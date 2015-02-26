int is an arbitrary size integer library written in javascript for node.js and browsers.

quick and dirty

npm install int

var int = require ( 'int' ); var large = int( '1234567890' ).mul( '1234567890' ); console .log(large.toString()); var add_me = int( '123456' ).add( '-123456' ); var power_up = int( 2 ).pow( 10 );

api

Besides the int function, all of the other methods operate on the objects returned by int

int (value)

construct a new aribtrary precision integer

valid values are native numbers, strings, or int objects. Anything after a decimal point will be discarded

add (value)

add {value} to our number and return a new int

sub (value)

subtract {value} from our number and return a new int

mul (value)

multiply our int by {value} and return a new int

div (value)

divide our int by {value} and return a new int (can truncate)

pow (value)

raise our int by {value} and return a new int

mod (value)

mod our int by {value} and return the new int

neg

return a new int that is the negative

abs

return a new int that is the absolute value

cmp (value)

compare our value to {value}

return 0 if self and value are equal, -1 if self < value, 1 if self > value

lt (value)

return true if self < value

lte (value)

return true if self <= value

gt (value)

return true if self > value

gte (value)

return true if self >= value

eq (value)

return true if self == value

ne (value)