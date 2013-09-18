An abbreviation of intelligence. In this case, the acquirement of information.
To get started right away, intel provides a default logger. The module itself is an instance of a
Logger.
require('intel').info('Hello intel');
You can log messages using interpolation just as you can when using the
console.log API:
require('intel').info('Situation %s!', 'NORMAL');
Loggers have a log level that is compared against log messages. All messages that are of a lower level than the Logger are ignored. This is useful to reduce less important messages in production deployments.
var intel = require('intel');
intel.setLevel(intel.WARN);
intel.warn('i made it!');
intel.debug('nobody loves me');
All levels by order: (each level has a corresponding method on a Logger)
intel.TRACE // intel.trace()
intel.VERBOSE // intel.verbose()
intel.DEBUG // intel.debug()
intel.INFO // intel.info()
intel.WARN // intel.warn()
intel.ERROR // intel.error()
intel.CRITICAL // intel.critical()
Useful levels that don't have accompanying logger methods are
intel.NONE and
intel.ALL.
The default logger will use a ConsoleHandler if you don't specify anything else. You can add handlers to any logger:
var intel = require('intel');
intel.addHandler(new intel.handlers.File('/path/to/file.log'));
intel.info('going to a file!');
You can remove all handlers from a particular logger with
logger.removeAllHandlers().
Using named loggers gives you a lot of power in
intel. First, the logger name can be included in the log message, so you can more easily understand where log messages are happening inside your application.
var log = require('intel').getLogger('foo.bar.baz');
log.setLevel(log.INFO).warn('baz reporting in');
The names are used to build an hierarchy of loggers. Child loggers can inherit their parents' handlers and log level.
var intel = require('intel');
var alpha = intel.getLogger('alpha');
alpha.setLevel(intel.WARN).addHandler(new intel.handlers.File('alpha.log'));
var bravo = intel.getLogger('alpha.bravo');
bravo.verbose('hungry') // ignored, since alpha has level of WARN
bravo.warn('enemy spotted'); // logged to alpha.log
The power of logger hierarchies can seen more when using intel.config.
Any time you pass an exception (an
Error!) to a log method, the stack
will be included in the output. In most cases, it will be appended at
the end of the message. If the format is
%O, meaning JSON output, a
stack property will be included.
intel.error('ermahgawd', new Error('boom'));
Loggers can also handle
uncaughtException, passing it to its handlers,
and optionally exiting afterwards.
var logger = intel.getLogger('medbay');
logger.handleExceptions(exitOnError);
Pass a boolean for
exitOnError. Default is
true if no value is passed.
Loggers build a message and try to pass the message to all of it's handlers and to it's parent. Handlers determine exactly what to do with that message, whether it's sending it to console, to a file, over a socket, or nothing at all.
All Handlers have a
level and a
Formatter.
new intel.Handler({
level: intel.WARN, // default is NOTSET
formatter: new intel.Formatter(), // default formatter
timeout: 5000 // default is 5seconds
});
Just like Loggers, if a message's level is not equal to or greater than the Handler's level, the Handler won't even be given the message.
new intel.handlers.Console(options);
The Console handler outputs messages to the
stdio, just like
console.log() would.
new intel.handlers.Stream(streamOrOptions);
The Stream handler can take any writable stream, and will write messages to the stream. The Console handler essentially uses 2 Stream handlers internally pointed at
process.stdout and
process.stderr.
As a shortcut, you can pass the
stream directly to the constructor, and all other options will just use default values.
new intel.handlers.File(filenameOrOptions);
The File handler will write messages to a file on disk. It extends the Stream handler, by using the
WritableStream created from the filename.
As a shortcut, you can pass the
file String directly to the constructor, and all other options will just use default values.
new intel.handlers.Null();
The Null handler will do nothing with received messages. This can useful if there's instances where you wish to quiet certain loggers when in production (or enemy territory).
Adding a new custom handler that isn't included in intel is a snap. Just make a subclass of Handler, and implement the
emit method.
const util = require('util');
const intel = require('intel');
function CustomHandler(options) {
intel.Handler.call(this, options);
// whatever setup you need
}
// don't forget to inhert from Handler (or a subclass, like Stream)
util.inherits(CustomHandler, intel.Handler);
CustomHandler.prototype.emit = function customEmit(record) {
// do whatever you need to with the log record
// this could be storing it in a db, or sending an email, or sending an HTTP request...
// if you want the message formatted:
// str = this.format(record);
}
A list of known Handlers is kept on the wiki.
You can already plug together handlers and loggers, with varying levels, to get powerful filtering of messages. However, sometimes you really need to filter on a specific detail on a message. You can add these filters to a Handler or Logger.
intel.addFilter(new intel.Filter(/^foo/g));
intel.addFilter(new intel.Filter('patrol.db'));
intel.addFilter(new intel.Filter(filterFunction));
Filters come in 3 forms:
Filter('foo.bar') will allow messages from
foo.bar,
foo.bar.baz, but not
foo.barstool.
Filter(/^foo/g) will allow messages like
log.info('foo bar') but not
log.info('bar baz foo');
new intel.Formatter(formatOrOptions);
A
Formatter is used by a
Handler to format the message before being sent out. An useful example is wanting logs that go to the Console to be terse and easy to read, but messages sent to a File to include a lot more detail.
printf. Default:
%(message)s
%(date)s in the
format string. Default:
%Y-%m-%d %H:%M-%S. See samsonjs/strftime for supported specifiers.
message and
args. Default:
false
levelname. Disabled when
strip is used. Default:
false
The record that is created by loggers is passed to each handler, and handlers pass it to formatters to do their formatting.
{
name: "foo.bar",
level: 30,
levelname: "DEBUG",
timestamp: new Date(),
message: "all clear",
args: [],
stack: undefined, // if an Error was passed, or trace()
exception: false, // if an Error was passed
uncaughtException: false // if passed Error was from process.on('uncaughtException')
}
You can output the values from these properties using the Formatter and a string with
%(property)s. Some example format strings:
%(name)s.%(levelname)s: %(message)s: foo.bar.DEBUG: all clear
[%(date)s] %(name)s:: %(message)s: [2013-09-18 11:29:32] foo.bar:: all clear
The
printf bundled in intel does basic string interpolation. It can
get named properties from an argument, or output several arguments. It
can truncate, pad, or indent, and convert values.
Conversion types:
s - String. Example:
printf('%s', new Error('foo')) creates
Error: foo
d - Number.
j and
O - JSON.
JSON.stringify the value.
? - Default. Will output a sane default conversion based on argument type.
Conversion flags:
:1 - Indent a JSON format with spaces based on number after colon.
Example:
printf('%:2j', { a: 'b' }) would indent the
"a": "b" by 2
spaces. Ignored on other conversion types.
3 - A number will pad the output. Example:
printf('%5s', 'abc')
returns
' abc'.
-3 - Pads on the right side. Example:
printf('%-5s', 'abc')
returns
'abc '.
.2 - Truncates to specified length. Example:
printf('%.3s', 12345)
returns
'345'.
.-2 - Truncates on the right side. Example:
printf('%.-3s', 12345)
returns
'123'.
Once you understand the power of intel's named loggers, you'll appreciate being able to quickly configure logging in your application.
The basicConfig is useful if you don't wish to do any complicated configuration (no way, really?). It's a quick way to setup the root default logger in one function call. Note that if you don't setup any handlers before logging,
basicConfig will be called to setup the default logger.
intel.basicConfig({
'file': '/path/to/file.log', // file and stream are exclusive. only pass 1
'stream': stream,
'format': '%(message)s',
'level': intel.INFO
});
The options passed to basicConfig can include:
You cannot pass a
file and
stream to basicConfig. If you don't provide either, a Console handler will be used. If you wish to specify multiple or different handlers, take a look at the more comprehensive config.
intel.config({
formatters: {
'simple': {
'format': '[%(levelname)s] %(message)s',
'colorize': true
},
'details': {
'format': '[%(date)s] %(name)s.%(levelname)s: %(message)s',
'strip': true
}
},
filters: {
'db': 'patrol.db'
},
handlers: {
'terminal': {
'class': intel.handlers.Console,
'formatter': 'simple',
'level': intel.VERBOSE
},
'logfile': {
'class': intel.handlers.File,
'level': intel.WARN,
'file': '/var/log/report.log',
'formatter': 'details',
'filters': ['db']
}
},
loggers: {
'patrol': {
'handlers': ['terminal'],
'level': 'INFO',
'handleExceptions': true,
'exitOnError': false,
'propagate': false
},
'patrol.db': {
'handlers': ['logfile'],
'level': intel.ERROR
},
'patrol.node_modules.express': { // huh what? see below :)
'handlers': ['logfile'],
'level': 'WARN'
}
}
});
We set up 2 handlers, one Console with a level of
VERBOSE and a simple format, and one File with a level of
WARN and a detailed format. We then set up a few options on loggers. Not all loggers need to be defined here, as child loggers will inherit from their parents. So, the root logger that we'll use in this application is
patrol. It will send all messages that are
INFO and greater to the the terminal. We also specifically want database errors to be logged to the our log file. And, there's a logger for express? What's that all about? See the intel.console section.
Config also accepts JSON, simply put a require path in any
class properties.
// logging.json
{
"handlers": {
"foo": {
"class": "intel/handlers/console"
}
}
// ...
}
intel.config(require('./logging.json'));
Passing a
handlers option to
intel.config will remove the default ROOT console handler, unless you've previously manually assigned handlers to
intel.
require('intel').console();
So, a problem with logging libraries is trying to get them to work with 3rd party modules. Many libraries may benefit from logging when certain things occur, but can't really pick a logging library, since that sort of choice should be up to the app developer. The only real options they have are to not log anything, or to use
console.log. So really, they should console.log() all the the things, and
intel can work just fine with that.
Intel has the ability to override the global
console, such that calling any of it's methods will send it through a Logger. This means that messages from other libraries can be sent to your log files, or through an email, or whatever. Even better,
intel will automatically derive a name for the each module that access
console.log (or
info,
warn,
dir,
trace, etc). In the config example, we set up rules for
patrol.node_modules.express. If
express were to log things as it handled requests, they would all derive a name that was a child of our logger. So, in case it's chatty, we're only interesting in
WARN or greater messages, and send those to a log file.
It tries its darndest to best guess a name, by comparing the relative paths from the
root and the module accessing
console. By default, the
root is equal to the
dirname of the module where you call
intel.console().
Options:
console methods. Ex:
['intel.node_modules.mocha']
true will set
process.env.DEBUG='*'. Otherwise, String is used, ex:
'request,express'
// file: patrol/index.js
require('intel').console(); // root is '/path/to/patrol'
If you override the console in a file deep inside some directories, you can manually set the root as an option:
// file: patrol/lib/utils/log.js
require('intel').console({ root: '/path/to/patrol' });
The
debug option for
intel.console(), huh? Yea, so many libraries use the
debug() library to handle their internal logging needs. It works by not outputing any logs unless you opt-in with an environment variable. In many case, it would make sense to just leave this off, to keep the noise down. However, you can use this option to turn on a libraries logging, and route it into properly named loggers. Since the
debug module checks
process.env at require time, you will need to use this option firstmost, before requiring anything else that may require
debug.
Example
// file: patrol/index.js
require('intel').console({ debug: 'request,express' });
var request = require('request');
request.get('http://example.domain');
// log messages will appear from "patrol.node_modules.request"