Disclaimer: Airbnb is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this CLI tool
A command-line interface to install an NPM package and its peer dependencies automatically.
Starting with NPM v3.0, peer dependencies are not automatically installed on
npm install, and it can be a hassle to install them all manually. The
install-peerdeps tool makes the process fast and easy.
Also works with Yarn.
# If you're using npm
npm install -g install-peerdeps
# If you're using yarn
yarn global add install-peerdeps
cd my-project-directory
install-peerdeps <package>[@<version>]
The specified package along with its peer dependencies will be installed.
It's true that on Linux you can run something like this to automatically install peerDeps (taken from AirBnb's eslint config repo):
(
export PKG=eslint-config-airbnb;
npm info "$PKG@latest" peerDependencies --json | command sed 's/[\{\},]//g ; s/: /@/g' | xargs npm install --save-dev "$PKG@latest"
)
However, the above solution is hard to remember, and doesn't work on Windows. This tool aims to solve both of these problems.
Usage: install-peerdeps <package>[@<version>], default version is 'latest'
Installs the specified package along with correct peerDeps.
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-D Install the package as a devDependency (alias for `-d`)
-d, --dev Install the package as a devDependency
-g, --global Install the package globally
-o, --only-peers Install only peerDependencies of the package
-S, --silent If using npm, don't save in package.json
-Y, --yarn Install with Yarn
-P, --pnpm Install with pnpm
-n, --no-registry Do not use a remote registry to find dependencies list
--dry-run Do not install packages, but show the install command that will be run
-x, --extra-args "<extra_args>" Extra arguments to pass through to NPM or Yarn
-h, --help output usage information
Only core Yarn and NPM arguments relating to package installation are officially provided by
install-peerdeps. However, if you'd like to pass through additional arguments, you may do so with
--extra-args. Here's how you'd install a package into a Yarn-workspace-enabled repository:
install-peerdeps <package> --dev -Y --extra-args "-W"
Here's how you'd use
--extra-args to pass a custom NPM config option (in this case, disabling
strict-ssl when accessing a custom registry over HTTPS):
install-peerdeps <package> --extra-args "--strict-ssl false"
eslint-config-airbnb requires quite a few peer dependencies. Here's what you'd do to install them all:
install-peerdeps eslint-config-airbnb --dev
install-peerdeps will automatically detect whether you're using Yarn. If you are, it'll prompt you as to whether you want to use Yarn or npm to install the packages.
# If you're using npm
npm install eslint-config-airbnb@18.2.1 eslint@^7.2.0 eslint-plugin-import@^2.22.1 eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y@^6.4.1 eslint-plugin-react@^7.21.5 eslint-plugin-react-hooks@^1.7.0 --save-dev
# If you're using yarn
yarn add eslint-config-airbnb@18.2.1 eslint@^7.2.0 eslint-plugin-import@^2.22.1 eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y@^6.4.1 eslint-plugin-react@^7.21.5 eslint-plugin-react-hooks@^1.7.0 --dev
If you'd like to install a different version of a package than the latest (the default), simply specify the version like so:
install-peerdeps @angular/core@next
The tool will automatically install the version corresponding to the tag, as well as its peer dependencies:
Installing peerdeps for @angular/core@next.
yarn add @angular/core@11.2.0-next.0 rxjs@^6.5.3 zone.js@^0.11.3 --dev
See CONTRIBUTING.md