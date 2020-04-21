Native 64-bit signed integers in Node.js.
npm install --save integer
You must be using Node.js v10 or above. Prebuilt binaries are available for LTS versions + Linux/OSX.
var Integer = require('integer');
var a = Integer('7129837312139827189');
var b = a.subtract(1).shiftRight(3);
assert(b.equals('891229664017478398'));
We will not let you perform operations that would result in overflow. If you try to create an
Integer that cannot be represented in 64-bits (signed), we will throw a
RangeError.
// These will each throw a RangeError
var tooBig = Integer(13897283129).multiply(13897283129);
var tooSmall = Integer.MIN_VALUE.subtract(1);
var divideByZero = Integer(123).divide(0);
var alsoTooBig = Integer('4029384203948203948923');
// You are also protected against two's complement overflow (this will throw a RangeError)
var twosComplement = Integer.MIN_VALUE.divide(-1);
It's easy to convert between me and regular JavaScript numbers.
var int = Integer(12345);
assert(int instanceof Integer);
var num = Number(int); // same as int.toNumber()
assert(typeof num === 'number');
However, we will prevent you from converting an
Integer to an unsafe number, and vice-versa. To learn more about unsafe numbers, click here.
// This will throw a RangeError
var unsafe = Integer(Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER + 1);
// This is okay
var int = Integer(Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER).plus(1);
// But this will throw a RangeError
var unsafe = int.toNumber();
Casts a value to an
Integer. If the value cannot be converted safely and losslessly, a
RangeError is thrown.
var a = Integer();
var b = Integer(12345);
var c = Integer('12345');
assert(a.equals(0));
assert(b.equals(c));
Casts a regular number to an
Integer.
If the number is unsafe the
defaultValue is used instead (or a
RangeError is thrown if no
defaultValue was provided).
Integer.fromNumber(12345, 0); // results in Integer(12345)
Integer.fromNumber(Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER + 1, 0); // results in Integer(0)
Casts a string to an
Integer. The string is assumed to be base-10 unless a different
radix is specified.
If conversions fails the
defaultValue is used instead (or a
RangeError is thrown if no
defaultValue was provided).
var hexColor = 'ff55dd';
var int = Integer.fromString(hexColor, 16, 'ffffff');
Creates an
Integer by concatenating two regular 32-bit signed integers. The
highBits are optional and default to
0.
var int = Integer.fromBits(0x40, 0x20);
int.toString(16); // => '2000000040'
Performs the arithmetic operation and returns a new
Integer. The argument must either be a number, a base-10 string, or an
Integer. If the operation results in overflow, a
RangeError is thrown.
Returns the unary negation (
-value) of the
Integer.
Returns the absolute value of the
Integer.
Performs the bitwise operation and returns a new
Integer. The argument must either be a number, a base-10 string, or an
Integer.
Shifts the
Integer by specified number of bits and returns the result.
Performs the logical operation and returns
true or
false. The argument must either be a number, a base-10 string, or an
Integer.
Compares the value of the
Integer and
other, resulting in:
-1 if
this is less than
other
1 if
this is greater than
other
0 if
this is equal to
other
Converts the
Integer to a string. A base-10 string is returned unless a different
radix is specified.
Converts the
Integer to a regular number. If the
Integer is not within the safe range, a
RangeError is thrown.
Converts the
Integer to a regular number, even if the conversion would result in a loss of precision. This method will never throw an error.
Returns the number of bits necessary to hold the absolute value of the
Integer.
Integer(0).bitSizeAbs(); // => 1
Integer(128).bitSizeAbs(); // => 8
Integer(-255).bitSizeAbs(); // => 8
Integer.fromString('4fffffffffff', 16).bitSizeAbs(); // => 47
These methods are self-explanatory.
Returns whether or not the
Integer is within the safe range. If it's not within the safe range, trying to convert it to a regular number would result in a
RangeError being thrown.
The safe range is defined as
n >= Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER && n <= Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER.
Determines if the given value is an
Integer object.
Integer
Integer
Integer
Integer
Integer with a value of
0
Integer with a value of
1
Integer with a value of
-1