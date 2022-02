Make your site’s pages instant in 1 minute and improve your conversion rate by 1%.

ℹ️ Info is on the website.

📜 The source is in instantpage.js.

🌟 Star this repository to follow its development.

Tests

With Node, run:

node test/app.js

And access http://127.0.0.1:8000/. Or specify another port with an argument after the filename.

Minifying