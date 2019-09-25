Get Instagram posts from a user
$ npm install instagram-posts
const instagramPosts = require('instagram-posts');
(async () => {
console.log(await instagramPosts('cats_of_instagram'));
/*
[
{
id: 'BRWBBbXjT40',
username: 'cats_of_instagram',
time: 1488904930,
type: 'image',
likes: 809,
comments: 10,
text: 'This is my post',
media: 'https://instagram.fbma1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/t51.2885-15/s640x640/sh0.08/e35/1231231_123123_1231231.jpg',
…
},
…
]
*/
})();
Returns a
Promise<Object[]> with the users posts.
Type:
string
Username to fetch posts from.
Type:
Object
Type:
number
Default:
20
Number of posts to fetch.
Type:
Function
Custom function to filter out posts, e.g:
instagramPosts('cats_of_instagram', {
filter: data => data.likes > 500
});