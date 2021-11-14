Checks that the installed modules comply fulfill the requirements of package.json.
By default checks both engine and module versions against requirements.
npm install -g installed-check
Then run it at the root of your project to validate the installed dependencies:
installed-check
npm install --save-dev installed-check
"scripts": {
"test": "installed-check"
}
--engine-check /
-e – if set
installed-check will check that the installed modules comply with the engines requirements of the package.json and suggest an alternative requirement if the installed modules don't comply. If set, the default checks will be disabled.
--engine-ignore /
-i – if set then the specified module names won't be included in the engine check.
engineIgnores should an array of module names while the CLI flags should be set once for each module name.
--engine-no-dev /
-d – if set then dev dependencies won't be included in the engine check.
--version-check /
-c – if set
installed-check will check that the installed modules comply with the version requirements set for it the package.json. If set, the default checks will be disabled.
--help /
-h – prints all available flags
--strict /
-s – treats warnings as errors
--verbose /
-v – prints warnings and notices