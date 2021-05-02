openbase logo
by Nathan H. Leung
3.0.3 (see all)

💻 A command-line interface to install an NPM package and its peer dependencies automatically.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.4K

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

As seen on the README of Airbnb's ESLint config!

Disclaimer: Airbnb is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this CLI tool

A command-line interface to install an NPM package and its peer dependencies automatically.

Starting with NPM v3.0, peer dependencies are not automatically installed on npm install, and it can be a hassle to install them all manually. The install-peerdeps tool makes the process fast and easy.

Also works with Yarn.

Quick Start

# If you're using npm
npm install -g install-peerdeps

# If you're using yarn
yarn global add install-peerdeps

cd my-project-directory

install-peerdeps <package>[@<version>]

The specified package along with its peer dependencies will be installed.

Why

It's true that on Linux you can run something like this to automatically install peerDeps (taken from AirBnb's eslint config repo):

(
  export PKG=eslint-config-airbnb;
  npm info "$PKG@latest" peerDependencies --json | command sed 's/[\{\},]//g ; s/: /@/g' | xargs npm install --save-dev "$PKG@latest"
)

However, the above solution is hard to remember, and doesn't work on Windows. This tool aims to solve both of these problems.

Usage

Usage: install-peerdeps <package>[@<version>], default version is 'latest'

Installs the specified package along with correct peerDeps.

Options:
  -V, --version                    output the version number
  -D                               Install the package as a devDependency (alias for `-d`)
  -d, --dev                        Install the package as a devDependency
  -g, --global                     Install the package globally
  -o, --only-peers                 Install only peerDependencies of the package
  -S, --silent                     If using npm, don't save in package.json
  -Y, --yarn                       Install with Yarn
  -P, --pnpm                       Install with pnpm
  -n, --no-registry                Do not use a remote registry to find dependencies list
  --dry-run                        Do not install packages, but show the install command that will be run
  -x, --extra-args "<extra_args>"  Extra arguments to pass through to NPM or Yarn
  -h, --help                       output usage information

Extra Arguments

Only core Yarn and NPM arguments relating to package installation are officially provided by install-peerdeps. However, if you'd like to pass through additional arguments, you may do so with --extra-args. Here's how you'd install a package into a Yarn-workspace-enabled repository:

install-peerdeps <package> --dev -Y --extra-args "-W"

Here's how you'd use --extra-args to pass a custom NPM config option (in this case, disabling strict-ssl when accessing a custom registry over HTTPS):

install-peerdeps <package> --extra-args "--strict-ssl false"

Examples

Basic Peer Dependency Installation

eslint-config-airbnb requires quite a few peer dependencies. Here's what you'd do to install them all:

install-peerdeps eslint-config-airbnb --dev

install-peerdeps will automatically detect whether you're using Yarn. If you are, it'll prompt you as to whether you want to use Yarn or npm to install the packages.

# If you're using npm
npm install eslint-config-airbnb@18.2.1 eslint@^7.2.0 eslint-plugin-import@^2.22.1 eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y@^6.4.1 eslint-plugin-react@^7.21.5 eslint-plugin-react-hooks@^1.7.0 --save-dev

# If you're using yarn
yarn add eslint-config-airbnb@18.2.1 eslint@^7.2.0 eslint-plugin-import@^2.22.1 eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y@^6.4.1 eslint-plugin-react@^7.21.5 eslint-plugin-react-hooks@^1.7.0 --dev

Installing a Different Version Tag

If you'd like to install a different version of a package than the latest (the default), simply specify the version like so:

install-peerdeps @angular/core@next

The tool will automatically install the version corresponding to the tag, as well as its peer dependencies:

Installing peerdeps for @angular/core@next.
yarn add @angular/core@11.2.0-next.0 rxjs@^6.5.3 zone.js@^0.11.3 --dev

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT

