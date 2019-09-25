Get user stats from Instagram

Install

npm install instagram-analytics

Usage

const instagramAnalytics = require ( 'instagram-analytics' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await instagramAnalytics( 'foobar' )); })();

API

Returns a Promise<Object> for user stats with the following:

comments : Total number of comments

: Total number of comments description : User description

: User description email : User email

: User email engagement : Average user engagement ( ((comments + likes) / posts) / followers )

: Average user engagement ( ) followers : Total number of followers

: Total number of followers following : Total number of following

: Total number of following frequency : Returns a ms-to object with a post frequency between the first and last one

: Returns a object with a post frequency between the first and last one fullName : User full name

: User full name id : User id

: User id likes : Total number of likes

: Total number of likes posts : Total number of posts

: Total number of posts url : User Instagram url

: User Instagram url username : Same username as supplied

: Same username as supplied website : User website

user

Type: string

Username to fetch stats from.

options

Type: Object

count

Type: number

Default: 20

Number of posts to fetch.