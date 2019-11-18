Auth and get followers on instagram with nodejs
Join us with gitter: https://gitter.im/nodejs-instagram/Library
yarn add instagram-nodejs-without-api
let Instagram = require('instagram-nodejs-without-api');
Instagram = new Instagram()
Instagram.getCsrfToken().then((csrf) =>
{
Instagram.csrfToken = csrf;
}).then(() =>
{
return Instagram.auth('inst-your-username', 'inst-your-password').then(sessionId =>
{
Instagram.sessionId = sessionId
return Instagram.getUserDataByUsername('username-for-get').then((t) =>
{
return Instagram.getUserFollowers(t.graphql.user.id).then((t) =>
{
console.log(t); // - instagram followers for user "username-for-get"
})
})
})
}).catch(console.error);
Inst = new Instagram()
Inst.csrfToken = 'your-csrf'
Inst.sessionId = 'your-session-id'
Inst.follow(3,0) //follow "kevin"
Inst.follow(3, 1) //unfollow "kevin"
//get media id by url and like
Insta.getMediaIdByUrl('https://www.instagram.com/p/BT1ynUvhvaR/').then(r => Insta.like(r).then(d => console.log(d)))
//get media id by url and unlike
Insta.getMediaIdByUrl('https://www.instagram.com/p/BT1ynUvhvaR/').then(r => Insta.unlike(r).then(d => console.log(d)))
let pageFirst = Insta.getFeed(10).then(function(t)
{
let PageSecond = Insta.getFeed(10, Insta.getFeedNextPage(t)).then(function(t)
{
//two page
console.log(t)
})
})
//... auth (look up)
//for example: get 12 first media entries for "kevin"
// 0 - if you need to get first page
// next cursor : r.page_info.end_cursor
Insta.getUserMedia(3, '0', 12).then(f => console.log(f))
Insta.commonSearch('Kyiv').then(r =>
{
//get location id for Kyiv
let locationId = r.places[0].place.location['pk']
//search posts from Kyiv
Insta.searchBy('location', locationId, '0', 12).then(r => console.log(r))
})
//search posts by hashtag "Eurovision"
Insta.searchBy('hashtag', 'Eurovision').then(r => console.log(r))
When you pass items counter param instagram create pagination tokens on all iterations and gives on every response end_cursor, which the need to pass on next feed request
You can get user id with Inst.getUserDataByUsername() method
You must define a .env file with username and password of the instagram login. (see .env.example)
npm test
yarn test