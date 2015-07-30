openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
iit

instagram-id-to-url-segment

by Sean Lang
0.0.0 (see all)

Convert Instagram post IDs into Instagram links, algorithmically

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

891

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Instagram Id To URL Segment

Build Status NPM version NPM license

Instagram has 2 types of IDs that they use for their posts. One is used in the URLs (it looks like 5n7dDmhTr3) and the other is used internally in their undocumented API (it looks like 1038059720608660215).

I didn't think that they would maintain 2 unrelated IDs for each post, just for the purpose of a shorter URL, so I investigated whether or not they were related. It turns out you can convert between them pretty easily (especially in languages where we don't represent integers as floats - like Python).

Usage

Note: the id must be passed in as a string. If it was passed as a number then it would be severely rounded.

CoffeeScript

{instagramIdToUrlSegment, urlSegmentToInstagramId} = require 'instagram-id-to-url-segment'
console.log(instagramIdToUrlSegment('1038059720608660215')) # 5n7dDmhTr3
console.log(urlSegmentToInstagramId('5n7dDmhTr3')) # 1038059720608660215

JavaScript

var ref, urlSegmentToInstagramId, instagramIdToUrlSegment;
ref = require('instagram-id-to-url-segment');
instagramIdToUrlSegment = ref.instagramIdToUrlSegment;
urlSegmentToInstagramId = ref.urlSegmentToInstagramId;

console.log(instagramIdToUrlSegment('1038059720608660215')); // 5n7dDmhTr3
console.log(urlSegmentToInstagramId('5n7dDmhTr3')); // 1038059720608660215

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial