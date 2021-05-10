64bit Long Integer on Buffer/Array/ArrayBuffer in Pure JavaScript
JavaScript's number based on IEEE-754 could only handle 53 bits precision.
This module provides two pair of classes:
Int64BE/
Uint64BE and
Int64LE/
Uint64LE which could hold 64 bits long integer and loose no bit.
Int64BE/
Int64LE for signed integer,
Uint64BE/
Uint64LE for unsigned.
Int64BE/
Uint64BE for big-endian,
Int64LE/
Uint64LE for little-endian.
Buffer/
Uint8Array/
Array/
Array-like storage of 8 bytes length with offset.
add(),
sub(),
mul(),
div() etc.
Int64BE is the class to host a 64 bit signed long integer
int64_t.
const {Int64BE} = require("int64-buffer");
const big = new Int64BE(-1);
console.log(big - 0); // -1
console.log(big.toBuffer()); // <Buffer ff ff ff ff ff ff ff ff>
It uses
Buffer on Node.js and
Uint8Array on modern Web browsers.
Uint64BE is the class to host a 64 bit unsigned positive long integer
uint64_t.
const {Uint64BE} = require("int64-buffer");
const big = new Uint64BE(Math.pow(2, 63)); // a big number with 64 bits
console.log(big - 0); // 9223372036854776000 = IEEE-754 loses last bits
console.log(big + ""); // "9223372036854775808" = perfectly correct
Int64LE and
Uint64LE work as same as above but with little-endian storage.
const big = new Uint64BE(1234567890);
console.log(big - 0); // 1234567890
const big = new Uint64BE(0x12345678, 0x9abcdef0);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "123456789abcdef0"
const big = new Uint64BE("123456789abcdef0", 16);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "123456789abcdef0"
const buffer = Buffer.from([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]);
const big = new Uint64BE(buffer);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "102030405060708"
const uint8array = new Uint8Array([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]);
const big = new Uint64BE(uint8array);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "102030405060708"
const arraybuffer = (new Uint8Array([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8])).buffer;
const big = new Uint64BE(arraybuffer);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "102030405060708"
const array = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8];
const big = new Uint64BE(array);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "102030405060708"
const buffer = Buffer.from([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16]);
const big = new Uint64BE(buffer, 8);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "90a0b0c0d0e0f10"
const buffer = Buffer.from(16);
const big = new Uint64BE(buffer, 8, 0x1234567890);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "1234567890"
console.log(buffer[15].toString(16)); // "90"
const buffer = new Uint8Array(16);
const big = new Uint64BE(buffer, 8, 0x12345678, 0x9abcdef0);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "123456789abcdef0"
console.log(buffer[15].toString(16)); // "f0"
const buffer = new Array(16);
const big = new Uint64BE(buffer, 8, "123456789abcdef0", 16);
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "123456789abcdef0"
console.log(buffer[15].toString(16)); // "f0"
const big = new Uint64BE(1234567890);
console.log(big - 0); // 1234567890
const big = new Uint64BE(1234567890);
console.log(big.toNumber()); // 1234567890
const big = new Uint64BE(0x1234567890);
console.log(big.toString()); // "78187493520"
console.log(big.toString(16)); // "1234567890"
const big = new Uint64BE([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]);
console.log(big.toBuffer()); // <Buffer 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08>
const big = new Uint64BE(0);
const buf = new Int8Array(big.toArrayBuffer());
console.log(buf); // Int8Array { '0': 1, '1': 2, '2': 3, '3': 4, '4': 5, '5': 6, '6': 7, '7': 8 }
const big = new Uint64BE([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]);
console.log(big.toArray()); // [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 ]
