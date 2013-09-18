intel

An abbreviation of intelligence. In this case, the acquirement of information.

I'm ganna need more intel.

Motivation

hierarchial named loggers

powerful config

console injection works with all libraries

fast where possible

Table of Contents

Logging

Using Default Logger

To get started right away, intel provides a default logger. The module itself is an instance of a Logger .

require ( 'intel' ).info( 'Hello intel' );

String interpolation

You can log messages using interpolation just as you can when using the console.log API:

require ( 'intel' ).info( 'Situation %s!' , 'NORMAL' );

Setting the Log Level

Loggers have a log level that is compared against log messages. All messages that are of a lower level than the Logger are ignored. This is useful to reduce less important messages in production deployments.

var intel = require ( 'intel' ); intel.setLevel(intel.WARN); intel.warn( 'i made it!' ); intel.debug( 'nobody loves me' );

All levels by order: (each level has a corresponding method on a Logger)

intel.TRACE intel.VERBOSE intel.DEBUG intel.INFO intel.WARN intel.ERROR intel.CRITICAL

Useful levels that don't have accompanying logger methods are intel.NONE and intel.ALL .

Adding a Handler

The default logger will use a ConsoleHandler if you don't specify anything else. You can add handlers to any logger:

var intel = require ( 'intel' ); intel.addHandler( new intel.handlers.File( '/path/to/file.log' )); intel.info( 'going to a file!' );

You can remove all handlers from a particular logger with logger.removeAllHandlers() .

Getting a Named Logger

Using named loggers gives you a lot of power in intel . First, the logger name can be included in the log message, so you can more easily understand where log messages are happening inside your application.

var log = require ( 'intel' ).getLogger( 'foo.bar.baz' ); log.setLevel(log.INFO).warn( 'baz reporting in' );

The names are used to build an hierarchy of loggers. Child loggers can inherit their parents' handlers and log level.

var intel = require ( 'intel' ); var alpha = intel.getLogger( 'alpha' ); alpha.setLevel(intel.WARN).addHandler( new intel.handlers.File( 'alpha.log' )); var bravo = intel.getLogger( 'alpha.bravo' ); bravo.verbose( 'hungry' ) bravo.warn( 'enemy spotted' );

The power of logger hierarchies can seen more when using intel.config.

Logging Exceptions

Any time you pass an exception (an Error !) to a log method, the stack will be included in the output. In most cases, it will be appended at the end of the message. If the format is %O , meaning JSON output, a stack property will be included.

intel.error( 'ermahgawd' , new Error ( 'boom' ));

Loggers can also handle uncaughtException , passing it to its handlers, and optionally exiting afterwards.

var logger = intel.getLogger( 'medbay' ); logger.handleExceptions(exitOnError);

Pass a boolean for exitOnError . Default is true if no value is passed.

Handlers

Loggers build a message and try to pass the message to all of it's handlers and to it's parent. Handlers determine exactly what to do with that message, whether it's sending it to console, to a file, over a socket, or nothing at all.

All Handlers have a level and a Formatter .

new intel.Handler({ level : intel.WARN, formatter : new intel.Formatter(), timeout : 5000 });

Just like Loggers, if a message's level is not equal to or greater than the Handler's level, the Handler won't even be given the message.

ConsoleHandler

new intel.handlers.Console(options);

The Console handler outputs messages to the stdio , just like console.log() would.

StreamHandler

new intel.handlers.Stream(streamOrOptions);

The Stream handler can take any writable stream, and will write messages to the stream. The Console handler essentially uses 2 Stream handlers internally pointed at process.stdout and process.stderr .

stream : Any WritableStream

: Any WritableStream Plus options from Handler

As a shortcut, you can pass the stream directly to the constructor, and all other options will just use default values.

FileHandler

new intel.handlers.File(filenameOrOptions);

The File handler will write messages to a file on disk. It extends the Stream handler, by using the WritableStream created from the filename.

file : A string of a filename to write messages to.

: A string of a filename to write messages to. Plus options from Handler

As a shortcut, you can pass the file String directly to the constructor, and all other options will just use default values.

NullHandler

new intel.handlers.Null();

The Null handler will do nothing with received messages. This can useful if there's instances where you wish to quiet certain loggers when in production (or enemy territory).

Creating Custom Handlers

Adding a new custom handler that isn't included in intel is a snap. Just make a subclass of Handler, and implement the emit method.

const util = require ( 'util' ); const intel = require ( 'intel' ); function CustomHandler ( options ) { intel.Handler.call( this , options); } util.inherits(CustomHandler, intel.Handler); CustomHandler.prototype.emit = function customEmit ( record ) { }

A list of known Handlers is kept on the wiki.

Filters

You can already plug together handlers and loggers, with varying levels, to get powerful filtering of messages. However, sometimes you really need to filter on a specific detail on a message. You can add these filters to a Handler or Logger.

intel.addFilter( new intel.Filter( /^foo/g )); intel.addFilter( new intel.Filter( 'patrol.db' )); intel.addFilter( new intel.Filter(filterFunction));

Filters come in 3 forms:

string - pass a string to filter based on Logger name. So, Filter('foo.bar') will allow messages from foo.bar , foo.bar.baz , but not foo.barstool .

- pass a string to filter based on Logger name. So, will allow messages from , , but not . regexp - pass a RegExp to filter based on the text content of the log message. So, Filter(/^foo/g) will allow messages like log.info('foo bar') but not log.info('bar baz foo') ;

- pass a RegExp to filter based on the text content of the log message. So, will allow messages like but not ; function - pass a function that receives a LogRecord object, and returns true if the record meets the filter.

Formatters

new intel.Formatter(formatOrOptions);

A Formatter is used by a Handler to format the message before being sent out. An useful example is wanting logs that go to the Console to be terse and easy to read, but messages sent to a File to include a lot more detail.

format : A format string that will be used with printf . Default: %(message)s

: A format string that will be used with . Default: datefmt : A string to be used to format the date. Will replace instances of %(date)s in the format string. Default: %Y-%m-%d %H:%M-%S . See samsonjs/strftime for supported specifiers.

: A string to be used to format the date. Will replace instances of in the string. Default: . See samsonjs/strftime for supported specifiers. strip : A boolean for whether to strip ANSI escape codes from the message and args . Default: false

: A boolean for whether to strip ANSI escape codes from the and . Default: colorize: A boolean for whether to colorize the levelname . Disabled when strip is used. Default: false

LogRecord

The record that is created by loggers is passed to each handler, and handlers pass it to formatters to do their formatting.

{ name : "foo.bar" , level : 30 , levelname : "DEBUG" , timestamp : new Date (), message : "all clear" , args : [], stack : undefined , exception : false , uncaughtException : false }

You can output the values from these properties using the Formatter and a string with %(property)s . Some example format strings:

%(name)s.%(levelname)s: %(message)s : foo.bar.DEBUG: all clear

: foo.bar.DEBUG: all clear [%(date)s] %(name)s:: %(message)s : [2013-09-18 11:29:32] foo.bar:: all clear

printf

The printf bundled in intel does basic string interpolation. It can get named properties from an argument, or output several arguments. It can truncate, pad, or indent, and convert values.

Conversion types:

s - String. Example: printf('%s', new Error('foo')) creates Error: foo

- String. Example: creates d - Number.

- Number. j and O - JSON. JSON.stringify the value.

and - JSON. the value. ? - Default. Will output a sane default conversion based on argument type.

Conversion flags:

:1 - Indent a JSON format with spaces based on number after colon. Example: printf('%:2j', { a: 'b' }) would indent the "a": "b" by 2 spaces. Ignored on other conversion types.

- Indent a JSON format with spaces based on number after colon. Example: would indent the by 2 spaces. Ignored on other conversion types. 3 - A number will pad the output. Example: printf('%5s', 'abc') returns ' abc' .

- A number will pad the output. Example: returns . -3 - Pads on the right side. Example: printf('%-5s', 'abc') returns 'abc ' .

- Pads on the right side. Example: returns . .2 - Truncates to specified length. Example: printf('%.3s', 12345) returns '345' .

- Truncates to specified length. Example: returns . .-2 - Truncates on the right side. Example: printf('%.-3s', 12345) returns '123' .

config

Once you understand the power of intel's named loggers, you'll appreciate being able to quickly configure logging in your application.

basicConfig

The basicConfig is useful if you don't wish to do any complicated configuration (no way, really?). It's a quick way to setup the root default logger in one function call. Note that if you don't setup any handlers before logging, basicConfig will be called to setup the default logger.

intel.basicConfig({ 'file' : '/path/to/file.log' , 'stream' : stream, 'format' : '%(message)s' , 'level' : intel.INFO });

The options passed to basicConfig can include:

file - filename to log

- filename to log stream - any WritableStream

- any WritableStream format - a format string

- a format string level - the log level

You cannot pass a file and stream to basicConfig. If you don't provide either, a Console handler will be used. If you wish to specify multiple or different handlers, take a look at the more comprehensive config.

Full Configuration

intel.config({ formatters : { 'simple' : { 'format' : '[%(levelname)s] %(message)s' , 'colorize' : true }, 'details' : { 'format' : '[%(date)s] %(name)s.%(levelname)s: %(message)s' , 'strip' : true } }, filters : { 'db' : 'patrol.db' }, handlers : { 'terminal' : { 'class' : intel.handlers.Console, 'formatter' : 'simple' , 'level' : intel.VERBOSE }, 'logfile' : { 'class' : intel.handlers.File, 'level' : intel.WARN, 'file' : '/var/log/report.log' , 'formatter' : 'details' , 'filters' : [ 'db' ] } }, loggers : { 'patrol' : { 'handlers' : [ 'terminal' ], 'level' : 'INFO' , 'handleExceptions' : true , 'exitOnError' : false , 'propagate' : false }, 'patrol.db' : { 'handlers' : [ 'logfile' ], 'level' : intel.ERROR }, 'patrol.node_modules.express' : { 'handlers' : [ 'logfile' ], 'level' : 'WARN' } } });

We set up 2 handlers, one Console with a level of VERBOSE and a simple format, and one File with a level of WARN and a detailed format. We then set up a few options on loggers. Not all loggers need to be defined here, as child loggers will inherit from their parents. So, the root logger that we'll use in this application is patrol . It will send all messages that are INFO and greater to the the terminal. We also specifically want database errors to be logged to the our log file. And, there's a logger for express? What's that all about? See the intel.console section.

Config also accepts JSON, simply put a require path in any class properties.

{ "handlers" : { "foo" : { "class" : "intel/handlers/console" } } }

intel.config( require ( './logging.json' ));

Passing a handlers option to intel.config will remove the default ROOT console handler, unless you've previously manually assigned handlers to intel .

console

require ( 'intel' ).console();

So, a problem with logging libraries is trying to get them to work with 3rd party modules. Many libraries may benefit from logging when certain things occur, but can't really pick a logging library, since that sort of choice should be up to the app developer. The only real options they have are to not log anything, or to use console.log . So really, they should console.log() all the the things, and intel can work just fine with that.

Intel has the ability to override the global console , such that calling any of it's methods will send it through a Logger. This means that messages from other libraries can be sent to your log files, or through an email, or whatever. Even better, intel will automatically derive a name for the each module that access console.log (or info , warn , dir , trace , etc). In the config example, we set up rules for patrol.node_modules.express . If express were to log things as it handled requests, they would all derive a name that was a child of our logger. So, in case it's chatty, we're only interesting in WARN or greater messages, and send those to a log file.

It tries its darndest to best guess a name, by comparing the relative paths from the root and the module accessing console . By default, the root is equal to the dirname of the module where you call intel.console() .

Options:

root - String to define root logger, defaults to calling module's filename

- String to define root logger, defaults to calling module's filename ignore - Array of strings of log names that should be ignored and use standard console methods. Ex: ['intel.node_modules.mocha']

- Array of strings of log names that should be ignored and use standard methods. Ex: debug - boolean or String. true will set process.env.DEBUG='*' . Otherwise, String is used, ex: 'request,express'

require ( 'intel' ).console();

If you override the console in a file deep inside some directories, you can manually set the root as an option:

require ( 'intel' ).console({ root : '/path/to/patrol' });

The debug option for intel.console() , huh? Yea, so many libraries use the debug() library to handle their internal logging needs. It works by not outputing any logs unless you opt-in with an environment variable. In many case, it would make sense to just leave this off, to keep the noise down. However, you can use this option to turn on a libraries logging, and route it into properly named loggers. Since the debug module checks process.env at require time, you will need to use this option firstmost, before requiring anything else that may require debug .

Example