InstantSearch.js is a JavaScript library for building performant and instant search experiences with Algolia.
InstantSearch.js is a vanilla JavaScript library that lets you create an instant-search result experience using Algolia’s search API. It is part of the InstantSearch family:
InstantSearch.js | React InstantSearch | Vue InstantSearch | Angular InstantSearch | React InstantSearch Native | InstantSearch Android | InstantSearch iOS
You should be using InstantSearch if you want to:
Using InstantSearch.js is as simple as adding this JavaScript code to your page:
// 1. Instantiate the search
const search = instantsearch({
indexName: 'instant_search',
searchClient: algoliasearch('latency', '6be0576ff61c053d5f9a3225e2a90f76'),
});
search.addWidgets([
// 2. Create an interactive search box
instantsearch.widgets.searchBox({
container: '#searchbox',
placeholder: 'Search for products',
}),
// 3. Plug the search results into the product container
instantsearch.widgets.hits({
container: '#products',
templates: {
item: '{{#helpers.highlight}}{ "attribute": "name" }{{/helpers.highlight}}',
},
}),
// 4. Make the brands refinable
instantsearch.widgets.refinementList({
container: '#brand',
attribute: 'brand',
}),
]);
// 5. Start the search!
search.start();
To learn more about the library, follow the getting started guide or check how to add it to your own project.
npm install instantsearch.js algoliasearch
# or
yarn add instantsearch.js algoliasearch
To use InstantSearch.js in a TypeScript environment, depending on your
algoliasearch version, you need to import different types.
You still need to import these types even if you don't use InstantSearch.js with
algoliasearch.
algoliasearch v4.x
This version uses types provided by both
algoliasearch and
@algolia/client-search.
yarn add algoliasearch@4 @algolia/client-search
algoliasearch v3.x
yarn add @types/algoliasearch@3
v3.x is deprecated and will soon no longer be supported.
The documentation is available on the Algolia website.
|E-commerce
|Media
|Travel
See more demos on the website.
You can get to know InstantSearch.js on this playground.
Start by adding widgets and tweaking the display. Once you feel familiar with the library, we recommend following the getting started guide.
We support the last two versions of major browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari).
Please refer to the browser support section in the documentation to use InstantSearch.js on other browsers.
Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the library.
We welcome all contributors, from casual to regular 💙
To start contributing to code, you need to:
yarn
yarn start
Please read our contribution process to learn more.
