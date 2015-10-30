Port of async that focuses strictly on Node.js. This project started as a direct fork of async. Feature parity with async was the goal for version 1.0.0.
insync is a utility module which provides straight-forward, powerful functions for working with asynchronous JavaScript. Unlike async, insync is not intended to work in any environment other than Node.js. However, because insync does not have any dependencies, it should be trivial to use with Browserify. Of course, you could use async too.
insync provides a number of functions that include the usual 'functional' suspects (
map,
reduce,
filter,
each, etc.) as well as some common patterns for asynchronous control flow (
parallel,
series,
waterfall, etc.). All these functions assume you follow the Node.js convention of providing a single callback as the last argument of your asynchronous function.
async is a fantastic module, one of the most popular on npm. So why fork it? The first reason was for a fun side project, but there is more to it:
map() and
forEach() and shims for
setImmediate() and
nextTick(). Because insync is focused solely on node.js, these things are known to exist.
insync follows the hapijs style guide. Contributions must also adhere to the style guide. lab framework is used to run tests (via
npm test), lint the code, and enforce code coverage. Contributions must pass linting and maintain 100% code coverage. If a contribution is a bug fix, at least one test should be added to prevent regressions.
Insync.map(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], fs.stat, function (err, results) {
// results is now an array of stats for each file
});
Insync.filter(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], fs.access, function (err, results) {
// results now equals an array of the existing files
});
Insync.parallel([
function () { ... },
function () { ... }
], callback);
Insync.series([
function () { ... },
function () { ... }
]);
There are many more functions available so take a look at the docs below for a full list. This module aims to be comprehensive, so if you feel anything is missing please create a GitHub issue for it.
If you get an error like
RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded while using insync, you are likely using a synchronous iterator. Invoking many synchronous callbacks will quickly overflow the stack. If you run into this issue, defer your callback using
setImmediate().
This can also arise by accident if you callback early in certain cases:
Insync.eachSeries(hugeArray, function iterator(item, callback) {
if (inCache(item)) {
callback(null, cache[item]); // If many items are cached, you'll overflow
}
else {
doSomeIO(item, callback);
}
}, function done() {
// ...
});
Just change it to:
Insync.eachSeries(hugeArray, function iterator(item, callback) {
if (inCache(item)) {
setImmediate(function () {
callback(null, cache[item]);
});
}
else {
doSomeIO(item, callback);
}
// ...
If the event loop is still a bit nebulous, check out this article or this talk.
This section is really about
bind, not about insync. If you are wondering how to make insync execute your iterators in a given context, or are confused as to why a method of another library isn't working as an iterator, study this example:
// Here is a simple object with an (unnecessarily roundabout) squaring method
var AsyncSquaringLibrary = {
squareExponent: 2,
square: function (number, callback) {
var result = Math.pow(number, this.squareExponent);
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, result);
}, 200);
}
};
Insync.map([1, 2, 3], AsyncSquaringLibrary.square, function (err, result) {
// result is [NaN, NaN, NaN]
// This fails because the `this.squareExponent` expression in the square
// function is not evaluated in the context of AsyncSquaringLibrary, and is
// therefore undefined.
});
Insync.map([1, 2, 3], AsyncSquaringLibrary.square.bind(AsyncSquaringLibrary), function (err, result) {
// result is [1, 4, 9]
// With the help of bind we can attach a context to the iterator before
// passing it to insync. Now the square function will be executed in its
// 'home' AsyncSquaringLibrary context and the value of `this.squareExponent`
// will be as expected.
});
The source is available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can install using
npm:
npm install insync
each
eachSeries
eachLimit
forEachOf
forEachOfSeries
forEachOfLimit
map
mapSeries
mapLimit
filter
filterSeries
reject
rejectSeries
reduce
reduceRight
detect
detectSeries
sortBy
some
every
concat
concatSeries
series
parallel
parallelLimit
whilst
doWhilst
until
doUntil
forever
waterfall
compose
seq
applyEach
applyEachSeries
queue
priorityQueue
cargo
auto
retry
iterator
apply
times
timesSeries
timesLimit
Applies the function
iterator to each item in
arr, in parallel. The
iterator is called with an item from the list, and a callback for when it has finished. If the
iterator passes an error to its
callback, the main
callback (for the
each function) is immediately called with the error.
Note, that since this function applies
iterator to each item in parallel, there is no guarantee that the iterator functions will complete in order.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A function to apply to each item in
arr.
The iterator is passed a
callback(err) which must be called once it has
completed. If no error has occurred, the
callback should be run without
arguments or with an explicit
null argument.
callback(err) - A callback which is called when all
iterator functions
have finished, or an error occurs. Optional.
Examples
// assuming openFiles is an array of file names and saveFile is a function
// to save the modified contents of that file:
Insync.each(openFiles, saveFile, function (err) {
// if any of the saves produced an error, err would equal that error
});
// assuming openFiles is an array of file names
Insync.each(openFiles, function (file, callback) {
// Perform operation on file here.
console.log('Processing file ' + file);
if (file.length > 32) {
console.log('This file name is too long');
callback(new Error('File name too long'));
} else {
// Do work to process file here
console.log('File processed');
callback();
}
}, function (err) {
// If any of the file processing produced an error, err would equal that error
if (err) {
// One of the iterations produced an error.
// All processing will now stop.
console.log('A file failed to process');
} else {
console.log('All files have been processed successfully');
}
});
The same as
each, only
iterator is applied to each item in
arr in series. The next
iterator is only called once the current one has completed. This means the
iterator functions will complete in order.
The same as
each, only no more than
limit
iterators will be simultaneously running at any time.
Note that the items in
arr are not processed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first
limit
iterator functions will complete before any others are started.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
limit - The maximum number of
iterators to run at any time.
iterator(item, callback) - A function to apply to each item in
arr.
The iterator is passed a
callback(err) which must be called once it has
completed. If no error has occurred, the callback should be run without
arguments or with an explicit
null argument.
callback(err) - A callback which is called when all
iterator functions
have finished, or an error occurs. Optional.
Example
// Assume documents is an array of JSON objects and requestApi is a
// function that interacts with a rate-limited REST api.
Insync.eachLimit(documents, 20, requestApi, function (err) {
// If any of the saves produced an error, err would equal that error
});
Like
each, except that it iterates over objects, and passes the key as the second argument to the iterator.
Arguments
obj - An object to iterate over.
iterator(item, key, callback) - A function to apply to each key in
obj.
key is the item's key. The iterator is passed a
callback(err) which must be called once it has completed.
callback(err) - A callback which is called when all
iterator functions have finished, or an error occurs. Optional.
Example
var Fs = require('fs');
var obj = {
dev: '/dev.json',
prod: '/prod.json'
};
var configs = {};
Insync.forEachOf(obj, function (value, key, callback) {
Fs.readFile(__dirname + value, 'utf8', function (err, data) {
if (err) {
return callback(err);
}
try {
configs[key] = JSON.parse(data);
}
catch (e) {
return callback(e);
}
callback();
});
}, function (err) {
// Handle possible error
});
Like
forEachOf, except only one
iterator is run at a time. The order of execution is not guaranteed, as object key ordering is not guaranteed.
Like
forEachOf, except the number of
iterators running at a given time is controlled by
limit.
Produces a new array of values by mapping each value in
arr through the
iterator function. The
iterator is called with an item from
arr and a callback for when it has finished processing. Each of these callback takes two arguments: an
error, and the transformed item from
arr. If
iterator passes an error to its callback, the main
callback (for the
map function) is immediately called with the error.
Note, that since this function applies the
iterator to each item in parallel,
there is no guarantee that the
iterator functions will complete in order.
However, the results array will be in the same order as the original
arr.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A function to apply to each item in
arr.
The iterator is passed a
callback(err, transformed) which must be called once
it has completed with an error (which can be
null) and a transformed item.
callback(err, results) - A callback which is called when all
iterator
functions have finished, or an error occurs. Results is an array of the
transformed items from the
arr. Optional.
Example
Insync.map(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], fs.stat, function (err, results) {
// Results is now an array of stats for each file
});
The same as
map, only the
iterator is applied to each item in
arr in series. The next
iterator is only called once the current one has completed. The results array will be in the same order as the original.
The same as
map, only no more than
limit
iterators will be simultaneously running at any time.
Note that the items are not processed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first
limit
iterator functions will complete before any others are started.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
limit - The maximum number of
iterators to run at any time.
iterator(item, callback) - A function to apply to each item in
arr.
The iterator is passed a
callback(err, transformed) which must be called once
it has completed with an error (which can be
null) and a transformed item.
callback(err, results) - A callback which is called when all
iterator
calls have finished, or an error occurs. The result is an array of the
transformed items from the original
arr. Optional.
Example
Insync.mapLimit(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], 1, fs.stat, function (err, results) {
// Results is now an array of stats for each file
});
Alias:
select
Returns a new array of all the values in
arr which pass an asynchronous truth test. This operation is performed in parallel, but the results array will be in the same order as the original.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A truth test to apply to each item in
arr.
The
iterator is passed a
callback(err, truthValue), which must be called with a
boolean argument once it has completed.
callback(err, results) - A callback which is called after all the
iterator
functions have finished. Optional.
Example
Insync.filter(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], fs.access, function (err, results) {
// Results now equals an array of the existing files
});
Alias:
selectSeries
The same as
filter only the
iterator is applied to each item in
arr in series. The next
iterator is only called once the current one has completed. The results array will be in the same order as the original.
The opposite of
filter. Removes values that pass an asynchronous truth test.
The same as
reject, only the
iterator is applied to each item in
arr in series.
Aliases:
inject,
foldl
Reduces
arr into a single value using an asynchronous
iterator to return each successive step.
memo is the initial state of the reduction. This function only operates in series.
For performance reasons, it may make sense to split a call to this function into a parallel map, and then use the normal
Array.prototype.reduce on the results. This function is for situations where each step in the reduction needs to be asynchronous; if you can get the data before reducing it, then it's probably a good idea to do so.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
memo - The initial state of the reduction.
iterator(memo, item, callback) - A function applied to each item in the
array to produce the next step in the reduction. The
iterator is passed a
callback(err, reduction) which accepts an optional error as its first
argument, and the state of the reduction as the second. If an error is
passed to the callback, the reduction is stopped and the main
callback is
immediately called with the error.
callback(err, result) - A callback which is called after all the
iterator
functions have finished. Result is the reduced value. Optional.
Example
Insync.reduce([1, 2, 3], 0, function (memo, item, callback) {
// Pointless async:
process.nextTick(function () {
callback(null, memo + item);
});
}, function (err, result) {
// Result is now equal to the last value of memo, which is 6
});
Alias:
foldr
Same as
reduce, only operates on
arr in reverse order.
Returns the first value in
arr that passes an asynchronous truth test. The
iterator is applied in parallel, meaning the first iterator to return
true will fire the detect
callback with that result. That means the result might not be the first item in the original
arr (in terms of order) that passes the test.
If order within the original
arr is important, then look at
detectSeries.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A truth test to apply to each item in
arr.
The iterator is passed a
callback(err, truthValue) which must be called with a
boolean argument once it has completed.
callback(err, result) - A callback which is called as soon as any iterator returns
true, or after all the
iterator functions have finished. Result will be
the first item in the array that passes the truth test (iterator) or the
value
undefined if none passed. Optional.
Example
Insync.detect(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], fs.access, function (err, result) {
// Result now equals the first file in the list that exists
});
The same as
detect, only the
iterator is applied to each item in
arr in series. This means the result is always the first in the original
arr (in
terms of array order) that passes the truth test.
Sorts a list by the results of running each
arr value through an asynchronous
iterator.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A function to apply to each item in
arr.
The iterator is passed a
callback(err, sortValue) which must be called once it
has completed with an error (which can be
null) and a value to use as the sort
criteria.
callback(err, results) - A callback which is called after all the
iterator
functions have finished, or an error occurs. Results is the items from
the original
arr sorted by the values returned by the
iterator calls. Optional.
Example
Insync.sortBy(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], function (file, callback) {
fs.stat(file, function (err, stats) {
callback(err, stats.mtime);
});
}, function (err, results) {
// Results is now the original array of files sorted by
// modified date
});
Sort Order
By modifying the callback parameter the sorting order can be influenced:
// Ascending order
Insync.sortBy([1, 9, 3, 5], function (x, callback) {
callback(null, x);
}, function (err, result) {
// Result callback
} );
// Descending order
Insync.sortBy([1, 9, 3, 5], function (x, callback) {
callback(null, x * -1); // <- x * -1 instead of x, turns the order around
}, function (err, result) {
// Result callback
});
Alias:
any
Returns
true if at least one element in the
arr satisfies an asynchronous test. Once any iterator call returns
true, the main
callback is immediately called.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A truth test to apply to each item in the array
in parallel. The iterator is passed a
callback(err, truthValue) which must be
called with a boolean argument once it has completed.
callback(err, result) - A callback which is called as soon as any iterator returns
true, or after all the iterator functions have finished. Result will be
either
true or
false depending on the values of the asynchronous tests. Optional.
Example
Insync.some(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], fs.access, function (result) {
// If result is true then at least one of the files exists
});
Alias:
all
Returns
true if every element in
arr satisfies an asynchronous test.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A truth test to apply to each item in the array
in parallel. The iterator is passed a
callback(err, truthValue) which must be
called with a boolean argument once it has completed.
callback(err, result) - A callback which is called after all the
iterator
functions have finished. Result will be either
true or
false depending on
the values of the asynchronous tests. Optional.
Example
Insync.every(['file1', 'file2', 'file3'], fs.access, function (result) {
// If result is true then every file exists
});
Applies
iterator to each item in
arr, concatenating the results. Returns the concatenated list. The
iterators are called in parallel, and the results are concatenated as they return. There is no guarantee that the results array will be returned in the original order of
arr passed to the
iterator function.
Arguments
arr - An array to iterate over.
iterator(item, callback) - A function to apply to each item in
arr.
The iterator is passed a
callback(err, results) which must be called once it
has completed with an error (which can be
null) and an array of results.
callback(err, results) - A callback which is called after all the
iterator
functions have finished, or an error occurs. Results is an array containing
the concatenated results of the
iterator function. Optional.
Example
Insync.concat(['dir1', 'dir2', 'dir3'], fs.readdir, function (err, files) {
// Files is now a list of filenames that exist in the three directories
});
Same as
concat, but executes in series instead of parallel.
Run the functions in the
tasks array in series, each one running once the previous function has completed. If any functions in the series pass an error to its callback, no more functions are run, and
callback is immediately called with the value of the error. Otherwise,
callback receives an array of results when
tasks have completed.
It is also possible to use an object instead of an array. Each property will be run as a function, and the results will be passed to the final
callback as an object instead of an array. This can be a more readable way of handling results from
series.
Note that while many implementations preserve the order of object properties, the ECMAScript Language Specifcation explicitly states that:
The mechanics and order of enumerating the properties is not specified.
So, if you rely on the order in which your series of functions are executed, and want this to work on all platforms, consider using an array.
Arguments
tasks - An array or object containing functions to run, each function is passed
a
callback(err, result) it must call on completion with an error
err (which can
be
null) and an optional
result value.
callback(err, results) - A callback to run once all the functions
have completed. This function gets a results array (or object) containing all
the result arguments passed to the
task callbacks. Optional.
Example
Insync.series([
function (callback) {
// Do some stuff ...
callback(null, 'one');
},
function (callback) {
// Do some more stuff ...
callback(null, 'two');
}
],
// Optional callback
function (err, results) {
// results is now equal to ['one', 'two']
});
// An example using an object instead of an array
Insync.series({
one: function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 1);
}, 200);
},
two: function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 2);
}, 100);
}
}, function (err, results) {
// results is now equal to: {one: 1, two: 2}
});
Run the
tasks array of functions in parallel, without waiting until the previous function has completed. If any of the functions pass an error to its callback, the main
callback is immediately called with the value of the error. Once the
tasks have completed, the results are passed to the final
callback as an
array.
It is also possible to use an object instead of an array. Each property will be run as a function and the results will be passed to the final
callback as an object instead of an array. This can be a more readable way of handling results from
parallel.
Arguments
tasks - An array or object containing functions to run. Each function is passed
a
callback(err, result) which it must call on completion with an error
err
(which can be
null) and an optional
result value.
callback(err, results) - A callback to run once all the functions
have completed. This function gets a results array (or object) containing all
the result arguments passed to the task callbacks. Optional.
Example
Insync.parallel([
function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 'one');
}, 200);
},
function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 'two');
}, 100);
}
],
// Optional callback
function (err, results) {
// The results array will equal ['one','two'] even though
// the second function had a shorter timeout.
});
// An example using an object instead of an array
Insync.parallel({
one: function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 1);
}, 200);
},
two: function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 2);
}, 100);
}
}, function (err, results) {
// results is now equals to: {one: 1, two: 2}
});
The same as
parallel, only
tasks are executed in parallel with a maximum of
limit tasks executing at any time.
Note that the
tasks are not executed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first
limit tasks will complete before any others are started.
Arguments
tasks - An array or object containing functions to run, each function is passed
a
callback(err, result) it must call on completion with an error
err (which can
be
null) and an optional
result value.
limit - The maximum number of
tasks to run at any time.
callback(err, results) - A callback to run once all the functions
have completed. This function gets a results array (or object) containing all
the result arguments passed to the
task callbacks. Optional.
Repeatedly call
fn, while
test returns
true. Calls
callback when stopped, or an error occurs.
Arguments
test() - Synchronous truth test to perform before each execution of
fn.
fn(callback) - A function which is called each time
test passes. The function is
passed a
callback(err), which must be called once it has completed with an
optional
err argument.
callback(err) - A callback which is called after the test fails and repeated
execution of
fn has stopped.
Example
var count = 0;
Insync.whilst(
function () { return count < 5; },
function (callback) {
count++;
setTimeout(callback, 1000);
},
function (err) {
// 5 seconds have passed
}
);
The post-check version of
whilst. To reflect the difference in the order of operations, the arguments
test and
fn are switched.
doWhilst is to
whilst as
do while is to
while in plain JavaScript.
Repeatedly call
fn until
test returns
true. Calls
callback when stopped, or an error occurs.
Like
doWhilst, except the
test is inverted. Note the argument ordering differs from
until.
Calls the asynchronous function
fn with a callback parameter that allows it to call itself again, in series, indefinitely.
If an error is passed to the callback then
errback is called with the error, and execution stops, otherwise it will never be called.
Insync.forever(
function (next) {
// next is suitable for passing to things that need a callback(err [, whatever]);
// It will result in this function being called again.
},
function (err) {
// If next is called with a value in its first parameter, it will appear
// in here as 'err', and execution will stop.
}
);
Runs the
tasks array of functions in series, each passing their results to the next in the array. However, if any of the
tasks pass an error to their own callback, the next function is not executed, and the main
callback is immediately called with the error.
Arguments
tasks - An array of functions to run, each function is passed a
callback(err, ...results) it must call on completion. The first
argument is an error (which can be
null) and any further arguments will be
passed as arguments in order to the next task.
callback(err, ...results) - A callback to run once all the functions
have completed. This will be passed the results of the last task's callback. Optional.
Example
Insync.waterfall([
function (callback) {
callback(null, 'one', 'two');
},
function (arg1, arg2, callback) {
// arg1 now equals 'one' and arg2 now equals 'two'
callback(null, 'three');
},
function (arg1, callback) {
// arg1 now equals 'three'
callback(null, 'done');
}
], function (err, result) {
// Result now equals 'done'
});
Creates a function which is a composition of the passed asynchronous functions. Each function consumes the return value of the function that follows. Composing functions
f(),
g(), and
h() would produce the result of
f(g(h())), only this version uses callbacks to obtain the return values.
Each function is executed with the
this binding of the composed function.
Arguments
...fns - The asynchronous functions to compose.
Example
function add1(n, callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, n + 1);
}, 10);
}
function mul3(n, callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, n * 3);
}, 10);
}
var add1mul3 = Insync.compose(mul3, add1);
add1mul3(4, function (err, result) {
// result now equals 15
});
Version of the
compose function that is more natural to read. Each function consumes the return value of the previous function. It is equivalent of
compose() with the arguments reversed.
Each function is executed with the
this binding of the composed function.
Arguments
...fns - The asynchronous functions to compose.
Example
// Requires lodash (or underscore), express3 and dresende's orm2.
// Part of an app, that fetches cats of the logged user.
// This example uses `seq` function to avoid overnesting and error
// handling clutter.
app.get('/cats', function (request, response) {
var User = request.models.User;
Insync.seq(
_.bind(User.get, User), // 'User.get' has signature (id, callback(err, data))
handleError,
function (user, fn) {
user.getCats(fn); // 'getCats' has signature (callback(err, data))
}
)(req.session.user_id, function (err, cats) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
response.json({ status: 'error', message: err.message });
}
else {
response.json({ status: 'ok', message: 'Cats found', data: cats });
}
});
});
Applies the provided arguments to each function in the array, calling
callback after all functions have completed. If you only provide the first argument, then it will return a function which lets you pass in the arguments as if it were a single function call.
Arguments
fns - The asynchronous functions to call with the same arguments.
...args - Any number of separate arguments to pass to the function.
callback - The final argument should be the callback, called when all
functions have completed processing
Example
Insync.applyEach([enableSearch, updateSchema], 'bucket', callback);
// partial application example:
Insync.each(
buckets,
Insync.applyEach([enableSearch, updateSchema]),
callback
);
The same as
applyEach only the functions are applied in series.
Creates a
queue object with the specified
concurrency. Tasks added to the
queue are processed in parallel (up to the
concurrency limit). If all
workers are in progress, the task is queued until one becomes available. Once a
worker completes a
task, that
task's callback is called.
Arguments
worker(task, callback) - An asynchronous function for processing a queued
task, which must call its
callback(err) argument when finished, with an
optional
error as an argument. If you want to handle errors from an individual task, pass a callback to
q.push().
concurrency - An
integer for determining how many
worker functions should be
run in parallel. If omitted, the concurrency defaults to 1. If the concurrency is not a positive integer, an error is thrown. Optional.
Queue objects
The
queue object returned by this function has the following properties and
methods:
length() - a function returning the number of items waiting to be processed.
started - a function returning whether or not any items have been pushed and processed by the queue
running() - a function returning the number of items currently being processed.
idle() - a function returning false if there are items waiting or being processed, or true if not.
concurrency - an integer for determining how many
worker functions should be
run in parallel. This property can be changed after a
queue is created to
alter the concurrency on-the-fly.
push(task, [callback]) - add a new task to the
queue. Calls
callback once
the
worker has finished processing the task. Instead of a single task, a
tasks array
can be submitted. The respective callback is used for every task in the list.
unshift(task, [callback]) - add a new task to the front of the
queue.
saturated - a callback that is called when the
queue length hits the
concurrency limit,
and further tasks will be queued.
empty - a callback that is called when the last item from the
queue is given to a
worker.
drain - a callback that is called when the last item from the
queue has returned from the
worker.
paused - a boolean for determining whether the queue is in a paused state
pause() - a function that pauses the processing of tasks until
resume() is called.
resume() - a function that resumes the processing of queued tasks when the queue is paused.
kill() - a function that removes the
drain() callback and empties remaining tasks from the queue, forcing it to go idle.
Example
// Create a queue object with concurrency 2
var q = Insync.queue(function (task, callback) {
console.log('hello ' + task.name);
callback();
}, 2);
// Assign a callback
q.drain = function () {
console.log('all items have been processed');
}
// Add some items to the queue
q.push({ name: 'foo' }, function (err) {
console.log('finished processing foo');
});
q.push({ name: 'bar' }, function (err) {
console.log('finished processing bar');
});
// Add some items to the queue (batch-wise)
q.push([
{ name: 'baz' },
{ name: 'bay' },
{ name: 'bax' }
], function (err) {
console.log('finished processing item');
});
// Add some items to the front of the queue
q.unshift({ name: 'bar' }, function (err) {
console.log('finished processing bar');
});
The same as
queue only tasks are assigned a priority and completed in ascending priority order. There are two differences between
queue and
priorityQueue objects:
push(task, priority[, callback]) -
priority should be a number. If an array of
tasks is given, all tasks will be assigned the same priority.
unshift method was removed.
Creates a
cargo object with the specified payload. Tasks added to the cargo will be processed altogether (up to the
payload limit). If the
worker is in progress, the task is queued until it becomes available. Once the
worker has completed some tasks, each callback of those tasks is called.
Check out these animations for how
cargo and
queue work.
While queue passes only one task to one of a group of workers at a time, cargo passes an array of tasks to a single worker, repeating when the worker is finished.
Arguments
worker(tasks, callback) - An asynchronous function for processing an array of
queued tasks, which must call its
callback(err) argument when finished, with
an optional
err argument.
payload - An
integer for determining how many tasks should be
processed per round; if omitted, the default is unlimited. Optional.
Cargo objects
The
cargo object returned by this function has the following properties and methods:
length() - A function returning the number of items waiting to be processed.
payload - An
integer indicating how many tasks should be
processed per round. This property can be changed after a
cargo is created to alter the payload on-the-fly.
push(task[, callback]) - Adds
task to the
queue. The callback is called
once the
worker has finished processing the task. Instead of a single task, an array of
tasks
can be submitted. The respective callback is used for every task in the list.
saturated - A callback that is called when the
queue.length() hits the concurrency and further tasks will be queued.
empty - A callback that is called when the last item from the
queue is given to a
worker.
drain - A callback that is called when the last item from the
queue has returned from the
worker.
idle(),
pause(),
resume(),
kill() -
cargo inherits all of the same methods and event callbacks as
queue.
Example
// Create a cargo object with payload 2
var cargo = Insync.cargo(function (tasks, callback) {
for (var i=0, il = tasks.length; i < il; ++i) {
console.log('hello ' + tasks[i].name);
}
callback();
}, 2);
// Add some items
cargo.push({ name: 'foo' }, function (err) {
console.log('finished processing foo');
});
cargo.push({ name: 'bar' }, function (err) {
console.log('finished processing bar');
});
cargo.push({ name: 'baz' }, function (err) {
console.log('finished processing baz');
});
Determines the best order for running the functions in
tasks, based on their requirements. Each function can optionally depend on other functions being completed first, and each function is run as soon as its requirements are satisfied.
If any of the functions pass an error to their callback, it will not complete (so any other functions depending on it will not run), and the main
callback is immediately called with the error. Functions also receive an object containing the results of functions which have completed so far.
Note, all functions are called with a
results object as a second argument, so it is unsafe to pass functions in the
tasks object which cannot handle the extra argument.
For example, this snippet of code:
Insync.auto({
readData: Insync.apply(fs.readFile, 'data.txt', 'utf-8')
}, callback);
will have the effect of calling
readFile with the results object as the last argument, which will fail:
fs.readFile('data.txt', 'utf-8', callback, {});
Instead, wrap the call to
readFile in a function which does not forward the
results object:
Insync.auto({
readData: function (callback, results) {
fs.readFile('data.txt', 'utf-8', callback);
}
}, callback);
Arguments
tasks - An object. Each of its properties is either a function or an array of
requirements, with the function itself the last item in the array. The object's key
of a property serves as the name of the task defined by that property,
i.e. can be used when specifying requirements for other tasks.
The function receives two arguments: (1) a
callback(err, result) which must be
called when finished, passing an
error (which can be
null) and the result of
the function's execution, and (2) a
results object, containing the results of
the previously executed functions.
callback(err, results) - A callback which is called when all the
tasks have been completed. It receives the
err argument if any
tasks
pass an error to their callback. Results are always returned; however, if
an error occurs, no further
tasks will be performed, and the results
object will only contain partial results. Optional.
Example
Insync.auto({
get_data: function (callback) {
console.log('in get_data');
// Asynchronous code to get some data
callback(null, 'data', 'converted to array');
},
make_folder: function (callback) {
console.log('in make_folder');
// Asynchronous code to create a directory to store a file in
// this is run at the same time as getting the data
callback(null, 'folder');
},
write_file: ['get_data', 'make_folder', function (callback, results) {
console.log('in write_file', JSON.stringify(results));
// Once there is some data and the directory exists,
// write the data to a file in the directory
callback(null, 'filename');
}],
email_link: ['write_file', function (callback, results) {
console.log('in email_link', JSON.stringify(results));
// Once the file is written let's email a link to it...
// results.write_file contains the filename returned by write_file.
callback(null, {'file':results.write_file, 'email':'user@example.com'});
}]
}, function (err, results) {
console.log('err = ', err);
console.log('results = ', results);
});
This is a fairly trivial example, but to do this using the basic parallel and series functions would look like this:
Insync.parallel([
function (callback) {
console.log('in get_data');
// Asynchronous code to get some data
callback(null, 'data', 'converted to array');
},
function (callback) {
console.log('in make_folder');
// Asynchronous code to create a directory to store a file in
// this is run at the same time as getting the data
callback(null, 'folder');
}
],
function (err, results) {
Insync.series([
function (callback) {
console.log('in write_file', JSON.stringify(results));
// Once there is some data and the directory exists,
// write the data to a file in the directory
results.push('filename');
callback(null);
},
function (callback) {
console.log('in email_link', JSON.stringify(results));
// Once the file is written let's email a link to it...
callback(null, { file: results.pop(), email: 'user@example.com' });
}
]);
});
For a complicated series of asynchronous tasks, using the
auto function makes adding new tasks much easier (and the code more readable).
Attempts to get a successful response from
task no more than
times times before returning an error. If the task is successful, the
callback will be passed the result of the successful task. If all attempts fail, the callback will be passed the error and result (if any) of the final attempt.
Arguments
times - An integer or an object. If
times is a number, it indicates the maximum number of times
task will be run. If
times is an object, the number of tries is indicated by the
times property. If
times is an object, the
interval property can be used to specify the amount of time to wait between attempts. Optional. Defaults to
{ times: 5, interval: 0 }.
task(callback, results) - A function which receives two arguments: (1) a
callback(err, result)
which must be called when finished, passing
err (which can be
null) and the
result of
the function's execution, and (2) a
results object, containing the results of
the previously executed functions (if nested inside another control flow).
callback(err, results) - A callback which is called when the
task has succeeded, or after the final failed attempt. It receives the
err and
result arguments of the last attempt at completing the
task. Optional.
The
retry function can be used as a stand-alone control flow by passing a callback, as shown below:
Insync.retry({ times: 3, interval: 200 }, apiMethod, function (err, result) {
// Do something with the result
});
It can also be embeded within other control flow functions to retry individual methods that are not as reliable, like this:
Insync.auto({
users: api.getUsers.bind(api),
payments: Insync.retry(3, api.getPayments.bind(api))
}, function (err, results) {
// Do something with the results
});
Creates an iterator function which calls the next function in the
tasks array, returning a continuation to call the next one after that. It's also possible to "peek" at the next iterator with
iterator.next().
This function is used internally by the insync module, but can be useful when you want to manually control the flow of functions in series.
Arguments
tasks - An array of functions to run.
Example
var iterator = Insync.iterator([
function () { console.log('one'); },
function () { console.log('two'); },
function () { console.log('three'); }
]);
node> var iterator2 = iterator();
'one'
node> var iterator3 = iterator2();
'two'
node> iterator3();
'three'
node> var nextfn = iterator2.next();
node> nextfn();
'three'
Creates a continuation function with some arguments already applied.
Useful as a shorthand when combined with other control flow functions. Any arguments passed to the returned function are added to the arguments originally passed to apply.
Arguments
function - The function you want to eventually apply all arguments to.
...arguments - Any number of arguments to automatically apply when the
continuation is called.
Example
// Using apply
Insync.parallel([
Insync.apply(fs.writeFile, 'testfile1', 'test1'),
Insync.apply(fs.writeFile, 'testfile2', 'test2'),
]);
// The same process without using apply
Insync.parallel([
function (callback) {
fs.writeFile('testfile1', 'test1', callback);
},
function (callback) {
fs.writeFile('testfile2', 'test2', callback);
}
]);
It's possible to pass any number of additional arguments when calling the continuation:
node> var fn = Insync.apply(console.log, 'one');
node> fn('two', 'three');
one
two
three
Calls the
iterator function
n times, and accumulates results in the same manner you would use with
map.
Arguments
n - The number of times to run the function.
iterator - The function to call
n times.
callback - See
map. Optional.
Example
### timesSeries(n, iterator[, callback])
// Pretend this is some complicated asynchronous factory
var createUser = function (id, callback) {
callback(null, {
id: 'user' + id
});
};
// Generate 5 users
Insync.times(5, function (n, next) {
createUser(n, function (err, user) {
next(err, user);
});
}, function (err, users) {
// We should now have 5 users
});
The same as
times, only the iterator is applied in series. The next
iterator is only called once the current one has completed. The results array will be in the same order as the original.
The same as
times, except a maximum of
limit iterators are run at a given time.
Wrap a synchronous function to ensure that it executes asynchronously. If the function is already asynchronous, no extra deferral is added. This is useful for preventing stack overflows (
RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded).
Arguments
fn - The function to make asynchronous.
Example
### memoize(fn[, hasher])
// This runs the risk of stack overflows.
var sometimesAsync = function (arg, callback) {
if (cache[arg]) {
return callback(null, cache[arg]); // This would be synchronous.
}
else {
doSomeIO(arg, callback); // This would be asynchronous.
}
};
// Defer sometimesAsync()'s callback if necessary.
Insync.mapSeries(args, Insync.ensureAsync(sometimesAsync), done);
Caches the results of an asynchronous function. When creating a hash to store function results against, the callback is omitted from the hash and an optional hash function can be used.
If no hash function is specified, the first argument is used as a hash key, which may work reasonably if it is a string or a data type that converts to a distinct string. Note that objects and arrays will not behave reasonably. Neither will cases where the other arguments are significant. In such cases, specify your own hash function.
The cache of results is exposed as the
memo property of the function returned by
memoize.
Arguments
fn - The function to proxy and cache results from.
hasher - A function for generating a custom hash for storing
results. It has all the arguments applied to it apart from the callback, and
must be synchronous. Optional.
Example
### unmemoize(fn)
var slow_fn = function (name, callback) {
// Do something
callback(null, result);
};
var fn = Insync.memoize(slow_fn);
// fn can now be used as if it were slow_fn
fn('some name', function () {
// Callback
});
Undoes a
memoized function, reverting it to the original, unmemoized form. Handy for testing.
Arguments
fn - the memoized function
Logs the result of an asynchronous function to the
console. If multiple arguments are returned from the asynchronous function,
console.log is called on each argument in order.
Arguments
function - The function you want to eventually apply all arguments to.
...arguments - Any number of arguments to apply to the function. Optional.
Example
var hello = function (name, callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 'hello ' + name);
}, 1000);
};
node> Insync.log(hello, 'world');
'hello world'
Logs the result of an asynchronous function to the
console using
console.dir to display the properties of the resulting object. If multiple arguments are returned from the asynchronous function,
console.dir is called on each argument in order.
Arguments
function - The function you want to eventually apply all arguments to.
...arguments - Any number of arguments to apply to the function. Optional.
Example
var hello = function (name, callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, { hello: name });
}, 1000);
};
node> Insync.dir(hello, 'world');
{hello: 'world'}