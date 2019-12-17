CLI to install project's peerDependencies, without side effects.
Works with
npm,
yarn. Supports yarn workspaces flow.
$ yarn add --dev install-peers-cli
$ npm install --save-dev install-peers-cli
Add package.json script:
{
"scripts": {
"install-peers": "install-peers"
}
}
Then run
yarn install-peers (or
npm run install-peers) to install
peer dependencies of your project. It won't update lock files or modify package.json, keeping your setup pure and clean. Any other lifecycle script could be used depending on your use case.
You still may see "unmet peer dependency" warnings during regular install phase, due to installation flow of npm/yarn.
Install-Peers-CLI is released under the MIT license.