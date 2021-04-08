All-in-one TypeScript and Sass compiler for web applications! 📦 🚀
npm install -g instapack
pnpmcan also be used but not
yarn. Yarn 2 is incompatible with instapack due to Plug'n'Play NOT SUPPORTED by TypeScript (and Visual Studio)!
A local installation in the project is usually more desirable for pinning and synchronizing the instapack version used by the CI and the development team.
Ensure
package.json exists in the project folder. (If not, run
npm init -y)
Open command prompt in that folder to install instapack locally:
npm install instapack -D -E
Add npm run scripts in
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"init": "ipack new react",
"dev": "ipack -R",
"build": "ipack",
}
}
To develop using instapack, simply run the commands:
npm run init
npm run dev
npm run build
mkdir MyWebApp
cd MyWebApp
ipack new empty
ipack
Out of the box, these files will be used as the program entry points:
client/js/index.ts compiled to
wwwroot/js/ipack.js
Include this file at the bottom of your HTML / before
</body> using
<script> so the browser can render the page while downloading the script.
Anything imported from
node_modules will be put into
ipack.dll.js. Please also include this file in your HTML just before
ipack.js
client/css/index.scss compiled to
wwwroot/css/ipack.css
Include this file at the top of your HTML / before
</head> using
<link> so the browser can style and render the page as it loads.
Spiced 🌶️ with AutoPrefixer for applying CSS vendor-prefixes automatically!
Assets (files or folders) declared in
copy settings in
package.json will be copied to
wwwroot sub-folder from
node_modules packages.
client,
wwwroot,
ipack.js, and
ipack.csscan be renamed in project settings. Read more ↓
Currently supported Node.js is the latest version 14 or 12 (LTS).
When using Visual Studio 2017 or 2019, install the latest TypeScript SDK.
If using the latest Visual Studio Code, it should come with the latest TypeScript support out of the box.
Zero Configurations: Hyper-opinionated front-end project build system. It just works! 💖
Beginner-friendly: Lower the barrier of entry for developing a modern web app. 🎈
Unify and standardize team build system across multiple projects, for any JS frameworks. ✊
Built-in new project scaffold tool for assorted JS frameworks. 🎁
Improve source code quality and maintainability with type hints, recommended lints, and compile-time checks. 👓
Rich debugging experience: set breakpoints, view variables, and step into the TypeScript source code! 🔍
Introduce structures to the front-end source code using standard module systems. 🍱
Enforce best practices when building apps, which may significantly impact page load time. 🛠️ (i.e. tree-shaking, code-splitting, bundling, and minification)
Blur the boundary between design-time and coding-time using lightning-fast
serve or
watch +
dev build mode. ⚡
instapack is a first-class end-to-end TypeScript and Sass build tool. 🎩 Meaning, it comes with an assurance to compile projects written using standard TypeScript or Sass successfully regardless of frameworks used. 🌈 This mindset is the differentiating factor between instapack and other CLI tools, which tend to be designed framework-first but TypeScript-second!
instapack is battle-tested 🔪 and is designed to cover most normal use cases when developing a modern web app. Powered by webpack, instapack readily consumes modern JS modules (ES, CommonJS, UMD) and more (plain HTML templates, Vue SFC, TypeScript JSX).
With this powerful tool, you can save time ⌚, save precious SSD space 👾, and save yourself from the pain of maintaining project build scripts! ☕
You may use
instapack or
ipack to invoke the command line interface.
Scaffolds a new instapack project into current working directory. All templates target ES2015, compatible with modern major browsers unless noted otherwise. These templates are available:
empty for a minimal clean slate.
react for developing a web app using React and Bootstrap 5.
vue for developing a web app using the new Vue.js 3 and Bootstrap 5!
vue2 for developing a web app using Vue.js 2 and Bootstrap 5.
blazor for developing a web app using the ASP.NET Core Blazor framework, which allows SPA-like experience using C# programming language instead of JS.
namespace configuration ↓
angularjs for developing a legacy web app targeting ES5 browsers (Internet Explorer 10+) using AngularJS 1.7 and Bootstrap 3. Also includes jquery-validation-unobtrusive for ASP.NET MVC client-side validation. DO NOT USE THIS TEMPLATE!
If no template parameter is provided,
react will be chosen. ⚛️
Performs compilation of selected project type. Available projects:
all,
js,
css and
copy. If no project parameter is provided,
all will be chosen.
In addition, build flags are available:
--watch or
-w enables automatic incremental build on source code changes. :robot:
--dev or
-d disables build outputs optimization and minification for FAST build! 🔥
--serve or
-s enables Hot Reload development mode using dedicated build server. ♻️ Read more ↓
--https can be used with
--serve flag, allowing the Hot Reload dev server to use
https:// protocol.
--experimental-react-refresh or
-R enables dev server with React Fast Refresh (new native Hot Reload).
--no-sourcemaps disables source maps, producing undebuggable outputs. 🐛 (Slightly improves build speed)
--stats generates
stats.json next to the TypeScript build outputs, which can be analyzed by a third-party tool: webpack-bundle-analyzer. This flag will be ignored during watch mode.
--cow allows overwriting files in output folder by
copy assets build tool.
Multiple build flags can be combined, for example:
ipack -dw=
dev+
watchmode
package-manager allows setting default package manager to be used for restoring and integrity-checking
node_modules prior build. Possible values:
npm,
pnpm,
yarn,
disabled (default:
npm)
The
yarnsetting refers to the legacy Yarn 1.
mute disables voice assistant on build fails during watch mode when set to
true. Possible values:
true and
false (default:
false)
instapack puts configurations inside
package.json to reduce project files clutter. For example, this is the included
package.json with
vue template:
name,
version,
private, and
dependenciesfields were removed for brevity.
{
"instapack": {
"output": "wwwroot",
"alias": {
"vee-validate": "vee-validate/dist/vee-validate.full"
}
}
}
input allows setting the input folder path. By default, it is set to
client
output allows setting the output folder path. By default, it is set to
wwwroot
jsOut allows setting the JS output file name. By default, it is set to
ipack.js
cssOut allows setting the CSS output file name. By default, it is set to
ipack.css
namespace allows exposing modules exported via JS entry point (
index.ts) to be accessed as an object in the browser
window global object.
namespace: "instapack" enables accessing
export function foo() as
window.instapack.foo() (which then can be invoked via Blazor JS Interop:
await JsRuntime.InvokeAsync<string>("instapack.foo");)
umdLibraryProject can be set to
true to allow building a single-entry-point (without
.dll.js file) UMD JS bundle. Use this option when developing a library package! (e.g. npm or Razor Class Library)
namespace option to name your UMD module. Not setting
namespace option will result in the assignment of all properties returned by the entry point be assigned directly to the root object.
alias allows overriding module
import calls from all files, including dependencies. Read more ↗
externals allows rewriting module
import calls from all files, including dependencies, to globally exposed objects via
window object. Read more ↗
This technique enables usage of scripts hosted on CDN such as unpkg!
This technique also allows referencing non-module, old-school IIFE JS loaded via
<script> which provides excellent interop with older libraries!
Example:
{
"instapack": {
"externals": {
"jquery": "$"
}
}
}
// converts this...
import jQuery from 'jquery';
// into something similar to this...
// const jQuery = window["$"];
// allowing CDN to be used instead of bundling the library:
// <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
copy allows copying static assets from the npm folder (
node_modules) into the project output folder (e.g.
wwwroot) during build.
This is a BETA feature inspired by Visual Studio LibMan.
library accepts a package name. The package MUST be installed in the project
package.json and cannot be transient implicit / merely a sub-dependency of other packages.
files accepts a list of file names OR folder names OR glob patterns.
destination accepts a sub-folder path inside the project output directory.
The copy output preserves the folder structure of the origin folders up to the topmost common directory path. (For example, copying
node_modules/library/a/b/c.txt and
node_modules/library/a/d/f.txt will result in
wwwroot/destination/b/c.txt and
wwwroot/destination/d/f.txt to be created)
Example:
Copy all files inside
node_modules/@fortawesome/fontawesome-free/webfontsfolder, except files in that folder prefixed with
fa-brandsinto project output sub-folder
wwwroot/webfonts
{
"instapack": {
"copy": [
{
"library": "@fortawesome/fontawesome-free",
"files": [
"webfonts",
"!webfonts/fa-brands*"
],
"destination": "webfonts"
}
]
}
}
port1 can be set for declaring a static port number to be used by the Hot Reload server. If not set or is already used, the port number will be randomized. Read more ↓
instapack supports
.babelrc in the project root folder. Babel transformations will be applied AFTER TypeScript compilation.
instapack 8 supports ESLint 7 configuration, applied directly in-memory to TypeScript source code during type-check.
Source code will be linted only when it can be compiled correctly.
Here is an example
.eslintrc.json placed in the project root (next to
tsconfig.json). eslint and typescript-eslint packages are required to be installed in the project:
npm install eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin @typescript-eslint/parser -D
{
"root": true,
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/eslint-recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended"
],
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": 2020,
"sourceType": "module"
},
"env": {
"browser": true,
"commonjs": true
}
}
To make ESLint errors visible in Visual Studio Code, install the ESLint extension: https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=dbaeumer.vscode-eslint
Out of the box, instapack lints
<script lang="ts"></script> in Vue Single-File Components without any special ESLint configuration for Vue.js! ✔️
However, these lint errors will not be visible in Visual Studio Code... To remedy this issue, add these packages to the project and use the following special ESLint configuration instead:
npm install eslint-plugin-vue vue-eslint-parser eslint-config-prettier -D
{
"root": true,
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:vue/recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/eslint-recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended",
"prettier/vue"
],
"parserOptions": {
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"ecmaVersion": 2020,
"sourceType": "module"
},
"env": {
"browser": true,
"commonjs": true
}
}
For React projects, add one additional package and use this
.eslintrc.json instead:
npm install eslint-plugin-react -D
{
"root": true,
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:react/recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/eslint-recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended"
],
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": 2020,
"sourceType": "module"
},
"env": {
"browser": true,
"commonjs": true
},
"settings": {
"react": {
"version": "detect"
}
}
}
Hot Reload development mode allows a developer to update application code while preserving runtime states, without triggering browser refresh when not needed.
instapack supports Hot Reload for popular JS frameworks by using
--serve or
-s flags, which also enables
watch and
dev modes automatically.
Hot Reload for Vue.js projects using Single-File Component format (
.vue) has been enabled out of the box.
No further configurations necessary! 🎉
When using
--experimental-react-refresh build flag, Fast Refresh (Hot Reload) for React projects has been enabled out of the box without requiring any code changes!
If not using Fast Refresh, use react-hot-loader package and configure the project manually, following the instructions provided.
Imports and exports other
.ts /
.tsx files in the project or normal JS modules from
node_modules. This technique allows the ease of development using intellisense for modules with type definitions:
The module has
types or
typings field pointing to TypeScript declaration files (
*.d.ts) in its
package.json. For example:
vue,
linq
The module has @types installed. For example,
react and
@types/react
import List from 'linq';
When the imported module does not have any type definitions, it will be imported as
anydata type (no intellisense).
instapack supports code-splitting using ESM dynamic
import() syntax to load on-demand modules automatically, greatly reducing the initial page load on large application:
Vue.component(
'my-component',
// The `import` function returns a Promise<T>
() => import('./MyComponent.vue')
)
An excerpt of build log when using dynamic import:
[02:41:10] ipack.0.js 70.1 kB
[02:41:10] ipack.dll.js 220 kB
[02:41:10] ipack.js 2.76 kB
To use this syntax within TypeScript,
modulecompiler option in
tsconfig.jsonmust be set to
esnext
Imports Node.js modules within the project or from
node_modules. However, you WILL NOT get intellisense! (Modules will be imported as
any data type.)
const $ = require('jquery');
CommonJS
requiremethod in TypeScript is provided through
@types/requirejsor
@types/nodepackages.
Imports an
.html file to be minified and stringified. This technique is invaluable for working with frameworks relying on HTML-based templates such as AngularJS:
// ESM syntax
import template from './MyTemplate.html';
// CJS syntax
const templateCJS: string = require('./MyTemplate.html');
A global TypeScript definition file for
*.htmlmodule is required for importing the
.htmlfile from TypeScript using ESM syntax.
// html-shim.d.ts
declare module "*.html" {
const _: string;
export default _;
}
Imports strongly-typed, static JSON file in the TypeScript project using the
import syntax:
// ESM syntax
import settings from './settings.json';
// CJS syntax
const settingsCJS = require('./settings.json');
ESM syntax requires
resolveJsonModulecompiler option in
tsconfig.jsonto be set to
true
import Hello from './Hello.vue';
<template>
<h1>Hello from {{ compiler }} and {{ framework }}!</h1>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
import Vue from 'vue';
import Component from 'vue-class-component';
@Component({
props: ['framework', 'compiler']
})
export default class Hello extends Vue {
framework: string | undefined;
compiler: string | undefined;
}
</script>
*.vue module is required for importing Vue components from TypeScript:
// vue-shim.d.ts
declare module "*.vue" {
import Vue from "vue";
export default Vue;
}
<style> (or
<style scoped> or
<style module>) code blocks should work, but Sass CANNOT be used and the resulting CSS will NOT be auto-prefixed and minified. You are advised to write CSS using the instapack Sass project instead!
When using Visual Studio Code, install Vetur extension to get syntax highlighting and TypeScript intellisense.
instapack 8.0.0 can compile Vue 3 components too! Below example showcases a Vue 3 component written using the brand new Composition API.
import Hello from './Hello.vue';
<template>
<div>
<button type="button" @click="onClick">{{count}}</button>
</div>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
import { defineComponent, ref } from 'vue';
export default defineComponent({
props: {},
/**
* https://v3.vuejs.org/guide/composition-api-introduction.html#basics-of-composition-api
*/
setup(props) {
const count = ref(0);
const onClick = () => {
count.value++;
};
return {
count,
onClick
};
}
})
</script>
When using Visual Studio Code, install Volar extension to get syntax highlighting and TypeScript intellisense.
A different global TypeScript definition file for
*.vue module is required for importing Vue components from TypeScript:
declare module '*.vue' {
import { Component } from 'vue';
const component: Component;
export default component;
}
instapack also has a custom Node-like but standard-compliant Sass module system using
@use,
@forward, and
@import syntaxes.
HEADS UP! The Sass team discourages the continued use of the
@importrule. Sass will gradually phase it out over the next few years, and eventually remove it from the language entirely. Prefer the
@userule instead.
According to the official Sass CSS Imports specification, these imports will be treated as 'Plain CSS'
@import (file NOT included in resulting bundle):
The imported URL / query path begins with
http:// or
https://
The query path explicitly ends with
.css extension. ⚠️
NOT compiled:
@import './thing.css'
Compiled and included:
@import './thing' or
@use './thing'
The query path is syntactically defined as a
url()
The argument has a media query and/or a supports query.
Includes
[name].scss and
[name].css files relative to the source, including
_[name].scss partial files. (Standard Sass behavior)
Includes index files in a named folder relative to the source:
[name]/index.scss or
[name]/_index.scss (Standard Sass behavior) or
[name]/index.css
Includes files resolved from
node_modules and reads
package.json to resolve
.css file in the
style field!
import 'library/dist/library.css' is equivalent to the Sass project import:
@use 'library/dist/library'
instapack supports defining variables in
process.env global object. Variables coming from
process.env are always strings.
Using
process.envin a TypeScript project requires
@types/nodepackage installed.
The file
.env in the root project folder will be read and parsed.
For example:
FOO=bar will define
process.env.FOO as
'bar'
Due to technical reasons,
.envfile cannot be watched.
Build flag
--env accepts object-like notation:
Variables passed using the flag will be merged with variables defined in
.env
Variables passed using the flag takes takes priority / overrides the variables defined in
.env
For example:
ipack --env.FOO=bar --env.HELLO=world
TypeScript allows importing modules using non-relative path request query using the
paths (and
baseUrl) compiler options in
tsconfig.json
instapack attempts to mimic TypeScript module resolution behavior when building the project. For example:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": "./client/js",
"paths": {
"*": [
"*",
"globals/*"
],
"stuff": ["lib/stuff"],
"stuff/*": ["lib/stuff/*"]
}
}
}
Will be automatically translated into instapack
alias options:
{
"stuff$": [ "D:/project/client/js/lib/stuff" ],
"stuff": [ "D:/project/client/js/lib/stuff" ]
}
$suffix in
aliasoptions key signify an exact query string match.
AND the internal webpack
resolve.modules option:
[
"D:/project/client/js",
"D:/project/client/js/globals",
"node_modules"
]
These options allow unusual module imports using non-relative paths:
import { x } from 'stuff'; // might resolve to /client/js/lib/stuff/index.ts
import { y } from 'stuff/y'; // might resolve to /client/js/lib/stuff/y.ts
import { xyz } from 'abc/def'; // might resolve to /client/js/abc/def.ts or /client/js/globals/abc/def.ts
instapack will also not resolve symlinks if TypeScript compiler option
preserveSymlinks is set to
true
Starting version 4.0.0, instapack follows Semantic Versioning.
Bug reports will be dealt promptly. Periodic maintenance will be also done by updating dependencies version. These actions will increment the patch version.
New non-breaking features will increment the minor version. Breaking changes will increment the major version. View breaking changes here.
Occasionally, beta builds will be published (
instapack@beta) for showcasing the bleeding edge version of the tool.
Alternatively, you may build directly from the source code repository:
git clone https://github.com/ryanelian/instapack.git
cd instapack
./link.ps1
./build.ps1
ipack --version
Yes, absolutely!
If it worked when using normal JS, it WILL work with instapack. (Other frameworks not shipped in new project templates such as Angular 2+, Preact, Inferno.js, Mithril.js are known to be working with instapack.)
Add the packages required for your project and then start hacking. We'll take care of the outputs.
If there are newer major frameworks requiring custom file compilation (like
.vue) AND it happened to support TypeScript, please create an issue to allow instapack to be modified to support such formats.
As of June 2017, all major browsers (except Internet Explorer) supports ES2015. iOS 10.3 and above supports ES2015.
Internet Explorer 11 and Windows 7 are no longer supported by Microsoft and no longer receive security patches. The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser update is now available for enterprise customers running Windows 7 (Download: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge), which is supported for that OS until at least July 15, 2021 and supports IE Mode for legacy websites (e.g. ActiveX) backward compatibility.
This is a sample Dockerfile build recipe for building ASP.NET Core + instapack project:
This recipe assumes that the project
Dockerfileis located in the root
/solution folder (next to
/MyApp.sln), with the ASP.NET Core + instapack project located in
/MyApp(
/MyApp/MyApp.csprojand
/MyApp/package.json)
FROM node:12-slim AS instapack
# using pnpm is faster (optional)
RUN npm install -g pnpm
RUN pnpm install -g instapack
COPY . /src
WORKDIR /src/MyApp
RUN ipack
FROM mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/sdk:5.0 as build
COPY --from=instapack /src /src
WORKDIR /src/MyApp
RUN dotnet restore
RUN dotnet publish -c Release
FROM mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/aspnet:5.0 as runtime
COPY --from=build /src/MyApp/bin/Release/net5.0/publish /app
WORKDIR /app
ENTRYPOINT ["dotnet", "MyApp.dll"]
Build locally using Linux container:
docker build --pull --tag myapp:0.0.1 .
Run app via command:
docker run -p 12345:80 myapp:0.0.1
When developing multiple front-end projects in one solution, simply run instapack multiple times in different
WORKDIR
Place
.gitlab-ci.yml next to the
Dockerfile to automatically build the image remotely on-commit, then push the image to the GitLab registry:
image: docker:latest
services:
- docker:dind
stages:
- build
before_script:
- docker login -u gitlab-ci-token -p $CI_JOB_TOKEN registry.gitlab.com
build:
stage: build
script:
- docker build --pull -t $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE:$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME .
- docker push $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE:$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME
Install the VS Code extension: Debugger for Chrome, open the project root folder (where
package.json is located) using VS Code.
Create a folder
.vscode and a file
launch.json inside it:
{
"configurations": [
{
"name": "Chrome",
"type": "chrome",
"request": "launch",
"url": "http://localhost:43371/",
"webRoot": "${workspaceFolder}",
"smartStep": true
}
]
}
Replace the
url parameter with the correct URL of your app, then press F5 on your keyboard!
Nope.
Nope.
Nope.
However, you can eject the
client folder out of the back-end project folder, rename the
jsOut file, and then redirect the
output folder path back into the assets folder of the back-end project:
├───backend
│ └───wwwroot
│ ├───css
│ │ frontend1.css
│ │ frontend2.css
│ └───js
│ frontend1.dll.js
│ frontend1.js
│ frontend2.dll.js
│ frontend2.js
│
├───frontend1
│ │ package.json
│ │ tsconfig.json
│ │
│ └───client
│ ├───css
│ │ index.scss
│ └───js
│ index.ts
│
└───frontend2
│ package.json
│ tsconfig.json
│
└───client
├───css
│ index.scss
└───js
index.ts
This is the preferred way of doing things because:
You may have multiple front-end projects for a single back-end project, which may aid in version management and build speed (parallelization).
Every front-end project can have vastly different
tsconfig.json and
package.json setup. (e.g. Same dependencies, different versions!)
Generally, prevent front-end projects from screwing around with each other's code.
Windows Defender or other anti-virus software apparently slow down package restores and IDEs when opening projects. The remedy to this issue is to:
Add anti-virus exclusion to NodeJS installation folder:
C:\Program Files\nodejs. To double check, type:
where.exe node
Add anti-virus exclusion to
%APPDATA%\npm and
%APPDATA%\npm-cache folders.
Add anti-virus exclusion to Git installation folder:
C:\Program Files\Git. To double check, type:
where.exe git
Use very short root folder name for projects, such as
D:\VS, to avoid potential problems with Windows system paths over 260 characters long. Then exclude the folder from the anti-virus.
The new Windows Terminal with Powershell Core.