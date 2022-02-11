openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

instantsearch.js-msjahun

by algolia
4.29.0 (see all)

⚡️ A JavaScript library for building performant and instant search experiences with Algolia.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

107

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

InstantSearch.js

InstantSearch.js is a JavaScript library for building performant and instant search experiences with Algolia.

Version License Build Status Pull reminders

InstantSearch.js is a vanilla JavaScript library that lets you create an instant-search result experience using Algolia’s search API. It is part of the InstantSearch family:

InstantSearch.js | React InstantSearch | Vue InstantSearch | Angular InstantSearch | React InstantSearch Native | InstantSearch Android | InstantSearch iOS

Table of contents

Why

You should be using InstantSearch if you want to:

  • Design search experiences with best practices
  • Customize your components at will
  • Remain independent from external frameworks

Getting started

Using InstantSearch.js is as simple as adding this JavaScript code to your page:

// 1. Instantiate the search
const search = instantsearch({
  indexName: 'instant_search',
  searchClient: algoliasearch('latency', '6be0576ff61c053d5f9a3225e2a90f76'),
});

search.addWidgets([
  // 2. Create an interactive search box
  instantsearch.widgets.searchBox({
    container: '#searchbox',
    placeholder: 'Search for products',
  }),

  // 3. Plug the search results into the product container
  instantsearch.widgets.hits({
    container: '#products',
    templates: {
      item: '{{#helpers.highlight}}{ "attribute": "name" }{{/helpers.highlight}}',
    },
  }),

  // 4. Make the brands refinable
  instantsearch.widgets.refinementList({
    container: '#brand',
    attribute: 'brand',
  }),
]);

// 5. Start the search!
search.start();

Edit on CodeSandbox

To learn more about the library, follow the getting started guide or check how to add it to your own project.

Installation

npm install instantsearch.js algoliasearch
# or
yarn add instantsearch.js algoliasearch

TypeScript users

To use InstantSearch.js in a TypeScript environment, depending on your algoliasearch version, you need to import different types.

You still need to import these types even if you don't use InstantSearch.js with algoliasearch.

algoliasearch v4.x

This version uses types provided by both algoliasearch and @algolia/client-search.

yarn add algoliasearch@4 @algolia/client-search

algoliasearch v3.x

yarn add @types/algoliasearch@3

v3.x is deprecated and will soon no longer be supported.

Documentation

The documentation is available on the Algolia website.

Demos

E-commerceMediaTravel
E-commerce demo previewMedia demo previewTourism demo preview

See more demos on the website.

Playground

You can get to know InstantSearch.js on this playground.

Start by adding widgets and tweaking the display. Once you feel familiar with the library, we recommend following the getting started guide.

Browser support

We support the last two versions of major browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari).

Please refer to the browser support section in the documentation to use InstantSearch.js on other browsers.

Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the library.

Contributing

We welcome all contributors, from casual to regular 💙

  • Bug report. Is something not working as expected? Send a bug report.
  • Feature request. Would you like to add something to the library? Send a feature request.
  • Documentation. Did you find a typo in the doc? Open an issue and we'll take care of it.
  • Development. If you don't know where to start, you can check the open issues that are tagged easy, the bugs or chores.

To start contributing to code, you need to:

  1. Fork the project
  2. Clone the repository
  3. Install the dependencies: yarn
  4. Run the development mode: yarn start
  5. Open the stories

Please read our contribution process to learn more.

License

InstantSearch.js is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial