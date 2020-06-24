This package is a quick and easy way of figuring out whether or not package.json has been modified. It executes npm install if the file has been modified, otherwise it does nothing.

Install

You can find this package on npm and can install it with npm install install-changed

Usage

You can use it as follows. In your package.json , add a new script to run:

"scripts" : { "pre-run" : "install-changed" , "other-scripts: " whatever.js " },

Then when you run npm run pre-run it will automatically figure out what needs to happen.

Programatically

const installChanged = require ( 'install-changed' ) const isModified = installChanged.watchPackage({ hashFilename : '.packagehash' , installCommand : 'npm ci' })

Options

CLI

install-changed --help

Usage : install-changed [options] Option s: --install- command [ command ] The command to run when dependencies need to be installed/updated --hash-filename [filename] Filename where hash of dependencies will be written to --hash- only Only update the hash -h, -- help display help for command

Example

install-changed -- hash -filename .packagehash --install-command "npm ci"

This will use the file .packagehash to store a hash of the installed dependencies and run npm ci instead of npm install when packages need to be installed / updated.