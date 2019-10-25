Instant is ultra lightweight live-reload implementation with a unique feature set:
All static files that are served by the middleware are added to a watch list. Whenever one of these files is modified the client gets notified an reloads the resource. CSS files are updated without reloading the whole page.
Instant automatically injects a script-tag right before the closing
body tag
of any HTML page (including dynamic ones) in order to load the client code.
The client uses server-sent events to listen for updates. Browsers that don't support EventSource will fall back to a hidden iframe.
var express = require('express');
var instant = require('instant');
var app = express();
app.use(instant(__dirname + '/static'));
If
$NODE_ENV is set to
production or
{ bypass: true } is passed as option, instant will behave just like
express.static() with no additional overhead.
The instant middlware also exposes a
.reload() function that can be called to
reload arbitrary URLs. This can be useful if you want to reload scripts or
stylesheets that have been processed/compiled on the fly.
Note: If you don't want to server any static files at all you can safely omit
the
root argument.
var express = require('express');
var instant = require('instant');
var app = express();
var ins = instant();
app.use(ins);
app.get('/tick', function(req, res) {
res.send('Current date: ' + new Date());
});
// Trigger a reload of the page every 10 seconds:
setInterval(function() {
ins.reload('/tick');
}, 10000);
The following options are supported:
true instant will behave just like express.static(). Defaults to
process.env.NODE_ENV == 'production'
['html', 'js', 'css']
'/instant'
10
All other options like
etag,
dotfiles,
index, etc. are passed on to send.
There is also an
instant binary that can be used to spawn a development
server in the current directory.
The instant-server is packaged as
speparate module and can be installed via npm:
npm install -g instant-server
