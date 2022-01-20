InstaTouch

Scrape useful information from instagram.

No login or password are required.

This is not an official API support and etc. This is just a scraper that is using instagram graph api to scrape media.

Content

Demo

Features

Scrape media posts from username, hashtag or location REQUIRES AN ACTIVE SESSION

Scrape comments from a specific instagram post

Scrape users who liked specific post REQUIRES AN ACTIVE SESSION

Scrape followers REQUIRES AN ACTIVE SESSION

Scrape following REQUIRES AN ACTIVE SESSION

Download and save media to a ZIP archive

Create JSON/CSV files with a post information

To Do

Improve documentation

More examples

More examples Web interface

Possible errors from instagram API

Rate Limit - Instagram API temporarily blocked your IP, you can wait a little, try to use a proxy or set the higher {timeout}

Installation

instatouch requires Node.js v8.6.0+ to run.

Install from NPM

$ npm i -g instatouch

Install from YARN

$ yarn global add instatouch

USAGE

In Terminal

$ instatouch -- help Usage: cli < command > [options] Commands: instatouch user [id] Scrape posts from username. Enter only username instatouch hashtag [id] Scrape posts from hashtag. Enter hashtag without instatouch location [id] Scrape posts from a specific location. Enter location ID instatouch comments [id] Scrape comments from a post. Enter post url or post id instatouch likers [id] Scrape users who liked a post. Enter post url or post id instatouch history View previous download history instatouch from-file [file] [async] Scrape users, hashtags, music, videos mentioned in a file. 1 value per 1 line Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --count, -c Number of post to scrape [default: 40] --mediaType, -m Media type to scrape [choices: "image" , "video" , "all" ] [default: "all" ] --proxy, -p Set single proxy [default: "" ] --proxy-file Use proxies from a file. Scraper will use random proxies from the file per each request. 1 line 1 proxy. [default: "" ] --session Set session. For example: sessionid=BLBLBLBLLBL [default: "" ] --timeout If you will receive error saying 'rate limit' , you can try to set timeout. Timeout is in mls: 1000 mls = 1 second [default: 0] --download, -d Download all scraped posts [boolean] [default: false ] --zip, -z ZIP all downloaded posts [boolean] [default: false ] --asyncDownload, -a How many posts should be downloaded at the same time. Try not to set more then 5 [default: 5] --filename, -f Set custom filename for the output files [default: "" ] --filepath Directory to save all output files. [default: "/Users/karl.wint" ] --filetype, -t Type of output file where post information will be saved. 'all' - save information about all posts to a 'json' and 'csv' . '' - do not save data in to files [choices: "csv" , "json" , "all" , "" ] [default: "csv" ] --store, -s Scraper will save the progress in the OS TMP or Custom folder and in the future usage will only download new posts avoiding duplicates [boolean] [default: false ] --historypath Set custom path where history file/files will be stored [default: "/var/folders/d5/fyh1_f2926q7c65g7skc0qh80000gn/T" ] --remove, -r Delete the history record by entering "TYPE:INPUT" or "all" to clean all the history . For example: user:bob [default: "" ] -- help Show help [boolean]

Output File Example

Get Session Id

In order to access user,hashtag,location,likers,comments data you need an active session cookie value! This value can be taken from the instagram web(you need to be authorized in the web version)

Open inspector for example in Google Chrome browser then right click on the web page -> inspector -> Network

Refresh the page

In the "Network" section you will see the request, select it, scroll down to the "Request Headers" section and look for the "cookie:" section, there you will find this value "sessionid=BLAHLBAH"

Use it

Module

Methods

.user( 'tiktok' , options) .hashtag( 'summer' , options) .location( '' , options) .comments( 'https://www.instagram.com/p/CATMghXnGrg/' , options) .likers( 'https://www.instagram.com/p/CATMghXnGrg/' , options) .followers( 'instagram' , options) .following( 'instagram' , options) .getUserMeta( 'USERNAME' , options) .getPostMeta( 'https://www.instagram.com/p/CATMghXnGrg/' , options)

Options

const options = { count : 0 , download : false , zip : false asyncDownload : 5 , mediaType : 'all' , proxy : '' , filename : '[id]' , filepath : `USER_HOME_DIR` , filetype : `na` , endCursor : '' timeout : 0 , session : "sessionid=BLAHLBAH" };

Result will contain a bunch of data

instaTouch { collector :[ARRAY_OF_DATA] zip : '/{CURRENT_PATH}/natgeo_1552963581094.zip' , json : '/{CURRENT_PATH}/natgeo_1552963581094.json' , csv : '/{CURRENT_PATH}/natgeo_1552963581094.csv' }

Json Output Example

Feed

Example output for the methods: user, hashtag, location

{ id : '2311886241697642614' , shortcode : 'CAVeEm1gDh2' , type : 'GraphSidecar' , is_video : false , dimension : { height : 1080 , width : 1080 }, display_url : 'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/e35/97212979_112497166934732_8766432510789477700_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=4jd1cuOMYrkAX_y6CK2&oh=2aa0b339cdf653dac916a64a70c81e31&oe=5EEB5E07' , thumbnail_src : 'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/s640x640/97212979_112497166934732_8766432510789477700_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=4jd1cuOMYrkAX_y6CK2&oh=af5440bdf071108b7e74b1524c358e66&oe=5EED8CE4' , owner : { id : '25025320' , username : 'instagram' }, description : 'FernandoMagalhães’(@mglhs_com)ever-evolvingfuturisticbeingsliveintheGenesisHumanProject.Alpha,acomputer-generatedworldhedreamedupattheendof2018.TheLondon-basedBrazilianartistusesproceduralmodeling,aprogrammingtechniquethatcreates3Dmodelsandtextures.⁣

⁣

“I’monlyabletoseethem[hischaracters]oncetherenderisdone—soit’skindoflikemeetingsomebodyforthefirsttime,”explainsFernando.“Ilovetoseethemandtrytounderstand,tofeelfromwheretheycamefrom,whotheyare,whattheydoandsoon.”⁣

⁣

“TodayI’mworkinginthisuniversethatIcreated,butmymindgoesmuchfurtherthanthat.Throughmywork,Ihopepeopleunderstandthatartgoesbeyondwhatweknowasart,there’sdifferentpaths,approachesandpossibilities.”#ThisWeekOnInstagram⁣

⁣

Digitalimagesby@mglhs_com' , comments : 5050 , likes : 412657 , comments_disabled : false , taken_at_timestamp : 1589818338 , location : { id : '213385402' , has_public_page : true , name : 'London,UnitedKingdom' , slug : 'london-united-kingdom' }, hashtags : [ '#ThisWeekOnInstagram' ], mentions : [ '@mglhs_com' , '@mglhs_com' ], };

Example output for the methods: comments

{ id : '17854856327003928' , text : 'Böyle şeytani figürleri yayınlamak mi zorundasınız. Euzu billahi mineşşeytanirracim Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.' , created_at : 1589837238 , did_report_as_spam : false , owner : { id : '13492154487' , is_verified : false , profile_pic_url : 'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/s150x150/89832595_142698410416916_7218363900150939648_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ohc=dIhkVzLiHVUAX-o8Vx6&oh=d516c43b444dc3409ac3f0cca145f9ca&oe=5EEBA851' , username : 'hasan_dede4809' , }, likes : 0 , comments : 0 , };

Likers

Example output for the methods: likers

{ id : '27165506664' , username : 'josedhl_priv' , full_name : 'José David' , profile_pic_url : 'https://scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/s150x150/80568189_848308822340996_1519415041114243072_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-hel2-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ohc=Kgmrwidffj0AX99RC-n&oh=a4e999c7ec74630c9a4a468272fc22c8&oe=5EEE2A91' , is_private : true , is_verified : false , };

License

MIT

Free Software