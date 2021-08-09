instant-markdown-d is a small Node.js server that enables instant compilation and previewing of Markup files. A plugin can easily be written for any text editor to interface with it. One currently exists for Vim: https://github.com/instant-markdown/vim-instant-markdown
Install the mini-server by running either:
[sudo] npm -g install instant-markdown-d
or
using yarn (not recommended. See issue #86):
[sudo] yarn global add instant-markdown-d
To install from the bleeding edge development version, read the contributing guide. See vim-instant-markdown for Vim / Neovim integration.
|Action
|HTTP Method
|Request URL
|Request Body
|Refresh Markdown on page
|PUT
|http://localhost:\<port>
|\<New Markdown file contents>
|Close Webpage
|DELETE
|http://localhost:\<port>
By default,
<port> is 8090
INSTANT_MARKDOWN_OPEN_TO_THE_WORLD=1 - by default, the server only listens
on localhost. To make the server available to others in your network, set this
environment variable to a non-empty value. Only use this setting on trusted
networks!
INSTANT_MARKDOWN_ALLOW_UNSAFE_CONTENT=1 - by default, scripts are blocked.
Use this preference to allow scripts.
INSTANT_MARKDOWN_BLOCK_EXTERNAL=1 - by default, external resources such as
images, stylesheets, frames and plugins are allowed. Use this setting to
block such external content.
INSTANT_MARKDOWN_MATHJAX_FONTS="/usr/share/mathjax/fonts/HTML-CSS/" - to
serve fonts for Mathjax from a local directory.