instant-markdown-d is a small Node.js server that enables instant compilation and previewing of Markup files. A plugin can easily be written for any text editor to interface with it. One currently exists for Vim: https://github.com/instant-markdown/vim-instant-markdown

Installation

Install the mini-server by running either:

[sudo] npm -g install instant-markdown -d

or using yarn (not recommended. See issue #86):

[sudo] yarn global add instant-markdown-d

To install from the bleeding edge development version, read the contributing guide. See vim-instant-markdown for Vim / Neovim integration.

REST API

Action HTTP Method Request URL Request Body Refresh Markdown on page PUT http://localhost:\<port> \<New Markdown file contents> Close Webpage DELETE http://localhost:\<port>

By default, <port> is 8090

Environment variables