ipp

instagram-profile-picture

by Rishi Giri
1.0.5 (see all)

💎 Get url to the profile picture (and more) of any Instagram user in different resolutions!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme


Get url to the profile picture of any instagram user in different resolutions

Install

npm install --save instagram-profile-picture

Usage

  • Full size : 1080x1080 px
const ipp = require('instagram-profile-picture');

ipp('9gag').then(user => {
  console.log(user);
  // => https://scontent-sit4-1.cdninstagram.com/7...jpg
});
  • Regular size : 640x640 px
ipp.regular('instagram').then(user => {
  console.log(user);
  // => https://scontent-sit4-1.cdninstagram.com/7...jpg
});
  • Medium size : 320x320 px
ipp.medium('9gag').then(user => {
  console.log(user);
  // => https://scontent-sit4-1.cdninstagram.com/7...jpg
});
  • Small size : 150x150 px
ipp.small('9gag').then(user => {
  console.log(user);
  // => https://scontent-sit4-1.cdninstagram.com/7...jpg
});

Extra

Additionally, you can get downloadable link to the publically shared media (images/videos)

  • Images
ipp.image('https://www.instagram.com/p/BRfTRCQBeHw/').then(img => {
  console.log(img);
// => "https://instagram.fpat1-1.fna....9017349928908750848_n.jpg"
});
  • Videos
ipp.video('https://www.instagram.com/p/BTTuhDsgtCs/').then(vid => {
  console.log(vid);
  // => "https://instagram.fpat1-1.fn....9178079197241802752_n.mp4"
})
  • Instavim : Download instagram media directly from command line.

License

MIT © Rishi Giri;

