intel-hex

by Blake Miner
0.1.2 (see all)

A JavaScript parser/writer for Intel HEX file format.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

441

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

intel-hex.js

A parser/writer for Intel HEX file format.

Usage

require("intel_hex").parse(data);

The parse function takes 2 arguments:

  • data - Intel Hex file (string in ASCII format or Buffer Object)
  • bufferSize - the size of the Buffer containing the data (optional)

and returns an Object with the following properties:

  • data - data as a Buffer Object, padded with 0xFF where data is empty.
  • startSegmentAddress - the address provided by the last start segment address record; null, if not given
  • startLinearAddress - the address provided by the last start linear address record; null, if not given

Special thanks to: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_HEX

