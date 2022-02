int53

serialization of 53-bit integers to and from 8 byte buffers.

usage

var int53 = require ( 'int53' ) var a = Buffer( 8 ) int53.writeUInt64BE( 0xFFFFFFFFFFF , a) var b = Buffer( '0000FFFFFFFFFFFF' , 'hex' ) var x = int53.readUInt64BE(b)

API

var number = int53.readInt64BE(buffer, offset) var number = int53.readInt64LE(buffer, offset) var number = int53.readUInt64BE(buffer, offset) var number = int53.readUInt64LE(buffer, offset) int53.writeInt64BE(number, buffer, offset) int53.writeInt64LE(number, buffer, offset) int53.writeUInt64BE(number, buffer, offset) int53.writeUInt64LE(number, buffer, offset)

Sometimes you need to read and write 64-bit integers. For some things like timestamps, file sizes, and counters the 53-bits offered by a double is enough to get by, and easier to work with than a bigint module.

License

BSD