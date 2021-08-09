openbase logo
Readme

!nstant-markdown-d

npm Node.js open collective badge

instant-markdown-d is a small Node.js server that enables instant compilation and previewing of Markup files. A plugin can easily be written for any text editor to interface with it. One currently exists for Vim: https://github.com/instant-markdown/vim-instant-markdown

Installation

Install the mini-server by running either:

[sudo] npm -g install instant-markdown-d

or using yarn (not recommended. See issue #86):

[sudo] yarn global add instant-markdown-d

To install from the bleeding edge development version, read the contributing guide. See vim-instant-markdown for Vim / Neovim integration.

REST API

ActionHTTP MethodRequest URLRequest Body
Refresh Markdown on pagePUThttp://localhost:\<port>\<New Markdown file contents>
Close WebpageDELETEhttp://localhost:\<port>

By default, <port> is 8090

Environment variables

  • INSTANT_MARKDOWN_OPEN_TO_THE_WORLD=1 - by default, the server only listens on localhost. To make the server available to others in your network, set this environment variable to a non-empty value. Only use this setting on trusted networks!

  • INSTANT_MARKDOWN_ALLOW_UNSAFE_CONTENT=1 - by default, scripts are blocked. Use this preference to allow scripts.

  • INSTANT_MARKDOWN_BLOCK_EXTERNAL=1 - by default, external resources such as images, stylesheets, frames and plugins are allowed. Use this setting to block such external content.

  • INSTANT_MARKDOWN_MATHJAX_FONTS="/usr/share/mathjax/fonts/HTML-CSS/" - to serve fonts for Mathjax from a local directory.

