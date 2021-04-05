Handy node module for power-assert and espower-loader.
npm install intelli-espower-loader --save-dev
You should also install power-assert.
npm install power-assert --save-dev
See example/
The default folder is
"test/". You must put your test script in this folder.
If you don't put your test code in the right folder, intelli-espower-loader will work incorrectly.
You can change test folder setting in your
package.json
{
"name": "your-module",
"description": "Your module",
"version": "0.0.1",
"directories": {
"test": "test/"
},
"license": "MIT",
...
}
"directories": {
"test": "test/"
}
intelli-espower-loader
mocha --require intelli-espower-loader
Run Test with power-assert on the fly!!
