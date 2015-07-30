Instagram Id To URL Segment

Instagram has 2 types of IDs that they use for their posts. One is used in the URLs (it looks like 5n7dDmhTr3 ) and the other is used internally in their undocumented API (it looks like 1038059720608660215 ).

I didn't think that they would maintain 2 unrelated IDs for each post, just for the purpose of a shorter URL, so I investigated whether or not they were related. It turns out you can convert between them pretty easily (especially in languages where we don't represent integers as floats - like Python).

Usage

Note: the id must be passed in as a string. If it was passed as a number then it would be severely rounded.

CoffeeScript

{instagramIdToUrlSegment, urlSegmentToInstagramId} = require 'instagram-id-to-url-segment' console .log(instagramIdToUrlSegment( '1038059720608660215' )) console .log(urlSegmentToInstagramId( '5n7dDmhTr3' ))

JavaScript