Programmatically install npm packages.

Install

yarn add install-packages

Usage

const install = require ( 'install-packages' ) install({ packages : [ 'webpack' , 'mocha' ] })

API

options

packages

Type: string[]

You can omit this to install dependencies from package.json .

cwd

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

The directory to install packages.

installPeers

Type: boolean

Default: true

Install peer dependencies for corresponding dependency.

peerFilter

Type: (name: string, version: string) => boolean

A function to filter peerDependencies, return true to install it, false otherwise.

saveDev

Type: boolean

Default: false

Install as dev dependencies.

packageManager

Type: string

Possible values: npm yarn

By default we automatically detect package manager.

Determine package manager for specifc directory.

Contributing

License

MIT © EGOIST