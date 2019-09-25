Get user stats from Instagram
$ npm install instagram-analytics
const instagramAnalytics = require('instagram-analytics');
(async () => {
console.log(await instagramAnalytics('foobar'));
/*
{
comments: 351,
description: 'A wonderful description',
email: 'foobar@gmail.com',
engagement: 0.02,
followers: 821,
…
}
*/
})();
Returns a
Promise<Object> for user stats with the following:
comments: Total number of comments
description: User description
email: User email
engagement: Average user engagement (
((comments + likes) / posts) / followers)
followers: Total number of followers
following: Total number of following
frequency: Returns a
ms-to object with a post frequency between the first and last one
fullName: User full name
id: User id
likes: Total number of likes
posts: Total number of posts
url: User Instagram url
username: Same username as supplied
website: User website
Type:
string
Username to fetch stats from.
Type:
Object
Type:
number
Default:
20
Number of posts to fetch.