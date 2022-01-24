This is a dead simple instagram feed web component, compiled with Stencil.
<instagram-feed user="312786232" token="secret-token-here"></instagram-feed>
<script src='https://unpkg.com/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script>
It's intentionally minimal design so that you can apply your own design language to this.
<script src='https://unpkg.com/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
npm install instagram-feed --save
<script src='node_modules/instagram-feed/dist/instagram-feed.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
npm install instagram-feed --save
{ name: 'instagram-feed' } to your collections
To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory:
git clone https://github.com/splitinfinities/instagram-feed.git instagram-feed
cd instagram-feed
git remote rm origin
and run:
npm install
npm start
To watch for file changes during develop, run:
npm run dev
To build the component for production, run:
npm run build
To run the unit tests for the components, run:
npm test
Need help? Check out our docs here.