.initWebhook(); bot.learn([ { input : 'I feel great about the world!' , output : 'happy' }, { input : 'The world is a terrible place!' , output : 'sad' }, ]); bot.on( 'message' , (event) => { const senderID = event.sender.id, message = event.message; if (message.text) { const result = bot.answer(message.text); bot.sendTextMessage(senderID, result); } }); app.set( 'port' , process.env.PORT || 5000 ); app.listen(app.get( 'port' ), function ( ) { console .log( 'Server is running on port' , app.get( 'port' )); });

Training

Use bot.learn() to train the neural network with an array of training data. The network has to be trained with all the data in bulk in one call to bot.learn() . More training patterns will probably take longer to train, but will usually result in a network better at classifying new patterns.

Example using strings with inputs and outputs:

bot.learn([ { input : 'I feel great about the world!' , output : 'happy' }, { input : 'The world is a terrible place!' , output : 'sad' }, ]); const result = bot.answer( 'I feel great about the world!' );

Triggered when a message is sent to the bot.

bot.on( 'message' , (event) => { if (message.text) { const result = bot.answer(message.text); bot.sendTextMessage(event.sender.id, event.message); } });

Quick Start

The quickest way to get started with intelligo is to utilize the intelligo-generator to generate an bot as shown below:

Install the command line tool

$ npm install intelligo-cli -g

Intelligo Generator basic usage

Generate the your messenger bot project:

Set the values in config/default.json before running the bot. Using your Facebook Page's / App's ACCESS_TOKEN , VERIFY_TOKEN and APP_SECRET

ACCESS_TOKEN: A page access token for your app, found under App -> Products -> Messenger -> Settings -> Token Generation

A token that verifies your webhook is being called. Can be any value, but needs to match the value in App -> Products -> Webhooks -> Edit Subscription

A token that verifies your webhook is being called. Can be any value, but needs to match the value in App -> Products -> Webhooks -> Edit Subscription APP_SECRET: A app secret for your app, found under App -> Settings -> Basic -> App Secret -> Show

Note: If you don't know how to get these tokens, take a look at Facebook's Quick Start Guide .

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Run your bot

Start your bot app:

$ npm start

Examples

Collection of examples for using Intelligo Framework.

Hello, world The hello world bot is a minimal Messenger bot.

The jisho bot Japanese-English dictionary Messenger bot using www.jisho.org public API.

License