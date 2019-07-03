install

The CommonJS module syntax is one of the most widely accepted conventions in the JavaScript ecosystem. Everyone seems to agree that require and exports are a reasonable way of expressing module dependencies and interfaces, and the tools for managing modular code are getting better all the time.

Much less of a consensus has developed around the best way to deliver CommonJS modules to a web browser, where the synchronous semantics of require pose a non-trivial implementation challenge. This module loader contributes to that confusion, yet also demonstrates that an amply-featured module loader need not stretch into the hundreds or thousands of lines.

Installation

From NPM:

npm install install

From GitHub:

cd path/to/node_modules git clone git://github.com/benjamn/install.git cd install npm install .

Usage

The first step is to create an install function by calling the makeInstaller method. Note that all of the options described below are optional:

var install = require ( "install" ).makeInstaller({ extensions : [ ".js" , ".json" ], fallback, browser, mainFields : [ "browser" , "main" ], });

The second step is to install some modules by passing a nested tree of objects and functions to the install function:

var require = install({ "main.js" ( require , exports, module ) { var assert = require ( "assert" ); assert.strictEqual( require ( "package" ).name, "/node_modules/package/entry.js" ); exports.name = module .id; }, node_modules : { package : { "package.json" ( require , exports, module ) { exports.name = "package" ; exports.version = "0.1.0" ; exports.main = "entry.js" ; }, "entry.js" ( require , exports, module ) { exports.name = module .id; } } } });

Note that the install function merely installs modules without evaluating them, so the third and final step is to require any entry point modules that you wish to evaluate:

console .log( require ( "./main" ).name);

This is the "root" require function returned by the install function. If you're using the install package in a CommonJS environment like Node, be careful that you don't overwrite the require function provided by that system.

If you need to change the behavior of the module object that each module function receives as its third parameter, the shared Module constructor is exposed as a property of the install function returned by the makeInstaller factory:

var install = makeInstaller(options); var proto = install.Module.prototype; proto.require = wrapWithLogging(proto.require); proto.newMethod = function ( ) {...};