Instagram Feed Web Component

This is a dead simple instagram feed web component, compiled with Stencil.

< instagram-feed user = "312786232" token = "secret-token-here" > </ instagram-feed > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js' > </ script >

It's intentionally minimal design so that you can apply your own design language to this.

Using this component

Script tag

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Node Modules

Run npm install instagram-feed --save

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='node_modules/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

In a stencil-starter app

Run npm install instagram-feed --save

Add { name: 'instagram-feed' } to your collections

to your collections Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Developing

To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory:

git clone https://github.com/splitinfinities/instagram-feed.git instagram-feed cd instagram-feed git remote rm origin

and run:

npm install npm start

To watch for file changes during develop, run:

npm run dev

To build the component for production, run:

npm run build

To run the unit tests for the components, run:

npm test

Need help? Check out our docs here.