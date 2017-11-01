The official icon set for Instructure, Inc. products.
npm install instructure-icons
To use the React components:
import { IconAddLine } from 'instructure-icons'
function MyComponent () {
return <IconAddLine />
}
The build scripts generate icon sets from the source Sketch files for multiple platforms (web, iOS, Android) and provide a local web application for testing the output. (see the demo page)
./install.sh to install dependencies.
npm start to start the local server and watch for changes.
In the .sketch files in
/src/sketch there are 1920x1920 artboards for each icon set variant. The artboard name is the name of the icon (close, add, etc.) with a prefix of the variant, like
solid/close and
line/close.
When you save in Sketch with the
npm start script running, the artboards will be exported in SVG to the
./__build__ directory automatically via
gulp-sketch, creating directories for each variant based on the artboard names.
After exporting, the build will take the SVG files generated for each variant and resize, minify, and package them for various platforms (web, iOS, Android) as individual SVG files, SVG sprites, pdf documents and icon fonts. You can see the result in the
/__build__ directory.
Start with the Sketch template provided in the root directory. Open the template file and then save it as a template (File > Save as Template...). The next time you want to make an icon it will be available in your template list (File > New From Template) in the Sketch app.
Save new icon files in the
/src/sketch directory.
Run
npm start to start the local server and watch for changes to the sketch files and generate the various formats.
Use dashes in the name of the .sketch files (e.g
calendar-month). Use the same name for artboards, but prefix with the variant, like
solid/calendar-month and
line/calendar-month.
Draw your icons on the 1920 x 1920 artboards that are set up for you in the Sketch template.
Before you flatten shapes or vectorize strokes as described below, make a hidden copy of the original paths off to the side so that you can more easily come back and make changes later.
Flatten your shapes (Layer > Paths > Flatten).
Export strokes to vector (Layer > Convert to Outlines).
Don’t use borders on vectors, especially not inside/outside borders which aren’t supported in SVG.
Make sure none of the paths go outside of the artboard. If so, the glyph in the icon font will be misaligned. Draw inside the lines.
Fill the space edge-to-edge as much as possible. The build process will add margins as needed.
There's a small web app for testing all the icons. You can see all the icons at once, in different sizes and formats.
If you ran
npm start, you're already running the web app. Just visit localhost:3002.
npm run bump-patch OR
npm run bump-minor OR
npm run bump-major depending on what type of release you'd like to do.
npm run release to publish the release to npm.
npm run deploy to update the docs and examples on gh-pages.