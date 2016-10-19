Instapromise

Promisify Node-style asynchronous functions by putting a .promise after them (or after the object for methods).

If you use this library then if you put .promise after a Node-style asynchronous function, it will turn it into a function that returns a promise instead of taking a callback.

import 'instapromise' ; import fs from 'fs' ; let p = fs.readFile.promise( '/tmp/hello' , 'utf8' ); p.then( console .log);

The original function is available as a property on the promise-generating function ( .___instapromiseOriginalFunction___ ).

If you want to promisify methods, use .promise after the object and before the method name.

import 'instapromise' ; import fs from 'fs' ; let p = fs.promise.readFile( '/tmp/hello' , 'utf8' ); p.then( console .log);

Changelog

Non-enumerable properties like class methods are now promisified. Functions with names that would cause syntax errors (like default ) are supported.

The ___instapromiseOriginalFunction___ property is now non-enumerable so it doesn't show up when serializing functions whose promise property has been accessed before.

The Promise polyfill is no longer provided. 1.x provided a polyfill for environments without a native Promise implementation, but in general, most environments you'll use now provide Promise .

Credits

This code is based on the proxying code used in fibrous.