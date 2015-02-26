openbase logo
int

by Roman Shtylman
0.2.0 (see all)

arbitrary size integer library in javascript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

871

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

int is an arbitrary size integer library written in javascript for node.js and browsers.

quick and dirty

npm install int

var int = require('int');

var large = int('1234567890').mul('1234567890');

console.log(large.toString());
//'1524157875019052100'

// other cool stuff
var add_me = int('123456').add('-123456');
var power_up = int(2).pow(10);

api

Besides the int function, all of the other methods operate on the objects returned by int

int (value)

construct a new aribtrary precision integer

valid values are native numbers, strings, or int objects. Anything after a decimal point will be discarded

add (value)

add {value} to our number and return a new int

sub (value)

subtract {value} from our number and return a new int

mul (value)

multiply our int by {value} and return a new int

div (value)

divide our int by {value} and return a new int (can truncate)

pow (value)

raise our int by {value} and return a new int

mod (value)

mod our int by {value} and return the new int

neg

return a new int that is the negative

abs

return a new int that is the absolute value

cmp (value)

compare our value to {value}

return 0 if self and value are equal, -1 if self < value, 1 if self > value

lt (value)

return true if self < value

lte (value)

return true if self <= value

gt (value)

return true if self > value

gte (value)

return true if self >= value

eq (value)

return true if self == value

ne (value)

return true if self != value

