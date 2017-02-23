openbase logo
iby

installed-by-yarn-globally

by EGOIST
0.1.2

A set of useful methods for @yarnpkg

Readme

yarn-global

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Install

yarn add yarn-global

Usage

const yarnGlobal = require('yarn-global')

yarnGlobal.getDirectory()
//=> /Users/name/.config/yarn/global/node_modules

yarnGlobal.inDirectory(process.cwd())
// Check if a path is a child path of the value of `yarnGlobal.getDirectory()`

yarnGlobal.getDependencies()
// An array of denpendencies installed by `yarn global add`

yarnGlobal.hasDependency('create-react-app')
// Check if you have installed it via `yarn global add`
//=> true

yarnGlobal.hasPackage('minimist')
// Check if `/Users/name/.config/yarn/global/node_modules/minimist` exists
// you may not have installed it by `yarn global add`
//=> true

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © EGOIST

