installed-check

by Pelle Wessman
5.0.0 (see all)

Checks that all dependencies in your package.json have supported versions installed and complies with your specified node engine version range

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Installed Check

Build Status dependencies Status Known Vulnerabilities js-semistandard-style

Checks that the installed modules comply fulfill the requirements of package.json.

By default checks both engine and module versions against requirements.

Usage

Command line

npm install -g installed-check

Then run it at the root of your project to validate the installed dependencies:

installed-check

As npm script

npm install --save-dev installed-check

"scripts": {
  "test": "installed-check"
}

Programmatic use

Use installed-check-core

Options

  • --engine-check / -e – if set installed-check will check that the installed modules comply with the engines requirements of the package.json and suggest an alternative requirement if the installed modules don't comply. If set, the default checks will be disabled.
  • --engine-ignore / -i – if set then the specified module names won't be included in the engine check. engineIgnores should an array of module names while the CLI flags should be set once for each module name.
  • --engine-no-dev / -d – if set then dev dependencies won't be included in the engine check.
  • --version-check / -c – if set installed-check will check that the installed modules comply with the version requirements set for it the package.json. If set, the default checks will be disabled.

Additional command line options

  • --help / -h – prints all available flags
  • --strict / -s – treats warnings as errors
  • --verbose / -v – prints warnings and notices

