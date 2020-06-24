This package is a quick and easy way of figuring out whether or not
package.json has been modified. It executes
npm install if the file has been modified, otherwise it does nothing.
You can find this package on
npm and can install it with
npm install install-changed
You can use it as follows. In your
package.json, add a new script to run:
"scripts": {
"pre-run": "install-changed",
"other-scripts: "whatever.js"
},
Then when you run
npm run pre-run it will automatically figure out what needs to happen.
Programatically
const installChanged = require('install-changed')
const isModified = installChanged.watchPackage({
hashFilename: '.packagehash',
installCommand: 'npm ci'
})
CLI
install-changed --help
Usage: install-changed [options]
Options:
--install-command [command] The command to run when dependencies need to be installed/updated
--hash-filename [filename] Filename where hash of dependencies will be written to
--hash-only Only update the hash
-h, --help display help for command
Example
install-changed --hash-filename .packagehash --install-command "npm ci"
This will use the file
.packagehash to store a hash of the installed dependencies and run
npm ci instead of
npm install when packages need to be installed / updated.
There may be some cases you just only want to update the hash. For example, when you are installing a new package you don't want the script to install the package again later. You can use the
---hash-only for that.