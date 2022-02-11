InstantSearch.js is a JavaScript library for building performant and instant search experiences with Algolia.

InstantSearch.js is a vanilla JavaScript library that lets you create an instant-search result experience using Algolia’s search API. It is part of the InstantSearch family:

InstantSearch.js | React InstantSearch | Vue InstantSearch | Angular InstantSearch | React InstantSearch Native | InstantSearch Android | InstantSearch iOS

Why

You should be using InstantSearch if you want to:

Design search experiences with best practices

Customize your components at will

Remain independent from external frameworks

Getting started

Using InstantSearch.js is as simple as adding this JavaScript code to your page:

const search = instantsearch({ indexName : 'instant_search' , searchClient : algoliasearch( 'latency' , '6be0576ff61c053d5f9a3225e2a90f76' ), }); search.addWidgets([ instantsearch.widgets.searchBox({ container : '#searchbox' , placeholder : 'Search for products' , }), instantsearch.widgets.hits({ container : '#products' , templates : { item : '{{#helpers.highlight}}{ "attribute": "name" }{{/helpers.highlight}}' , }, }), instantsearch.widgets.refinementList({ container : '#brand' , attribute : 'brand' , }), ]); search.start();

To learn more about the library, follow the getting started guide or check how to add it to your own project.

Installation

npm install instantsearch.js algoliasearch yarn add instantsearch.js algoliasearch

TypeScript users

To use InstantSearch.js in a TypeScript environment, depending on your algoliasearch version, you need to import different types.

You still need to import these types even if you don't use InstantSearch.js with algoliasearch .

algoliasearch v4.x

This version uses types provided by both algoliasearch and @algolia/client-search .

yarn add algoliasearch@4 @algolia/client-search

algoliasearch v3.x

yarn add @types/algoliasearch@3

v3.x is deprecated and will soon no longer be supported.

Documentation

The documentation is available on the Algolia website.

Demos

E-commerce Media Travel

See more demos on the website.

Playground

You can get to know InstantSearch.js on this playground.

Start by adding widgets and tweaking the display. Once you feel familiar with the library, we recommend following the getting started guide.

Browser support

We support the last two versions of major browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari).

Please refer to the browser support section in the documentation to use InstantSearch.js on other browsers.

Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the library.

Contributing

We welcome all contributors, from casual to regular 💙

To start contributing to code, you need to:

Please read our contribution process to learn more.

License

InstantSearch.js is MIT licensed.