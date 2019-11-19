A parser/writer for Intel HEX file format.

Usage

require ( "intel_hex" ).parse(data);

The parse function takes 2 arguments:

data - Intel Hex file (string in ASCII format or Buffer Object)

- Intel Hex file (string in ASCII format or Buffer Object) bufferSize - the size of the Buffer containing the data (optional)

and returns an Object with the following properties:

data - data as a Buffer Object, padded with 0xFF where data is empty .

- data as a Buffer Object, . startSegmentAddress - the address provided by the last start segment address record; null, if not given

- the address provided by the last start segment address record; null, if not given startLinearAddress - the address provided by the last start linear address record; null, if not given

Special thanks to: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_HEX