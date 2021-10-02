Inspire Tree is a performance-driven javascript-based UI tree component, built for the modern web. Inspired by our need for one - the only existing solution which met our feature needs was a nightmare to develop for.
yarn add --dev inspire-tree or
npm install --save-dev inspire-tree
If you're using InspireTree in a browser environment, and are not using a module bundler like Webpack, Browserify, rollup, etc, you'll need to ensure lodash is available.
This package contains the core API only. Our DOM rendering engine is offered through a separate package because some users prefer to implement rendering in their existing framework of choice (like Angular, React, Vue, etc).
Inspire Tree DOM uses a virtual DOM to achieve high-performance rendering.
To install:
yarn add --dev inspire-tree-dom or
npm install --save-dev inspire-tree-dom
Note: InspireTreeDOM offers additional configuration options and events. Please be sure to read the README.
At the very least you must provide data source
var tree = new InspireTree({
data: [{
text: 'A node'
}]
});
Node objects must have at least a
text property. Additional properties are listed below in "Node Configuration".
If you're using our DOM rendering, you need to pass in two arguments: the tree instance, and a DOM target:
new InspireTreeDOM(tree, {
target: '.tree'
});
For more information regarding InspireTreeDOM, see the README.
If
data was provided to the constructor, the InspireTree constructor will load it. If an error occurs, it
will be caught in a promise that's cached as
tree._loader.promise. This allows you to track the promise returned,
which can't be returned from the InspireTree constructor.
Any calls to
load-related methods can use the returned promise normally.
editable is true)
query and resolve/reject arguments.
TreeNodes argument.
selectable boolean for a node.
default or
checkbox. Checkbox mode auto-selects children, doesn't auto deselect.
a.
li.
Some internal-use-only states are not listed.
Events are triggered to inform you of changes or user interaction. Listeners are always registered on
tree.on. Methods available in our event system are described at EventEmitter2.
tree.on('node.added', function(event, node) {
// node added!
});
(InspireTree | TreeNode context) - Indicates batched changes are complete for the context.
(TreeNode node) - Children were dynamically loaded for a node.
(Array nodes) - Data has been loaded successfully (only for data loaded via xhr/callbacks).
(Error err) - Loading failed.
(Array nodes) - Data has been parsed into an internal model.
(TreeNode node) - Node added.
(TreeNode node, bool isLoadEvent) - Node lost focus.
(TreeNode node, bool isLoadEvent) - Node checked.
(TreeNode node) - Node collapsed.
(TreeNode node) - Node deselected.
(TreeNode node), (string oldValue), (string newValue) - Node text was altered via inline editing.
(TreeNode node, bool isLoadEvent) - Node expanded.
(TreeNode node, bool isLoadEvent) - Node focused.
(TreeNode node, bool isLoadEvent) - Node hidden.
(TreeNode node, TreeNodes source, int oldIndex, TreeNodes target, int newIndex) - Node moved.
(TreeNode context), (Object pagination) (Event event) - Nodes were paginated. Context is undefined when for the root level.
(TreeNode node), (String property), (Mixed oldValue), (Mixed) newValue) - A node's root property has changed.
(object node) - Node removed.
(TreeNode node) - Node restored.
(TreeNode node, bool isLoadEvent) - Node selected.
(TreeNode node), (String property), (Mixed oldValue), (Mixed) newValue) - A node state boolean has changed.
(TreeNode node) - Node shown.
(TreeNode node, bool isLoadEvent) - Node soft removed.
(TreeNode node) - Node unchecked.
Each Inspire Tree instance returns an API object.
All methods not specific to existing node/s are found directly on the API:
tree.addNode({ text: 'Example' });
TreeNode
Each incoming javascript object is wrapped as a
TreeNode, which aliases methods useful on a single node.
tree.node('a-unique-id').select();
TreeNodes
Multiple
TreeNodes are contained within an Array-like object. The
TreeNodes class extends
Array, but we currently
only provide official tests/support for Array prototype methods available in all of our target browsers.
However, there are a few exceptions:
lastIndexOf cannot be applied because nodes may not be duplicated. Use
indexOf.
TreeNodes maps several
TreeNode methods so you can invoke them on all nodes in the collection, or recursively
down the nodes and their children.
Expands only root nodes inside this collection:
tree.nodes().expand();
Expands root nodes and their children inside this collection:
tree.nodes().expandDeep();
Global TreeNodes Methods
Most
TreeNodes methods are mapped to the
tree instance to ease working with all nodes. Instead of using
tree.nodes().someMethod() you can
use
tree.someMethod().
For those working with massive datasets, InspireTree offers several additional features to help reduce initial load burdens.
For Deferred Rendering, see the InspireTreeDOM package.
Deferred Loading works exactly like deferred rendering, except nodes are loaded in paginated chunks.
deferredLoading in the config.
data callback. This way, inspire tree knows how many nodes remain.
data: function(node, resolve, reject, pagination) {
// nodes = subset of total nodes, 1000 = total rows
resolve(nodes, 1000);
}
pagination.limit in the config if the default doesn't suit you.
pagination is passed to the
data callback. It contains the current limit/total for the context being loaded.
If
node is undefined, the pagination object refers to root level nodes, otherwise it refers to children of the
node.
Note: Deferred rendering and loading may be used together but there's no reason to.
While Inspire Tree provides a super-fast virtual DOM engine for element rendering, there are times when you need your own. Useful for integrating with existing engines like Angular, React, etc.
All you need is this core API package, and to listen to the
changes.applied event.
Inspire Tree offers data change batching and fires the
changes.applied event when multiple changes are complete.
When the event emits, you may trigger an updated render through your existing view layer.
Recursing Flattened Arrays
Methods which return flattened arrays intentionally leave their hierarchy pointers intact. This means that while you have a flat array, you also have reference to parent/child elements. This can interfere with recursive methods because they'll iterate both the array elements and their children.
This will only impact a small number of methods. For example:
tree.available().deepest();
... will duplicate nodes because
deepest iterates the array and recurses through children.
Possible solutions:
tree.deepest().available()
tree.available(true).deepest()