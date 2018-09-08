Programmatically install npm packages.
This is used by webpack-proxy, here's a preview:
yarn add install-packages
const install = require('install-packages')
install({
packages: ['webpack', 'mocha']
})
//=> Promise
Type:
string[]
You can omit this to install dependencies from
package.json.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
The directory to install packages.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Install peer dependencies for corresponding dependency.
Type:
(name: string, version: string) => boolean
A function to filter peerDependencies, return
true to install it,
false otherwise.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Install as dev dependencies.
Type:
string
Possible values:
npm
yarn
By default we automatically detect package manager.
Determine package manager for specifc directory.
