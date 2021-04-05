openbase logo
intelli-espower-loader

by power-assert-js
1.1.0 (see all)

intelli-espower-loader

Handy node module for power-assert and espower-loader.

Overview

Readme

intelli-espower-loader Build Status

Handy node module for power-assert and espower-loader.

Installation

npm install intelli-espower-loader --save-dev

You should also install power-assert.

npm install power-assert --save-dev

Usage

See example/

1. Put test script in test folder

The default folder is "test/". You must put your test script in this folder.

If you don't put your test code in the right folder, intelli-espower-loader will work incorrectly.

You can change test folder setting in your package.json

{
    "name": "your-module",
    "description": "Your module",
    "version": "0.0.1",
    "directories": {
        "test": "test/"
    },
    "license": "MIT",
...
}

"directories": {
    "test": "test/"
}

2. Run mocha with intelli-espower-loader

mocha --require intelli-espower-loader

Run Test with power-assert on the fly!!

mocha

mocha with webstorm

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

