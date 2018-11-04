Automatically installs project's peerDependencies (as devDependencies). Works with
npm,
yarn and
nvm.
$ npm install --save-dev --ignore-scripts install-peers
$ yarn add --dev --ignore-scripts install-peers
Run
npm install (or
yarn install) to install
prod and
dev, as well as
peer dependencies.
You still may see "unmet peer dependency" warnings, due to installation flow of npm/yarn.
Also it won't update lock (shrinkwrap) files or modify package.json, keeping your setup pure and clean.
Install-Peers is released under the MIT license.