What It Is

The Instagram Node Lib is a helper library for node that makes communicating with the Instagram API easy.

Simple Example

Following is an example that loads the library, sets my CLIENT_ID and CLIENT_SECRET for accessing the API and makes a simple call to get information on the tag #blue .

Instagram = require( 'instagram-node-lib' ); Instagram. set ( 'client_id' , 'YOUR-CLIENT-ID' ); Instagram. set ( 'client_secret' , 'YOUR-CLIENT-SECRET' ); Instagram.tags. info ({ name : 'blue' , complete: function (data){ console.log(data); } });

When successful, the data logged in the console would be a javascript object like { media_count: 10863, name: 'blue' } .

Installation

npm install instagram-node-lib

Setup

To use the library, you'll need to require it and at minimum, set your CLIENT_ID and CLIENT_SECRET given to you by Instagram.

Instagram = require( 'instagram-node-lib' ); Instagram. set ( 'client_id' , 'YOUR-CLIENT-ID' ); Instagram. set ( 'client_secret' , 'YOUR-CLIENT-SECRET' );

Optionally, if you intend to use the real-time API to manage subscriptions, then you can also set a global callback url. (You may also provide/override the callback url when subscribing.)

Instagram .set ( 'callback_url' , 'CALLBACK-URL' );

If you intend to use user-specific methods (e.g. relationships), then you must also set a global redirect_uri (matching that in your app settings in the API).

Instagram .set ( 'redirect_uri' , 'YOUR-REDIRECT-URI' );

Lastly, if you find that the default max sockets of 5 is too few for the http(s) client, you can increase it as needed with the set method. The new max sockets value must be a positive integer greater than zero.

Instagram .set ( 'maxSockets' , 10 );

Available Methods

All of the methods below follow a similar pattern. Each accepts a single javascript object with the needed parameters to complete the API call. Required parameters are shown below; refer to the API docs for the optional parameters. All parameters are passed through to the request, so use the exact terms that the API docs provide.

In addition, the parameters object may include two functions, one of which will be executed at the conclusion of the request (i.e. complete and error ).

{ name : 'blue' , complete : function ( data, pagination ) { }, error : function ( errorMessage, errorObject, caller ) { } }

In the event you do not provide a complete or error function, the library has fallback functions which post results to the console log.

Media

The following media methods are available. Required parameters are shown below, see the Instagram API docs for the optional parameters.

Popular

Get the a set of 32 current popular media, each with all it's associated likes and comments.

Instagram .media.popular () ; -> [ { media object }, { media object }, { media object }, ... ]

Info

Get the metadata for a single media item by media id.

Instagram .media.info({ media_id: 3 }); -> { media object }

Search

With a latitude and longitude (and an optional distance), find nearby media by geography.

Instagram .media.search({ lat: 48.858844300000001 , lng: 2.2943506 }); -> [ { media object }, { media object }, { media object }, ... ]

Likes

Akin to an info request, this method only returns an array of likers for the media.

Instagram.media.likes({ media_id: 3 }); -> [ { username: 'krisrak' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '#' , full_name: 'Rak Kris' }, { username: 'mikeyk' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '#' , full_name: 'Mike Krieger' } ]

Using an access_token , you can have the token user like or unlike a media item.

Instagram.media.like({ media_id: 3 }); -> null // null is success, an error is failure Instagram.media.unlike({ media_id: 3 }); -> null // null is success, an error is failure

Akin to an info request, this method only returns an array of comments on the media.

Instagram.media.comments({ media_id: 3 }); -> [ { created_time: '1279306830' , text: 'Love the sign here' , from: { username: 'mikeyk' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '#' , full_name: 'Mike Krieger' }, id: '8' }, { created_time: '1279315804' , text: 'Chilako taco' , from: { username: 'kevin' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '#' , full_name: 'Kevin Systrom' }, id: '3' } ]

Using an access_token , you can have the token user comment upon or delete their comment from a media item.

Instagram .media .comment ({ media_id : 3 , text : 'Instagame was here.' }); - > { created_time : '1302926497' , text : 'Instagame was here.' , from : { username : 'instagame' , profile_picture : 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id : '#' , full_name : '' }, id : '67236858' } Instagram .media .uncomment ({ media_id : 3 , comment_id : 67236858 }); - > null

Subscriptions

Geography subscriptions for media are also available with the following methods. A callback_url is required if not specified globally, and you may also provide a verify_token if you want to keep track of which subscription is coming back. Note that while unsubscribe is identical to the generic subscriptions method below, here, unsubscribe_all only removes geography subscriptions.

Instagram.media.subscribe({ lat: 48.858844300000001 , lng: 2.2943506 , radius: 1000 }); -> { object: 'geography' , object_id: '#' , aspect: 'media' , callback_url: 'http://your.callback/path' , type: 'subscription' , id: '#' } Instagram.media.unsubscribe({ id: -> null // null is success, an error is failure Instagram.media.unsubscribe_all(); -> null // null is success, an error is failure

The following tag methods are available. Required parameters are shown below, see the Instagram API docs for the optional parameters.

Info

Get the metadata for a single tag by name.

Instagram .tags .info ({ name : 'blue' }); - > { media_count : 10863 , name: 'blue' }

Recent

Get an array of media that have been tagged with the tag recently.

Instagram .tags.recent({ name: 'blue' }); -> [ { media object }, { media object }, { media object }, ... ]

Search

Search for matching tags by name (q).

Instagram.tags.search({ q: 'blue' }); -> [ { media_count: 10872 , name: 'blue' }, { media_count: 931 , name: 'bluesky' }, { media_count: 178 , name: 'blueeyes' }, ... ]

Subscriptions

Tag subscriptions are also available with the following methods. A callback_url is required if not specified globally, and you may also provide a verify_token if you want to keep track of which subscription is coming back. Note that while unsubscribe is identical to the generic subscriptions method below, here, unsubscribe_all only removes tag subscriptions.

Instagram .tags .subscribe ({ object_id : 'blue' }); - > { object : 'tag' , object_id : 'blue' , aspect : 'media' , callback_url : 'http://your.callback/path' , type : 'subscription' , id : '#' } Instagram .tags .unsubscribe ({ id : # }); - > null Instagram .tags .unsubscribe_all (); - > null

Locations

The following location methods are available. Required parameters are shown below, see the Instagram API docs for the optional parameters.

Info

Get the metadata for a single location by location id.

Instagram .locations .info ({ location_id : 1 }); - > { latitude : 37.78265474565738 , id: '1' , longitude: - 122.387866973877 , name: 'Dogpatch Labs' }

Recent

Get an array of media that have been located with the matching location (by id) recently.

Instagram .locations.recent({ location_id: 1 }); -> [ { media object }, { media object }, { media object }, ... ]

Search

With a latitude and longitude (and an optional distance), find nearby locations by geography.

Instagram.locations.search({ lat: 48.858844300000001 , lng: 2.2943506 }); -> [ { latitude: 48.8588443 , id: '723695' , longitude: 2.2943506 , name: 'Restaurant Jules Verne' }, { latitude: 48.8588443 , id: '788029' , longitude: 2.2943506 , name: 'Eiffel Tower, Paris' }, { latitude: 48.858543 , id: '1894075' , longitude: 2.2938285 , name: 'Caf� de l\'homme' }, ... ]

Subscriptions

Location subscriptions are also available with the following methods. A callback_url is required when subscribing if not specified globally, and you may also provide a verify_token if you want to keep track of which subscription is coming back. Note that while unsubscribe is identical to the generic subscriptions method below, here, unsubscribe_all only removes location subscriptions.

Instagram .locations .subscribe ({ object_id : '1257285' }); - > { object : 'location' , object_id : '1257285' , aspect : 'media' , callback_url : 'http://your.callback/path' , type : 'subscription' , id : '#' } Instagram .locations .unsubscribe ({ id : # }); - > null Instagram .locations .unsubscribe_all (); - > null

Users

The following user methods are available. Required parameters are shown below, see the Instagram API docs for the optional parameters.

Info

Get the metadata for a single user by user id.

Instagram .users .info ({ user_id : 291024 }); - > { username : 'mckelvey' , counts : { media : 526 , followed_by : 293 , follows : 265 }, profile_picture : 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id : '291024' , full_name : 'David McKelvey' }

Search

Search for matching users by name (q).

Instagram.users.search({ q: 'mckelvey' }); -> [ { username: 'mckelvey' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '291024' , full_name: 'David McKelvey' }, ... ]

Self

Get the user media feed for the access_token supplied. This method obviously then requires access_token rather than simply client_id ; see the OAuth section on obtaining an access_token . You can either supply it here or set it within the library.

Instagram .users.self () ; -> [ { media object }, { media object }, { media object }, ... ]

Liked by Self

Get the media that has been liked by the user for the access_token supplied. This method obviously then requires access_token rather than simply client_id ; see the OAuth section on obtaining an access_token . You can either supply it here or set it within the library.

Instagram .users.liked_by_self () ; -> [ { media object }, { media object }, { media object }, ... ]

Recent

Get the user media feed for a user by user_id. This method requires access_token rather than simply client_id in case the requested user media is protected and the requesting user is not authorized to view the media; see the OAuth section on obtaining an access_token . You can either supply it here or set it within the library.

Instagram .users.recent({ user_id: 291024 }); -> [ { media object }, { media object }, { media object }, ... ]

Relationships

The following methods allow you to view and alter user-to-user relationships via an access_token (assuming the scope relationships has been authorized for the token). Do review the outgoing and incoming references in the Instagram API Relationship Docs as they can be confusing since they act in relation to the access_token used. I didn't have any users to fully test the request/approve/ignore against; let me know if you encounter difficulties.

Instagram.users.follows({ user_id: 291024 }); -> [ { username: 'mckelvey' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '291024' , full_name: 'David McKelvey' }, ... ] Instagram.users.followed_by({ user_id: 291024 }); -> [ { username: 'instagame' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '1340677' , full_name: '' }, ... ] Instagram.users.requested_by({ user_id: 291024 }); -> [ { username: 'instagame' , profile_picture: 'http://profile/path.jpg' , id: '1340677' , full_name: '' }, ... ] Instagram.users.relationship({ user_id: 291024 }); -> { outgoing_status: 'follows' , // access_token user follows user 291024 incoming_status: 'none' } // user 291024 has no relationship with the access_token user Instagram.users.follow({ user_id: 291024 }); -> { outgoing_status: 'follows' } // success: access_token user follows user 291024 Instagram.users.unfollow({ user_id: 291024 }); -> { outgoing_status: 'none' } // success: access_token user no longer follows user 291024 Instagram.users.block({ user_id: 291024 }); -> { incoming_status: 'blocked_by_you' } // success: access_token user has blocked user 291024 Instagram.users.unblock({ user_id: 291024 }); -> { incoming_status: 'none' } // success: access_token user no longer blocks user 291024 Instagram.users.approve({ user_id: 291024 }); -> { incoming_status: 'followed_by' } // success: access_token user has allowed user 291024 to follow Instagram.users.ignore({ user_id: 291024 }); -> { incoming_status: 'requested_by' } // success: access_token user has ignored user 291024 's follow request

Subscriptions

User subscriptions are also available with the following methods. A callback_url is required when subscribing if not specified globally, and you may also provide a verify_token if you want to keep track of which subscription is coming back. Note that because Instagram user subscriptions are based on your API client's authenticated users, unsubscribe is equivalent to unsubscribe_all , so only unsubscribe_all is provided.

Instagram .users .subscribe (); - > { object : 'user' , aspect : 'media' , callback_url : 'http://your.callback/path' , type : 'subscription' , id : '#' } Instagram .users .unsubscribe_all (); - > null

Real-time Subscriptions

In addition to the above subscription methods within tags, locations and media, you can also interact with any subscription directly with the methods below. As with the others, it will be helpful to review the Instagram API docs for additional information.

Be sure to include a GET route/method for the callback handshake at the callback_url that can handle the setup. This library includes a handshake method (example below based on Express), to which you can provide the request, the response and a complete method that will act upon the verify_token should you have provided it in the initial request.

app.get( '/subscribe' , function ( request, response ) { Instagram.subscriptions.handshake(request, response); });

The subscription request differs here in that it will not know what kind of object (tag, location, geography) to which you want to subscribe, so be sure to specify it. A callback_url is required when subscribing if not specified globally, and you may also provide a verify_token if you want to keep track of which subscription is coming back.

Instagram .subscriptions .subscribe ({ object : 'tag' , object_id: 'blue' }); - > { object : 'tag' , object_id: 'blue' , aspect: 'media' , callback_url: 'http://your.callback/path' , type: 'subscription' , id: '#' }

Subscriptions

Retrieve a list of all your subscriptions.

Instagram.subscriptions.list(); -> [ { object: 'tag' , object_id: 'blue' , aspect: 'media' , callback_url: 'http://your.callback/path' , type : 'subscription' , id: '#' }, ... ]

To unsubscribe from a single subscription, you must provide the subscription id.

Instagram.subscriptions.unsubscribe({ id: -> null // null is success, an error is failure

Unsubscribe from all subscriptions of all kinds.

Instagram.subscriptions.unsubscribe_all(); -> null // null is success, an error is failure

OAuth

In order to perform specific methods upon user data, you will need to have authorization from them through Instagram OAuth. Several methods are provided so that you can request authorization from users. You will need to specify your redirect_uri from your application setup at Instagram.

Instagram .set ( 'redirect_uri' , 'YOUR-REDIRECT-URI' );

Authorization Url

To obtain a user url for the link to Instagram, use the authorization_url method. You can include the optional parameters as needed, but be sure to use spaces instead of pluses (as they will be encoded to pluses).

url = Instagram.oauth.authorization_url({ scope: 'comments likes' display: 'touch' });

Ask for an Access Token

The example below uses Express to specify a route to respond to the user's return from Instagram. It will pass the access_token and user object returned to a provided complete function. Your complete and error functions should handle your app server response (passed as a parameter for oauth only) or include a redirect parameter for simple redirects.

If you choose to use the simple redirect, be advised that due to the event model of node.js, your users may reach the redirect address before the complete method is executed.

app.get( '/oauth' , function ( request, response ) { Instagram.oauth.ask_for_access_token({ request : request, response : response, redirect : 'http://your.redirect/url' , complete : function ( params, response ) { response.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); response.end(); }, error : function ( errorMessage, errorObject, caller, response ) { response.writeHead( 406 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); response.end(); } }); return null ; });

Developers

Hey, this is my first Node.js project, my first NPM package, and my first public repo (and happy to finally be giving back for all the code I've enjoyed over the years). If you have suggestions please email me, register an issue, fork (dev please) and branch, etc. (You know the routine probably better than I.)

If you add additional functionality, your pull request must have corresponding additional tests and supporting documentation.

I've used CoffeeScript to write this library. If you haven't tried it, I highly recommend it. CoffeeScript takes some of the work out of javascript structures. Refer to the CoffeeScript docs for installation and usage.

Contributors

Both Andrew and Olivier suggested better ways of handling the server response when requesting a token during OAuth. Joe provided a correction for issue #4. dbrand666 made the handling of params consistent for users.info issue #8.

Tests

There is a test suite in the /tests folder with the tests I used to ensure the library functions as intended. If you're adding or changing functionality, please add to or update the corresponding tests before issuing a pull request. The tests require Express, Expresso and Should:

npm install express npm install expresso npm install should

In addition, either export or add to your shell profile your CLIENT_ID, CLIENT_SECRET, ACCESS_TOKEN (if applicable) and CALLBACK_URL so that they are available during testing.