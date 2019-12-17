CLI to install project's peerDependencies, without side effects. Works with npm , yarn . Supports yarn workspaces flow.

Install

yarn

$ yarn add

npm

$ npm install

Usage

Add package.json script:

{ "scripts" : { "install-peers" : "install-peers" } }

Then run yarn install-peers (or npm run install-peers ) to install peer dependencies of your project. It won't update lock files or modify package.json, keeping your setup pure and clean. Any other lifecycle script could be used depending on your use case.

You still may see "unmet peer dependency" warnings during regular install phase, due to installation flow of npm/yarn.

License

Install-Peers-CLI is released under the MIT license.