Auth and get followers on instagram with nodejs

To install from npm repository (I recommended use yarn, but you can use npm):

yarn add instagram-nodejs- without -api

You can get instagram followers with next code:

let Instagram = require ( 'instagram-nodejs-without-api' ); Instagram = new Instagram() Instagram.getCsrfToken().then( ( csrf ) => { Instagram.csrfToken = csrf; }).then( () => { return Instagram.auth( 'inst-your-username' , 'inst-your-password' ).then( sessionId => { Instagram.sessionId = sessionId return Instagram.getUserDataByUsername( 'username-for-get' ).then( ( t ) => { return Instagram.getUserFollowers(t.graphql.user.id).then( ( t ) => { console .log(t); }) }) }) }).catch( console .error);

Inst = new Instagram() Inst.csrfToken = 'your-csrf' Inst.sessionId = 'your-session-id' Inst.follow( 3 , 0 ) Inst.follow( 3 , 1 )

Insta.getMediaIdByUrl( 'https://www.instagram.com/p/BT1ynUvhvaR/' ).then( r => Insta.like(r).then( d => console .log(d))) Insta.getMediaIdByUrl( 'https://www.instagram.com/p/BT1ynUvhvaR/' ).then( r => Insta.unlike(r).then( d => console .log(d)))

Get feed

let pageFirst = Insta.getFeed( 10 ).then( function ( t ) { let PageSecond = Insta.getFeed( 10 , Insta.getFeedNextPage(t)).then( function ( t ) { console .log(t) }) })

Get user media

Insta.getUserMedia( 3 , '0' , 12 ).then( f => console .log(f))

Insta.commonSearch( 'Kyiv' ).then( r => { let locationId = r.places[ 0 ].place.location[ 'pk' ] Insta.searchBy( 'location' , locationId, '0' , 12 ).then( r => console .log(r)) }) Insta.searchBy( 'hashtag' , 'Eurovision' ).then( r => console .log(r))

When you pass items counter param instagram create pagination tokens on all iterations and gives on every response end_cursor, which the need to pass on next feed request

You can get user id with Inst.getUserDataByUsername() method

Tests

You must define a .env file with username and password of the instagram login. (see .env.example)

npm test