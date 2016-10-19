Promisify Node-style asynchronous functions by putting a
.promise after them (or after the object for methods).
If you use this library then if you put
.promise after a Node-style
asynchronous function, it will turn it into a function that returns a promise
instead of taking a callback.
import 'instapromise';
import fs from 'fs';
let p = fs.readFile.promise('/tmp/hello', 'utf8');
p.then(console.log);
The original function is available as a property on the promise-generating function (
.___instapromiseOriginalFunction___).
If you want to promisify methods, use
.promise after the object and before the method name.
import 'instapromise';
import fs from 'fs';
let p = fs.promise.readFile('/tmp/hello', 'utf8');
p.then(console.log);
Non-enumerable properties like class methods are now promisified.
Functions with names that would cause syntax errors (like
default) are supported.
The
___instapromiseOriginalFunction___ property is now non-enumerable so it doesn't show up when serializing functions whose
promise property has been accessed before.
The
Promise polyfill is no longer provided. 1.x provided a polyfill for environments without a native
Promise implementation, but in general, most environments you'll use now provide
Promise.
This code is based on the proxying code used in fibrous.