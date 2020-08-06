Simple, easy and very complete implementation of the Instagram private web API.
npm install instagram-web-api
Intance
login method; this stores the credentials in memory.
const Instagram = require('instagram-web-api')
const { username, password } = process.env
const client = new Instagram({ username, password })
client
.login()
.then(() => {
client
.getProfile()
.then(console.log)
})
Using
async/
await in Node >= 8
const Instagram = require('instagram-web-api')
const { username, password } = process.env
const client = new Instagram({ username, password })
;(async () => {
await client.login()
const profile = await client.getProfile()
console.log(profile)
})()
Save cookies to disk by using a
though-cookie store.
// Packages
const Instagram = require('instagram-web-api')
const FileCookieStore = require('tough-cookie-filestore2')
const { username, password } = process.env // Only required when no cookies are stored yet
const cookieStore = new FileCookieStore('./cookies.json')
const client = new Instagram({ username, password, cookieStore })
;(async () => {
// URL or path of photo
const photo =
'https://scontent-scl1-1.cdninstagram.com/t51.2885-15/e35/22430378_307692683052790_5667315385519570944_n.jpg'
await client.login()
// Upload Photo to feed or story, just configure 'post' to 'feed' or 'story'
const { media } = await client.uploadPhoto({ photo: photo, caption: 'testing', post: 'feed' })
console.log(`https://www.instagram.com/p/${media.code}/`)
})()
const client = new Instagram({ username: '', password: '' }, { language: 'es-CL' })
Initializes the client.
-
credentials
-
username: The username of account
-
password: The password of account
-
cookieStore: An optional
though-cookiecookie storage, which allows for persistent cookies. Default is
undefined
-
opts
-
language: The language of response from API. Default is
en-US
-
proxy:
Stringof a proxy to tunnel all requests. Default is
undefined
const { username, password, cookies } = await client.login({ username: '', password: '' })
const { authenticated, user } = await client.login({ username: '', password: '' })
Login in the account, this method returns
user(
truewhen username is valid) and
authenticated(
truewhen login was successful)
-
credentials
-
username: The username of account
-
password: The password of account
await client.logout()
Logout in the account.
const feed = await client.getHome('KGEAxpEdUwUrxxoJvxRoQeXFGooSlADHZ8UaDdSWbnOIxxoUUhyciJ7EGlxNlZjaYcUaXTgUM00qyBrgBhUsLezIGqVTlxqausga5W-fVax9xRryaBdN1EnIGvdQFgzxoMgaFoLO7v7xWQA=')
Get home feed timeline, media shared by the people you follow.
-
params
-
end_cursor(
String) for pagination
const instagram = await client.getUserByUsername({ username: 'instagram' })
const me = await client.getUserByUsername({ username: client.credentials.username })
Get user by username, this method not require authentication for public profiles.
-
params
-
username: The username of the profile
const followers = await client.getFollowers({ userId: '1284161654' })
Get followers for given userId. Be aware that the response gets slightly altered for easier usage.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
-
first: Amount of followers to request. Default is
20
-
after: Optional
end_cursor(
String) for pagination.
const followings = await client.getFollowings({ userId: '1284161654' })
Get followings for given userId. Be aware that the response gets slightly altered for easier usage.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
-
first: Amount of followings to request. Default is
20
-
after: Optional
end_cursor(
String) for pagination.
const activity = await client.getActivity()
Get activity of account, news following, liked, etc.
const profile = await client.getProfile()
Get profile the account
first_name,
last_name,
username,
phone_number,
gender,
birthday,
biography,
external_urland
chaining_enabled.
await client.updateProfile({ biography: '❤️', website: 'https://jlobos.com/', gender: 1 })
Update profile the account.
-
params
-
name: The full name. Default is
-
-
username: The username of account. Default is
client.credentials.username
-
phoneNumber: The Phone Number. Default is
-
gender:
Number
1male,
2female and
3not specified
-
biography: The Bio. Default is
-
website: The Website. Default is
-
similarAccountSuggestions:
BooleanInclude your account when recommending similar accounts people might want to follow. Default is
true
const fs = require('fs')
const photo = fs.join(__dirname, 'photo.jpg')
await client.changeProfilePhoto({ photo })
Change the profile photo.
-
params
-
photo: A
Stringof path file or URL
await client.deleteMedia({ mediaId: '1442533050805297981' })
Delete a media, photo, video, etc. by the id.
-
params
-
mediaId: The media id
const photo = 'https://scontent-scl1-1.cdninstagram.com/t51.2885-15/e35/16465198_658888867648924_4042368904838774784_n.jpg'
await client.uploadPhoto({ photo, caption: '❤️', post: 'feed' })
Upload a photo to Instagram. Only jpeg images allowed.
-
params
-
photo: A
Stringof path file or URL
-
caption: The caption of photo. Default is
-
post: The local post,
feedor
story
const location = await client.getMediaFeedByLocation({ locationId: '26914683' })
Get latitude, longitude, top posts, last media, country, city, and more related to the location.
-
params
-
locationId: The location id
const tag = client.getMediaFeedByHashtag({ hashtag: 'unicorn' })
Explore last media and top posts feed related to a hashtag.
-
params
-
hashtag: A hashtag, not including the "#"
const venues = client.locationSearch({ query: 'chile', latitude: -33.45, longitude: -70.6667 })
Search venues by latitude and longitude.
-
params
-
latitude: Latitude
-
longitude: Longitude
-
query: A optional location name. Default is
const media = await client.getMediaByShortcode({ shortcode: 'BQE6Cq2AqM9' })
Get data of a media by the Instagram shortcode
-
params
-
shortcode: A shortcode
await client.addComment({ mediaId: 1442533050805297981, text: 'awesome' })
Add comment to a media item.
-
params
-
mediaId: The media id
-
text: Comment text
-
replyToCommentId: Optional comment id to which to reply
await client.deleteComment({ mediaId: '1442533050805297981', commentId: '17848908229146688' })
Delete a comment.
-
params
-
mediaId: The media id
-
commentId: The comment id
await client.getChallenge({ challengeUrl: '/challenge/1284161654/a1B2c3d4E6/' })
Get information about a challenge.
-
params
-
challengeUrl: A
Stringwith a challenge path
const challengeUrl = '/challenge/1284161654/a1B2c3d4E6/'
await client.updateChallenge({ challengeUrl, choice: 0 })
await client.updateChallenge({ challengeUrl, securityCode: 123456 })
Request or submit a verification code for the given challenge.
-
params
-
challengeUrl: A
Stringwith a challenge path
-
choice:
Number
0for phone and
1for email. Default is ``
-
securityCode:
Numberthe received verification code for the challenge. Default is ``
await client.resetChallenge({ challengeUrl: '/challenge/1284161654/a1B2c3d4E6/' })
Reset a challenge to start over again.
-
params
-
challengeUrl: A
Stringwith a challenge path
await client.replayChallenge({ challengeUrl: '/challenge/1284161654/a1B2c3d4E6/' })
Request a new verification message.
-
params
-
challengeUrl: A
Stringwith a challenge path
await client.approve({ userId: '1284161654' })
Approve a friendship request.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
await client.ignore({ userId: '1284161654' })
Reject a friendship request.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
await client.follow({ userId: '1284161654' })
Follow a user.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
await client.unfollow({ userId: '1284161654' })
Unfollow a user.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
await client.block({ userId: '1284161654' })
Block a user.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
await client.unblock({ userId: '1284161654' })
Unblock a user.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
await client.like({ mediaId: '1442533050805297981' })
Like a media item.
-
params
-
mediaId: The media id
await client.unlike({ mediaId: '1442533050805297981' })
Unlike a media item.
-
params
-
mediaId: The media id
await client.save({ mediaId: '1442533050805297981' })
Save a media item.
-
params
-
mediaId: The media id
await client.unsave({ mediaId: '1442533050805297981' })
Unsave a media item.
-
params
-
mediaId: The media id
await client.search({ query: 'unicorn' })
Search users, places, or hashtags.
-
params
-
query: Query
-
context: The context of search,
hashtag,
place,
useror
blended. Default is
blended
await client.getPhotosByHashtag({ hashtag: 'unicorn' })
Get photos for hashtag.
-
params
-
hashtag: A
Stringwith a hashtag
-
first: A
numberof records to return
-
after: The query cursor
Stringfor pagination
await client.getPhotosByUsername({ username: 'unicorn' })
Gets user photos.
-
params
-
username: A
Stringwith a hashtag
-
first: A
numberof records to return
-
after: The query cursor
Stringfor pagination
await client.getPrivateProfilesFollowRequests(cursor)
await client.getChainsData({ userId })
This will return the similar accounts, that you see, when you click on the ARROW in a profile.
-
params
-
userId: The user id
await client.getMediaLikes({ shortcode: 'B-0000000', first: '49', after: '' })
This will return the media likes.
-
params
-
shortcode: The shortcode media like this: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-00000000/, only put shortcode like this : B-000000000
-
first: A
numberof records to return max is
49
-
after: The query cursor
Stringfor pagination
await client.getMediaComments({ shortcode: 'B-0000000', first: '12', after: '' }).catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
//The query cursor 'after' maybe return an array, if array you need to convert like this:
let pointer = response.page_info.end_cursor;
// this will try to convert array to json stringify
try{
pointer = JSON.parse(pointer);
pointer = JSON.stringify(pointer);
}catch(e){
console.log('Pointer is not array!, don't need to be converted!');
}
This will return the media comments.
-
params
-
shortcode: The shortcode media like this: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-00000000/, only put shortcode like this : B-000000000
-
first: A
numberof records to return max is
49
-
after: The query cursor
Stringfor pagination
MIT © Jesús Lobos