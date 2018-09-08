openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ip

install-packages

by EGOIST
0.2.5 (see all)

Programmatically install npm packages and corresponding peerDependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

201

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

install-packages NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Programmatically install npm packages.

This is used by webpack-proxy, here's a preview:

preview

Install

yarn add install-packages

Usage

const install = require('install-packages')

install({
  packages: ['webpack', 'mocha']
})
//=> Promise

API

install(options)

options

packages

Type: string[]

You can omit this to install dependencies from package.json.

cwd

Type: string
Default: process.cwd()

The directory to install packages.

installPeers

Type: boolean
Default: true

Install peer dependencies for corresponding dependency.

peerFilter

Type: (name: string, version: string) => boolean

A function to filter peerDependencies, return true to install it, false otherwise.

saveDev

Type: boolean
Default: false

Install as dev dependencies.

packageManager

Type: string
Possible values: npm yarn

By default we automatically detect package manager.

install.determinePackageManager([cwd])

Determine package manager for specifc directory.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © EGOIST

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial