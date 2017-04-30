Instascan

Real-time webcam-driven HTML5 QR code scanner. Try the live demo.

Installing

Note: Chrome requires HTTPS when using the WebRTC API. Any pages using this library should be served over HTTPS.

NPM

npm install --save instascan

const Instascan = require ( 'instascan' );

Bower

Pending. Drop a note if you need Bower support.

Minified

Copy instascan.min.js from the releases page and load with:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "instascan.min.js" > </ script >

Example

< html > < head > < title > Instascan </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "instascan.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < video id = "preview" > </ video > < script type = "text/javascript" > let scanner = new Instascan.Scanner({ video : document .getElementById( 'preview' ) }); scanner.addListener( 'scan' , function ( content ) { console .log(content); }); Instascan.Camera.getCameras().then( function ( cameras ) { if (cameras.length > 0 ) { scanner.start(cameras[ 0 ]); } else { console .error( 'No cameras found.' ); } }).catch( function ( e ) { console .error(e); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

API

let scanner = new Instascan.Scanner(opts)

Create a new scanner with options:

let opts = { continuous : true , video : document .getElementById( 'preview' ), mirror : true , captureImage : false , backgroundScan : true , refractoryPeriod : 5000 , scanPeriod : 1 };

Activate camera and start scanning using it as the source. Returns promise.

and start scanning using it as the source. Returns promise. This must be called in order to use scanner.scan or receive scan events.

or receive events. camera : Instance of Instascan.Camera from Instascan.Camera.getCameras .

: Instance of from . .then(function () { ... }) : called when camera is active and scanning has started.

: called when camera is active and scanning has started. .catch(function (err) { ... }) Called when an error occurs trying to initialize the camera for scanning. err : An Instascan.MediaError in the case of a known getUserMedia failure (see error types).



Stop scanning and deactivate the camera. Returns promise.

.then(function () { ... }) : called when camera and scanning have stopped.

let result = scanner.scan()

Scan video immediately for a QR code.

QR codes recognized with this method are not emitted via the scan event.

event. If no QR code is detected, result is null .

is . result.content : Scanned content decoded from the QR code.

: Scanned content decoded from the QR code. result.image : Undefined if scanner.captureImage is false , otherwise, see the scan event for format.

Emitted when a QR code is scanned using the camera in continuous mode (see scanner.continuous ).

). callback : function (content, image) content : Scanned content decoded from the QR code. image : null if scanner.captureImage is false , otherwise, a base64-encoded WebP-compressed data URI of the camera frame used to decode the QR code.

:

Emitted when the scanner becomes active as the result of scanner.start or the tab gaining focus.

or the tab gaining focus. If opts.video element was specified, it will have the active CSS class.

element was specified, it will have the CSS class. callback : function ()

Emitted when the scanner becomes inactive as the result of scanner.stop or the tab losing focus.

or the tab losing focus. If opts.video element was specified, it will have the inactive CSS class.

element was specified, it will have the CSS class. callback : function ()

Enumerate available video devices. Returns promise.

.then(function (cameras) { ... }) Called when cameras are available. cameras : Array of Instascan.Camera instances available for use.

.catch(function (err) { ... }) Called when an error occurs while getting cameras. err : An Instascan.MediaError in the case of a known getUserMedia failure (see error types).



Unique camera ID provided by the browser.

These IDs are stable and can be persisted across instances of your application (e.g. in localStorage).

Camera name, including manufacturer and model

e.g. "Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000".

Compatibility

Instascan works on non-iOS platforms in any browser that supports the WebRTC/getUserMedia API, which currently includes Chome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge. IE and Safari are not supported.

Instascan does not work on iOS since Apple does not yet support WebRTC in WebKit and forces other browser vendors (Chrome, Firefox, Opera) to use their implementation of WebKit. Apple is actively working on WebRTC support in WebKit.

Performance

Many factors affect how quickly and reliably Instascan can detect QR codes.

If you control creation of the QR code, consider the following:

A larger physical code is better. A 2" square code is better than a 1" square code.

Flat, smooth, matte surfaces are better than curved, rough, glossy surfaces.

Include a sufficient quiet zone, the white border surrounding QR code. The quiet zone should be at least four times the width of an individual element in your QR code.

A simpler code is better. You can use this QR code generator to see how your input affects complexity.

For the same length, numeric content is simpler than ASCII content, which is simpler than Unicode content.

Shorter content is simpler. If you're encoding a URL, consider using a shortener such as goo.gl or bit.ly.

When scanning, consider the following:

QR code orientation doesn't matter.

Higher resolution video is better, but is more CPU intensive.

Direct, orthogonal scanning is better than scanning at an angle.

Blurry video greatly reduces scanner performance.

Auto-focus can cause lags in detection as the camera adjusts focus. Consider disabling it or using a fixed-focus camera with the subject positioned at the focal point.

Exposure adjustment on cameras can cause lags in detection. Consider disabling it or having a fixed white backdrop.

Example Setup

Purpose: To scan QR code stickers on paper cards and plastic bags.

Camera: Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000, 720p, fixed focus, around $30 USD.

Small support to ensure camera is focused on subject.

White paper backdrop to mitigate exposure adjustment.

Credits

Powered by the Emscripten JavaScript build of the C++ port of the ZXing Java library.

License

Copyright © 2016 Chris Schmich

MIT License. See LICENSE for details.