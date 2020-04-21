integer

Native 64-bit signed integers in Node.js.

All standard operators (arithmetic, bitwise, logical)

Protection from overflow and unsafe numbers

Always immutable

Other useful utilities

Installation

npm install --save integer

You must be using Node.js v10 or above. Prebuilt binaries are available for LTS versions + Linux/OSX.

Usage

var Integer = require ( 'integer' ); var a = Integer( '7129837312139827189' ); var b = a.subtract( 1 ).shiftRight( 3 ); assert(b.equals( '891229664017478398' ));

Overflow protection

We will not let you perform operations that would result in overflow. If you try to create an Integer that cannot be represented in 64-bits (signed), we will throw a RangeError .

var tooBig = Integer( 13897283129 ).multiply( 13897283129 ); var tooSmall = Integer.MIN_VALUE.subtract( 1 ); var divideByZero = Integer( 123 ).divide( 0 ); var alsoTooBig = Integer( '4029384203948203948923' ); var twosComplement = Integer.MIN_VALUE.divide( -1 );

Unsafe number protection

It's easy to convert between me and regular JavaScript numbers.

var int = Integer( 12345 ); assert(int instanceof Integer); var num = Number (int); assert( typeof num === 'number' );

However, we will prevent you from converting an Integer to an unsafe number, and vice-versa. To learn more about unsafe numbers, click here.

var unsafe = Integer( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER + 1 ); var int = Integer( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER).plus( 1 ); var unsafe = int.toNumber();

API

Integer(value) -> Integer

Casts a value to an Integer . If the value cannot be converted safely and losslessly, a RangeError is thrown.

var a = Integer(); var b = Integer( 12345 ); var c = Integer( '12345' ); assert(a.equals( 0 )); assert(b.equals(c));

Integer.fromNumber(number, [defaultValue]) -> Integer

Casts a regular number to an Integer .

If the number is unsafe the defaultValue is used instead (or a RangeError is thrown if no defaultValue was provided).

Integer.fromNumber( 12345 , 0 ); Integer.fromNumber( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER + 1 , 0 );

Integer.fromString(string, [radix, [defaultValue]]) -> Integer

Casts a string to an Integer . The string is assumed to be base-10 unless a different radix is specified.

If conversions fails the defaultValue is used instead (or a RangeError is thrown if no defaultValue was provided).

var hexColor = 'ff55dd' ; var int = Integer.fromString(hexColor, 16 , 'ffffff' );

Integer.fromBits(lowBits, [highBits]) -> Integer

Creates an Integer by concatenating two regular 32-bit signed integers. The highBits are optional and default to 0 .

var int = Integer.fromBits( 0x40 , 0x20 ); int.toString( 16 );

Arithmetic operations

.add/plus(other) -> Integer

.subtract/sub/minus(other) -> Integer

.multiply/mul/times(other) -> Integer

.divide/div/divideBy/dividedBy/over(other) -> Integer

.modulo/mod(other) -> Integer

Performs the arithmetic operation and returns a new Integer . The argument must either be a number, a base-10 string, or an Integer . If the operation results in overflow, a RangeError is thrown.

.negate/neg() -> Integer

Returns the unary negation ( -value ) of the Integer .

.abs/absoluteValue() -> Integer

Returns the absolute value of the Integer .

Bitwise operations

.and(other) -> Integer

.or(other) -> Integer

.xor(other) -> Integer

.not() -> Integer

Performs the bitwise operation and returns a new Integer . The argument must either be a number, a base-10 string, or an Integer .

.shiftLeft/shl(numberOfBits) -> Integer

.shiftRight/shr(numberOfBits) -> Integer

Shifts the Integer by specified number of bits and returns the result.

Logical operations

.equals/eq/isEqualTo(other) -> boolean

.notEquals/neq/isNotEqualTo/doesNotEqual(other) -> boolean

.greaterThan/gt/isGreaterThan(other) -> boolean

.lessThan/lt/isLessThan(other) -> boolean

.greaterThanOrEquals/gte/isGreaterThanOrEqualTo(other) -> boolean

.lessThanOrEquals/lte/isLessThanOrEqualTo(other) -> boolean

Performs the logical operation and returns true or false . The argument must either be a number, a base-10 string, or an Integer .

.compare(other) -> number

Compares the value of the Integer and other , resulting in:

-1 if this is less than other

if is less than 1 if this is greater than other

if is greater than 0 if this is equal to other

Converting to other values

.toString([radix]) -> string

Converts the Integer to a string. A base-10 string is returned unless a different radix is specified.

.valueOf/toNumber() -> number

Converts the Integer to a regular number. If the Integer is not within the safe range, a RangeError is thrown.

.toNumberUnsafe() -> number

Converts the Integer to a regular number, even if the conversion would result in a loss of precision. This method will never throw an error.

Other utility

.bitSizeAbs() -> number

Returns the number of bits necessary to hold the absolute value of the Integer .

Integer( 0 ).bitSizeAbs(); Integer( 128 ).bitSizeAbs(); Integer( -255 ).bitSizeAbs(); Integer.fromString( '4fffffffffff' , 16 ).bitSizeAbs();

.isEven() -> boolean

.isOdd() -> boolean

.isPositive() -> boolean

.isNegative() -> boolean

.isZero() -> boolean

.isNonZero/isNotZero() -> boolean

These methods are self-explanatory.

.isSafe() -> boolean

.isUnsafe() -> boolean

Returns whether or not the Integer is within the safe range. If it's not within the safe range, trying to convert it to a regular number would result in a RangeError being thrown.

The safe range is defined as n >= Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER && n <= Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER .

Integer.isInstance(value) -> boolean

Determines if the given value is an Integer object.

Getters

.low -> number - the lower 32-bits of the Integer

- the lower 32-bits of the .high -> number - the upper 32-bits of the Integer

Constants

Integer.MAX_VALUE - maximum value of an Integer

- maximum value of an Integer.MIN_VALUE - minimum value of an Integer

- minimum value of an Integer.ZERO - an Integer with a value of 0

- an with a value of Integer.ONE - an Integer with a value of 1

- an with a value of Integer.NEG_ONE - an Integer with a value of -1

License

MIT