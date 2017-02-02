NodeJS Library for Instagram.

Installation

npm install instagram-api

Setting up a connection

var accessToken = '23612221.3fcb46b.348431486f3a4fb85081d5242db9ca1c' ; var InstagramAPI = require ( 'instagram-api' ); var instagramAPI = new InstagramAPI(accessToken);

Promises

This package uses promises to control async control-flow. If you are unfamiliar with how promises work, now might be a good time to brush up on them, here and here

Basically a promise represents a value which will be present at some point - "I promise you I will give you a result or an error at some point". This means that

user = instagramAPI.userSelf() console .log(user);

will never work! This is because user is a promise object, not a data from Instagram. The right way to do it is:

instagramAPI.userSelf().then( function ( result ) { console .log(result.data); console .log(result.limit); console .log(result.remaining) }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

API Methods

Get information about the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: basic

Get information about a user. This endpoint requires the public_content scope if the user-id is not the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get the most recent media published by the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: basic

Get the most recent media published by a user. This endpoint requires the public_content scope if the user-id is not the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get the list of recent media liked by the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get a list of users matching the query.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get the list of users this user follows.

Permission Requirements: follower_list

Get the list of users this user is followed by.

Permission Requirements: follower_list

List the users who have requested this user's permission to follow.

Permission Requirements: follower_list

Get information about a relationship to another user. Relationships are expressed using the following terms in the response:

outgoing_status: Your relationship to the user. Can be 'follows', 'requested', 'none'.

Your relationship to the user. Can be 'follows', 'requested', 'none'. incoming_status: A user's relationship to you. Can be 'followed_by', 'requested_by', 'blocked_by_you', 'none'.

Permission Requirements: follower_list

Modify the relationship between the current user and the target user. You need to include an action parameter to specify the relationship action you want to perform. Valid actions are: 'follow', 'unfollow' 'approve' or 'ignore'. Relationships are expressed using the following terms in the response:

outgoing_status: Your relationship to the user. Can be 'follows', 'requested', 'none'.

Your relationship to the user. Can be 'follows', 'requested', 'none'. incoming_status: A user's relationship to you. Can be 'followed_by', 'requested_by', 'blocked_by_you', 'none'.

Permission Requirements: relationships

Get information about a media object. Use the type field to differentiate between image and video media in the response. You will also receive the user_has_liked field which tells you whether the owner of the access_token has liked this media. The public_content permission scope is required to get a media that does not belong to the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: basic, public_content

This endpoint returns the same response as GET /media/media-id. A media object's shortcode can be found in its shortlink URL. An example shortlink is http://instagram.com/p/tsxp1hhQTG/. Its corresponding shortcode is tsxp1hhQTG.

Permission Requirements: basic, public_content

Search for recent media in a given area.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get a list of recent comments on a media object. The public_content permission scope is required to get comments for a media that does not belong to the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: basic, public_content

Create a comment on a media object with the following rules:

The total length of the comment cannot exceed 300 characters.

The comment cannot contain more than 4 hashtags.

The comment cannot contain more than 1 URL.

The comment cannot consist of all capital letters.

The public_content permission scope is required to create comments on a media that does not belong to the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: comments

Remove a comment either on the authenticated user's media object or authored by the authenticated user.

Permission Requirements: comments

Get a list of users who have liked this media.

Permission Requirements: basic, public_content

Set a like on this media by the currently authenticated user. The public_content permission scope is required to create likes on a media that does not belong to the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: likes

Remove a like on this media by the currently authenticated user. The public_content permission scope is required to delete likes on a media that does not belong to the owner of the access_token.

Permission Requirements: likes

Get information about a tag object.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get a list of recently tagged media.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Search for tags by name.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get information about a location.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Get a list of recent media objects from a given location.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Search for a location by geographic coordinate.

Permission Requirements: public_content

Details

requestOptions parameter is optional and almost ever should be ignored.

Changelog

Version 1.0.3 - 14/10/2016 Small fixes

Version 1.0.2 - 27/05/2016 Pagination fix Documentation enhacement

Version 1.0.1 - 18/05/2016 Adding docs in README

Version 1.0.0 - 17/05/2016 Library working.



License

MIT.