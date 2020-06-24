openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ic

install-changed

by Youssef Swailem
1.1.0 (see all)

Tiny npm package that only runs npm install if package.json has been modified.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Install-changed

This package is a quick and easy way of figuring out whether or not package.json has been modified. It executes npm install if the file has been modified, otherwise it does nothing.

Install

You can find this package on npm and can install it with npm install install-changed

Usage

You can use it as follows. In your package.json, add a new script to run:

  "scripts": {
    "pre-run": "install-changed",
    "other-scripts: "whatever.js"
  },

Then when you run npm run pre-run it will automatically figure out what needs to happen.

Programatically

const installChanged = require('install-changed')

const isModified = installChanged.watchPackage({
  hashFilename: '.packagehash',
  installCommand: 'npm ci'
})

Options

CLI

install-changed --help

Usage: install-changed [options]

Options:
  --install-command [command]  The command to run when dependencies need to be installed/updated
  --hash-filename [filename]   Filename where hash of dependencies will be written to
  --hash-only                  Only update the hash
  -h, --help                   display help for command

Example

install-changed --hash-filename .packagehash --install-command "npm ci"

This will use the file .packagehash to store a hash of the installed dependencies and run npm ci instead of npm install when packages need to be installed / updated.

There may be some cases you just only want to update the hash. For example, when you are installing a new package you don't want the script to install the package again later. You can use the ---hash-only for that.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial