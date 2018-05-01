



Get url to the profile picture of any instagram user in different resolutions

Install

npm install --save instagram-profile-picture

Usage

Full size : 1080x1080 px

const ipp = require ( 'instagram-profile-picture' ); ipp( '9gag' ).then( user => { console .log(user); });

Regular size : 640x640 px

ipp.regular( 'instagram' ).then( user => { console .log(user); });

Medium size : 320x320 px

ipp.medium( '9gag' ).then( user => { console .log(user); });

Small size : 150x150 px

ipp.small( '9gag' ).then( user => { console .log(user); });

Extra

Additionally, you can get downloadable link to the publically shared media (images/videos)

Images

ipp.image( 'https://www.instagram.com/p/BRfTRCQBeHw/' ).then( img => { console .log(img); });

Videos

ipp.video( 'https://www.instagram.com/p/BTTuhDsgtCs/' ).then( vid => { console .log(vid); })

