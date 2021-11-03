NodeJS Instagram private API client

Next major version

Me and Nerix are ready to announce the next 2.x.x version of this library. It has extended feature list. It's a big release. We have significantly expanded the functionality and capabilities. The library turned into a monorepository and now it's a set of libraries, connected in an ecosystem. It consists of

Android API

Web API

FBNS, Realtime

We've done some work on design decisions. We simplified the state management process. Now you can easily make a snapshot of account state, save it in a persistent storage and then restore a 1-to-1 copy with just 1 function call. With new realtime features you can listen for new direct messages, notifications and any other events.

The new version is hosted in private repository. Access is paid. Members get basic support for installation, configuration, and usage. We also will try to react on your feature requests.

You can contact me in telegram or email for details.

Table of Contents

Install

From npm

npm install instagram- private -api

From github

npm install github:dilame/instagram- private -api

Support us

If you find this library useful for you, you can support it by donating any amount

BTC: 1Dqnz9QuswAvD3t7Jsw7LhwprR6HAWprW6

Examples

You can find usage examples here

Note for JavaScript users: As of Node v.13.5.0, there isn't support for ESModules and the 'import'-syntax. So you have to read the imports in the examples like this:

import { A } from 'b' ➡ const { A } = require('b')

import { IgApiClient } from './index' ; import { sample } from 'lodash' ; const ig = new IgApiClient(); ig.state.generateDevice(process.env.IG_USERNAME); ig.state.proxyUrl = process.env.IG_PROXY; ( async ( ) => { await ig.simulate.preLoginFlow( ); const loggedInUser = await ig.account.login( process.env.IG_USERNAME, process.env.IG_PASSWORD ); process.nextTick( async ( ) => await ig.simulate.postLoginFlow( ) ); const userFeed = ig.feed.user( loggedInUser.pk ); const myPostsFirstPage = await userFeed.items( ); const myPostsSecondPage = await userFeed.items( ); await ig.media.like( { mediaId: sample( [myPostsFirstPage[0].id, myPostsSecondPage[0].id] ), moduleInfo: { module_name: 'profile', user_id: loggedInUser.pk, username: loggedInUser.username, }, d: sample( [0, 1] ), } ); } ) () ;

Basic concepts

Feeds

Feed allows you to get data. Every feed is accessible via ig.feed.feedName . See nice example and learn how to work with library feeds.

Available feeds key list:

accountFollowers , accountFollowing , news , discover , pendingFriendships , blockedUsers , directInbox , directPending , directThread , user , tag , location , mediaComments , reelsMedia , reelsTray , timeline , musicTrending , musicSearch , musicGenre , musicMood , usertags , saved

Most of the feeds requires initialization parameter, like user pk. Check autogenerated docs, every feed doc link starts with feeds/ and contains constructor with argument if needed.

Repositories

Repositories implements low-level atomic operations. Any repository method must make at most one api-request. There is repository listing below, so you can get information about methods of each repository from our autogenerated docs.

Keys is a little hints, with it you will be able to get access to repository via ig.key .

Key Repository class documentation account AccountRepository attribution AttributionRepository challenge ChallengeRepository consent ConsentRepository creatives CreativesRepository direct DirectRepository directThread DirectThreadRepository discover DiscoverRepository fbsearch FbsearchRepository friendship FriendshipRepository launcher LauncherRepository linkedAccount LinkedAccountRepository live LiveRepository location LocationRepository locationSearch LocationSearch loom LoomRepository media MediaRepository music MusicRepository news NewsRepository qe QeRepository qp QpRepository tag TagRepository upload UploadRepository user UserRepository zr ZrRepository

Services

Services will help you to maintain some actions without calling a couple repositority methods or perform complex things like pre and postlogin flow simulations or photo/video publishing.

Key Service class documentation publish PublishService search SearchService simulate SimulateService story StoryService

Debugging

In order to get debug infos provided by the library, you can enable debugging. The prefix for this library is ig . To get all debug logs (recommended) set the namespace to ig:* .

Node

In node you only have to set the environment variable DEBUG to the desired namespace. Further information

Browser

In the browser you have to set localStorage.debug to the desired namespace. Further information

Contribution

If you need features that is not implemented - feel free to implement and create PRs!

Plus we need some documentation, so if you are good in it - you are welcome.

Setting up your environment is described here.

instagram-id-to-url-segment - convert the image url fragment to the media ID

Special thanks

Richard Hutta, original author of this library. Thanks to him for starting it.

Thanks to contributors