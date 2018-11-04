openbase logo
by Alex Indigo
1.0.3 (see all)

Automatically installs project's peerDependencies (as devDependencies)

Downloads/wk

9.9K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

install-peers

Automatically installs project's peerDependencies (as devDependencies). Works with npm, yarn and nvm.

Install

npm

$ npm install --save-dev --ignore-scripts install-peers

yarn

$ yarn add --dev --ignore-scripts install-peers

Usage

Run npm install (or yarn install) to install prod and dev, as well as peer dependencies.

You still may see "unmet peer dependency" warnings, due to installation flow of npm/yarn.

Also it won't update lock (shrinkwrap) files or modify package.json, keeping your setup pure and clean.

License

Install-Peers is released under the MIT license.

