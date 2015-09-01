NodeJS driver for the Instagram API. In production at http://totems.co aggregating more than 200 data points per seconds
npm install instagram-node
client_id/client_secret from the app you are building, or an
access_token from
a user that use your app.
var ig = require('instagram-node').instagram();
// Every call to `ig.use()` overrides the `client_id/client_secret`
// or `access_token` previously entered if they exist.
ig.use({ access_token: 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN' });
ig.use({ client_id: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
client_secret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' });
app.post('/like/:media_id', function(req, res, next) {
var ig = require('instagram-node').instagram({});
ig.use({ access_token: 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN' });
ig.add_like(req.param('media_id'), {
sign_request: {
client_secret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET',
// Then you can specify the request:
client_req: req
// or the IP on your own:
ip: 'XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX'
}
}, function(err) {
// handle err here
return res.send('OK');
});
});
Instagram uses the standard oauth authentication flow in order to allow apps to act on
a user's behalf. Therefore, the API provides two convenience methods to help
you authenticate your users. The first,
get_authorization_url, can be used
to redirect an unauthenticated user to the instagram login screen based on a
redirect_uri string and an optional
options object containing
an optional
scope array and an optional
state string. The
second method,
authorize_user, can be used to retrieve and set an access token
for a user, allowing your app to act fully on his/her behalf. This method takes
three parameters: a
response_code which is sent as a GET parameter once a
user has authorized your app and instagram has redirected them back to your
authorization redirect URI, a
redirect_uri which is the same one
supplied to
get_authorization_url, and a callback that takes
two parameters
err and
result.
err will be populated if and
only if the request to authenticate the user has failed for some reason.
Otherwise, it will be
null and
response will be populated with a
JSON object representing Instagram's confirmation reponse that the user is
indeed authorized. See instagram's authentication
documentation for more information.
Below is an example of how one might authenticate a user within an ExpressJS app.
var http = require('http');
var express = require('express');
var api = require('instagram-node').instagram();
var app = express();
app.configure(function() {
// The usual...
});
api.use({
client_id: YOUR_CLIENT_ID,
client_secret: YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET
});
var redirect_uri = 'http://yoursite.com/handleauth';
exports.authorize_user = function(req, res) {
res.redirect(api.get_authorization_url(redirect_uri, { scope: ['likes'], state: 'a state' }));
};
exports.handleauth = function(req, res) {
api.authorize_user(req.query.code, redirect_uri, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log(err.body);
res.send("Didn't work");
} else {
console.log('Yay! Access token is ' + result.access_token);
res.send('You made it!!');
}
});
};
// This is where you would initially send users to authorize
app.get('/authorize_user', exports.authorize_user);
// This is your redirect URI
app.get('/handleauth', exports.handleauth);
http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), function(){
console.log("Express server listening on port " + app.get('port'));
});
###Using the API
Once you've setup the API and/or authenticated, here is the full list of what you can do:
/********************************/
/* USERS */
/********************************/
ig.user('user_id', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [count], [min_id], [max_id] }; */
ig.user_self_feed([options,] function(err, medias, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [count], [min_timestamp], [max_timestamp], [min_id], [max_id] }; */
ig.user_media_recent('user_id', [options,] function(err, medias, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [count], [min_timestamp], [max_timestamp], [min_id], [max_id] }; */
ig.user_self_media_recent([options,] function(err, medias, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [count], [max_like_id] }; */
ig.user_self_liked([options,] function(err, medias, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [count] }; */
ig.user_search('username', [options,] function(err, users, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* RELATIONSHIP */
/********************************/
/* OPTIONS: { [count], [cursor] }; */
ig.user_follows('user_id', function(err, users, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [count], [cursor] }; */
ig.user_followers('user_id', function(err, users, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
ig.user_self_requested_by(function(err, users, remaining, limit) {});
ig.user_relationship('user_id', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
ig.set_user_relationship('user_id', 'follow', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* MEDIAS */
/********************************/
ig.media('media_id', function(err, media, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [min_timestamp], [max_timestamp], [distance] }; */
ig.media_search(48.4335645654, 2.345645645, [options,] function(err, medias, remaining, limit) {});
ig.media_popular(function(err, medias, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* COMMENTS */
/********************************/
ig.comments('media_id', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
ig.add_comment('media_id', 'your comment', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
ig.del_comment('media_id', 'comment_id', function(err, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* LIKES */
/********************************/
ig.likes('media_id', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
ig.add_like('media_id', function(err, remaining, limit) {});
ig.del_like('media_id', function(err, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* TAGS */
/********************************/
ig.tag('tag', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [min_tag_id], [max_tag_id] }; */
ig.tag_media_recent('tag', [options,] function(err, medias, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
ig.tag_search('query', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* LOCATIONS */
/********************************/
ig.location('location_id', function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
/* OPTIONS: { [min_id], [max_id], [min_timestamp], [max_timestamp] }; */
ig.location_media_recent('location_id', [options,] function(err, result, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
/* SPECS: { lat, lng, [foursquare_v2_id], [foursquare_id] }; */
/* OPTIONS: { [distance] }; */
ig.location_search({ lat: 48.565464564, lng: 2.34656589 }, [options,] function(err, result, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* GEOGRAPHIES */
/********************************/
/* OPTIONS: { [min_id], [count] } */
ig.geography_media_recent(geography_id, [options,] function(err, result, pagination, remaining, limit) {});
/********************************/
/* SUBSCRIPTIONS */
/********************************/
ig.subscriptions(function(err, result, remaining, limit){});
ig.del_subscription({id:1}, function(err,subscriptions,limit){})
/* OPTIONS: { [verify_token] } */
ig.add_tag_subscription('funny', 'http://MYHOST/tag/funny', [options,] function(err, result, remaining, limit){});
/* OPTIONS: { [verify_token] } */
ig.add_geography_subscription(48.565464564, 2.34656589, 100, 'http://MYHOST/geography', [options,] function(err, result, remaining, limit){});
/* OPTIONS: { [verify_token] } */
ig.add_user_subscription('http://MYHOST/user', [options,] function(err, result, remaining, limit){});
/* OPTIONS: { [verify_token] } */
ig.add_location_subscription(1257285, 'http://MYHOST/location/1257285', [options,] function(err, result, remaining, limit){});
Subscriptions are callbacks from Instagram to your app when new things happen. They should be web-accessable, and return
req.query['hub.challenge'] on GET. Read more here. After you subscribe, Instagram will calllback your web URL whenever a new post, user action, etc happens.
You can get your subscriptions with this:
ig.subscriptions(function(err, subscriptions, remaining, limit){
console.log(subscriptions);
});
You can delete all your subscriptions with this:
ig.del_subscription({ all: true }, function(err, subscriptions, remaining, limit){});
or just one with this:
ig.del_subscription({ id: 1 }, function(err, subscriptions, remaining, limit){});
When errors occur, you receive an error object with default properties, but we also add some other things:
// Available when the error comes from Instagram API
err.code; // code from Instagram
err.error_type; // error type from Instagram
err.error_message; // error message from Instagram
// If the error occurs while requesting the API
err.status_code; // the response status code
err.body; // the received body
and
err.retry(); // Lets you retry in the same conditions that before
When you use functions like
user_media_recent or
tag_media_recent, you will get a
pagination object in your callback. This object
is basically the same that Instagram would give you but there will be a
next() function that let you retrieve next results without caring about anything.
var ig = require('instagram-node').instagram();
var hdl = function(err, result, pagination, remaining, limit) {
// Your implementation here
if(pagination.next) {
pagination.next(hdl); // Will get second page results
}
};
ig.tag_media_recent('test', hdl);
Put the following in your environment:
export INSTAGRAM_ACCESS_TOKEN=YOUACCESSTOKEN
Then just use
make test
hello@totems.co
Distributed under the MIT License.