ipc

install-peers-cli

by Alex Indigo
2.2.0 (see all)

CLI to install project's peerDependencies, without side effects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

install-peers-cli

CLI to install project's peerDependencies, without side effects. Works with npm, yarn. Supports yarn workspaces flow.

Install

yarn

$ yarn add --dev install-peers-cli

npm

$ npm install --save-dev install-peers-cli

Usage

Add package.json script:

{
  "scripts": {
    "install-peers": "install-peers"
  }
}

Then run yarn install-peers (or npm run install-peers) to install peer dependencies of your project. It won't update lock files or modify package.json, keeping your setup pure and clean. Any other lifecycle script could be used depending on your use case.

You still may see "unmet peer dependency" warnings during regular install phase, due to installation flow of npm/yarn.

License

Install-Peers-CLI is released under the MIT license.

