Handy node module for power-assert and espower-loader.

Installation

npm install intelli-espower-loader --save-dev

You should also install power-assert.

npm install power-assert --save-dev

Usage

See example/

1. Put test script in test folder

The default folder is "test/" . You must put your test script in this folder.

If you don't put your test code in the right folder, intelli-espower-loader will work incorrectly.

You can change test folder setting in your package.json

{ "name" : "your-module" , "description" : "Your module" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "directories" : { "test" : "test/" }, "license" : "MIT" , ... }

"directories" : { "test" : "test/" }

2. Run mocha with intelli-espower-loader

mocha --require intelli-espower-loader

Run Test with power-assert on the fly!!

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT