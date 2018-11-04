Automatically installs project's peerDependencies (as devDependencies). Works with npm , yarn and nvm .

Install

npm

$ npm install

yarn

$ yarn add

Usage

Run npm install (or yarn install ) to install prod and dev , as well as peer dependencies.

You still may see "unmet peer dependency" warnings, due to installation flow of npm/yarn.

Also it won't update lock (shrinkwrap) files or modify package.json, keeping your setup pure and clean.

License

Install-Peers is released under the MIT license.