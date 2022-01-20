Scrape useful information from instagram.
No login or password are required.
This is not an official API support and etc. This is just a scraper that is using instagram graph api to scrape media.
instatouch requires Node.js v8.6.0+ to run.
Install from NPM
$ npm i -g instatouch
Install from YARN
$ yarn global add instatouch
$ instatouch --help
Usage: cli <command> [options]
Commands:
instatouch user [id] Scrape posts from username. Enter only username
instatouch hashtag [id] Scrape posts from hashtag. Enter hashtag without
#
instatouch location [id] Scrape posts from a specific location. Enter
location ID
instatouch comments [id] Scrape comments from a post. Enter post url or
post id
instatouch likers [id] Scrape users who liked a post. Enter post url or
post id
instatouch history View previous download history
instatouch from-file [file] [async] Scrape users, hashtags, music, videos mentioned
in a file. 1 value per 1 line
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--count, -c Number of post to scrape [default: 40]
--mediaType, -m Media type to scrape
[choices: "image", "video", "all"] [default: "all"]
--proxy, -p Set single proxy [default: ""]
--proxy-file Use proxies from a file. Scraper will use random proxies
from the file per each request. 1 line 1 proxy.
[default: ""]
--session Set session. For example: sessionid=BLBLBLBLLBL
[default: ""]
--timeout If you will receive error saying 'rate limit', you can
try to set timeout. Timeout is in mls: 1000 mls = 1
second [default: 0]
--download, -d Download all scraped posts [boolean] [default: false]
--zip, -z ZIP all downloaded posts [boolean] [default: false]
--asyncDownload, -a How many posts should be downloaded at the same time.
Try not to set more then 5 [default: 5]
--filename, -f Set custom filename for the output files [default: ""]
--filepath Directory to save all output files.
[default: "/Users/karl.wint"]
--filetype, -t Type of output file where post information will be
saved. 'all' - save information about all posts to a
'json' and 'csv'. '' - do not save data in to files
[choices: "csv", "json", "all", ""] [default: "csv"]
--store, -s Scraper will save the progress in the OS TMP or Custom
folder and in the future usage will only download new
posts avoiding duplicates [boolean] [default: false]
--historypath Set custom path where history file/files will be stored
[default: "/var/folders/d5/fyh1_f2926q7c65g7skc0qh80000gn/T"]
--remove, -r Delete the history record by entering "TYPE:INPUT" or
"all" to clean all the history. For example: user:bob
[default: ""]
--help Show help [boolean]
In order to access user,hashtag,location,likers,comments data you need an active session cookie value! This value can be taken from the instagram web(you need to be authorized in the web version)
.user('tiktok', options) // User feed
.hashtag('summer', options) // Hashtag feed
.location('', options) // Location feed
.comments('https://www.instagram.com/p/CATMghXnGrg/', options) // Post comments
.likers('https://www.instagram.com/p/CATMghXnGrg/', options) // People who liked post
.followers('instagram', options) // Get followers
.following('instagram', options) // Get followings
.getUserMeta('USERNAME', options) // Get user metadata
.getPostMeta('https://www.instagram.com/p/CATMghXnGrg/', options) // Get post metadata
const options = {
// Number of posts to scrape: {int default: 0}
count: 0,
// Download posts or not. {boolean default: false}
download: false,
// Archive downloaded posts. {boolean default: false}
// If set to {false} then posts will be saved in the newly created folder
zip: false
// How many post should be downloaded asynchronously. Only if {download:true}: {int default: 5}
asyncDownload: 5,
// Media type to scrape: ["image", "video", "all"]: {string default: 'all'}
mediaType: 'all',
// Set proxy {string[] | string default: ''}
// http proxy: 127.0.0.1:8080
// socks proxy: socks5://127.0.0.1:8080
// You can pass proxies as an array and scraper will randomly select a proxy from the array to execute the requests
proxy: '',
// File name that will be used to save data to: {string default: '[id]'}
filename: '[id]',
// File path where all files will be saved: {string default: 'USER_HOME_DIR'}
filepath: `USER_HOME_DIR`,
// Output with information can be saved to a CSV or JSON files: {string default: 'na'}
// 'csv' to save in csv
// 'json' to save in json
// 'all' to save in json and csv
// 'na' to skip this step
filetype: `na`,
// Set initial cursor value to start pagination over the feed from the specific point: {string default: ''}
endCursor: ''
// Timeout between requests. If error 'rate limit' received then this option can be useful: {int default: 0}
timeout: 0,
// Some endpoints do require a valid session cookie value
// This value can be taken from the instagram web(you need to be authorized in the web version)
// Open inspector(google chrome -> right click on the web page -> inspector->Network)
// refresh page and in the "Network" section you will see the request, select it
// scroll down to the "Request Headers" section and look for "cookie:" section
// and there you will find this value "sessionid=BLAHLBAH"
session: "sessionid=BLAHLBAH"
};
Result will contain a bunch of data
instaTouch {
collector:[ARRAY_OF_DATA]
//Files are below
zip: '/{CURRENT_PATH}/natgeo_1552963581094.zip',
json: '/{CURRENT_PATH}/natgeo_1552963581094.json',
csv: '/{CURRENT_PATH}/natgeo_1552963581094.csv'
}
Example output for the methods: user, hashtag, location
{
id: '2311886241697642614',
shortcode: 'CAVeEm1gDh2',
type: 'GraphSidecar',
is_video: false,
dimension: { height: 1080, width: 1080 },
display_url:
'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/e35/97212979_112497166934732_8766432510789477700_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=4jd1cuOMYrkAX_y6CK2&oh=2aa0b339cdf653dac916a64a70c81e31&oe=5EEB5E07',
thumbnail_src:
'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/s640x640/97212979_112497166934732_8766432510789477700_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=4jd1cuOMYrkAX_y6CK2&oh=af5440bdf071108b7e74b1524c358e66&oe=5EED8CE4',
owner: { id: '25025320', username: 'instagram' },
description:
'FernandoMagalhães’(@mglhs_com)ever-evolvingfuturisticbeingsliveintheGenesisHumanProject.Alpha,acomputer-generatedworldhedreamedupattheendof2018.TheLondon-basedBrazilianartistusesproceduralmodeling,aprogrammingtechniquethatcreates3Dmodelsandtextures.\n\n“I’monlyabletoseethem[hischaracters]oncetherenderisdone—soit’skindoflikemeetingsomebodyforthefirsttime,”explainsFernando.“Ilovetoseethemandtrytounderstand,tofeelfromwheretheycamefrom,whotheyare,whattheydoandsoon.”\n\n“TodayI’mworkinginthisuniversethatIcreated,butmymindgoesmuchfurtherthanthat.Throughmywork,Ihopepeopleunderstandthatartgoesbeyondwhatweknowasart,there’sdifferentpaths,approachesandpossibilities.”#ThisWeekOnInstagram\n\nDigitalimagesby@mglhs_com',
comments: 5050,
likes: 412657,
comments_disabled: false,
taken_at_timestamp: 1589818338,
location: { id: '213385402', has_public_page: true, name: 'London,UnitedKingdom', slug: 'london-united-kingdom' },
hashtags: ['#ThisWeekOnInstagram'],
mentions: ['@mglhs_com', '@mglhs_com'],
};
Example output for the methods: comments
{
id: '17854856327003928',
text: 'Böyle şeytani figürleri yayınlamak mi zorundasınız. Euzu billahi mineşşeytanirracim Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.',
created_at: 1589837238,
did_report_as_spam: false,
owner: {
id: '13492154487',
is_verified: false,
profile_pic_url:
'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/s150x150/89832595_142698410416916_7218363900150939648_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ohc=dIhkVzLiHVUAX-o8Vx6&oh=d516c43b444dc3409ac3f0cca145f9ca&oe=5EEBA851',
username: 'hasan_dede4809',
},
likes: 0,
comments: 0,
};
Example output for the methods: likers
{
id: '27165506664',
username: 'josedhl_priv',
full_name: 'José David',
profile_pic_url:
'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/s150x150/80568189_848308822340996_1519415041114243072_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ohc=Kgmrwidffj0AX99RC-n&oh=a4e999c7ec74630c9a4a468272fc22c8&oe=5EEE2A91',
is_private: true,
is_verified: false,
};
MIT
Free Software