by ionic-team
1.0.4 (see all)

Minimal starter project for building shareable web components with Stencil https://github.com/ionic-team/stencil

Documentation
408

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Built With Stencil

Instagram Feed Web Component

This is a dead simple instagram feed web component, compiled with Stencil.

<instagram-feed user="312786232" token="secret-token-here"></instagram-feed>
<script src='https://unpkg.com/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script>

It's intentionally minimal design so that you can apply your own design language to this.

Instagram Feed Example

Using this component

Script tag

  • Publish to NPM
  • Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
  • Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Node Modules

  • Run npm install instagram-feed --save
  • Put a script tag similar to this <script src='node_modules/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
  • Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

In a stencil-starter app

  • Run npm install instagram-feed --save
  • Add { name: 'instagram-feed' } to your collections
  • Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Developing

To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory:

git clone https://github.com/splitinfinities/instagram-feed.git instagram-feed
cd instagram-feed
git remote rm origin

and run:

npm install
npm start

To watch for file changes during develop, run:

npm run dev

To build the component for production, run:

npm run build

To run the unit tests for the components, run:

npm test

Need help? Check out our docs here.

