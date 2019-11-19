A parser/writer for Intel HEX file format.
require("intel_hex").parse(data);
The
parse function takes 2 arguments:
data - Intel Hex file (string in ASCII format or Buffer Object)
bufferSize - the size of the Buffer containing the data (optional)
and returns an Object with the following properties:
data - data as a Buffer Object, padded with 0xFF
where data is empty.
startSegmentAddress - the address provided by the last
start segment address record; null, if not given
startLinearAddress - the address provided by the last
start linear address record; null, if not given
Special thanks to: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_HEX