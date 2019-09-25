openbase logo
by Kevin Mårtensson
Get user stats from Instagram

Readme

instagram-analytics Build Status

Get user stats from Instagram

Install

$ npm install instagram-analytics

Usage

const instagramAnalytics = require('instagram-analytics');

(async () => {
    console.log(await instagramAnalytics('foobar'));
    /*
    {
        comments: 351,
        description: 'A wonderful description',
        email: 'foobar@gmail.com',
        engagement: 0.02,
        followers: 821,
        …
    }
    */
})();

API

instagramAnalytics(user, options?)

Returns a Promise<Object> for user stats with the following:

  • comments: Total number of comments
  • description: User description
  • email: User email
  • engagement: Average user engagement (((comments + likes) / posts) / followers)
  • followers: Total number of followers
  • following: Total number of following
  • frequency: Returns a ms-to object with a post frequency between the first and last one
  • fullName: User full name
  • id: User id
  • likes: Total number of likes
  • posts: Total number of posts
  • url: User Instagram url
  • username: Same username as supplied
  • website: User website

user

Type: string

Username to fetch stats from.

options

Type: Object

count

Type: number
Default: 20

Number of posts to fetch.

